Read full article on original website
Related
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials
After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
US Democrats urge Biden to expel Bolsonaro over Brazil riots
Democratic lawmakers called Thursday on President Joe Biden to revoke the visa of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, saying the United States should not offer refuge to anyone involved in riots against Brazil's newly elected government. They called on the Biden administration to assess whether Bolsonaro's US visit remains legal, as he may have flown to the United States on a visa for official visitors even though he is no longer president.
Business Insider
Putin is fighting an 'internal power struggle' to weaken critics amid Russia's mounting military failures in Ukraine, war experts say
Russia expected a swift victory in Ukraine, but instead has suffered staggering losses and seen its military embarrassed on the global stage.
How are vaccines holding up against new COVID-19 variant?
As a new variant of COVID-19 hits the United States, experts are looking at how well our vaccines are holding up against the novel strain.
Comments / 0