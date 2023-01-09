ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials

After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
US Democrats urge Biden to expel Bolsonaro over Brazil riots

Democratic lawmakers called Thursday on President Joe Biden to revoke the visa of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, saying the United States should not offer refuge to anyone involved in riots against Brazil's newly elected government. They called on the Biden administration to assess whether Bolsonaro's US visit remains legal, as he may have flown to the United States on a visa for official visitors even though he is no longer president.
