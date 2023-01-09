Democratic lawmakers called Thursday on President Joe Biden to revoke the visa of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, saying the United States should not offer refuge to anyone involved in riots against Brazil's newly elected government. They called on the Biden administration to assess whether Bolsonaro's US visit remains legal, as he may have flown to the United States on a visa for official visitors even though he is no longer president.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO