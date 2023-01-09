Bill Self updates injury statuses of MJ Rice, Kyle Cuffe Jr., more prior to Oklahoma game

LAWRENCE — It’s still too early in Bill Self’s mind to think too much of top 25 rankings, but he is happy with where things stand.

Self, Kansas men’s basketball’s head coach, has led his Jayhawks to a top five ranking. Across the rest of the top 25, the Big 12 Conference is well represented. And that means, at this point, things are going well.

On Tuesday, Self and company will have the opportunity to face Oklahoma. The Sooners (10-5, 1-2 in Big 12) represent the latest test for Kansas. And it’s a chance for the Jayhawks (14-1, 3-0 in Big 12) to add to a currently undefeated record at home.

Here are a few things to think about ahead of the 8 p.m. (CT) scheduled tip-off.

Kansas expects another tough game

Last season, the Jayhawks won the two meetings they had with the Sooners by a combined five points. Both contests came down to the final seconds. And that fact isn’t lost on Self.

This season, Oklahoma comes into the game 1-2 in the Big 12 but with the potential to be 3-0 just like Kansas. The Sooners are coming in off of a win on the road against Texas Tech, and just before that lost one-possession games at home against Iowa State and Texas. And that makes head coach Porter Moser’s squad the latest potential NCAA tournament team to enter Allen Fieldhouse this season.

Bill Self thinks highly of two new Oklahoma players

Sooners senior guard Grant Sherfield is someone who Self thinks can score the ball, and is in his first season at Oklahoma after stints and Nevada and Wichita State. Sherfield, who’s started all 15 games, leads the Sooners with an average of 16.9 points per game. He’s shooting 44% from the field, 46.4% from behind the arc and 88% from the free-throw line.

Sooners guard Milos Uzan is someone Self said Kansas recruited some, and is having a great freshman year. Uzan, who’s started seven of his 15 appearances, is averaging 5.8 points, 3.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game. Uzan is a former 247Sports Composite four-star point guard ranked 75th nationally overall in the 2022 recruiting class.

Here’s more on the health of Kansas guards MJ Rice, Kyle Cuffe Jr.

Jayhawks freshman guard MJ Rice suffered back spasms before the West Virginia game this past weekend, and Self said moving forward what Rice is dealing is something that could pop up again. However, Self did say as well that he anticipated Rice practicing Monday. And if Rice plays Tuesday that will be Rice’s first appearance since the win earlier this month against Texas Tech.

Jayhawks redshirt freshman guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. is still a long ways away from being able to practice, according to Self. Cuffe, who suffered a knee injury earlier in the season in which he tore his MCL and PCL in practice, last played in the Nov. 10 game against North Dakota State. In mid-November, assistant coach Norm Roberts said the hope would be that Cuffe would be able to return to basketball-activities in 10-to-12 weeks.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Bill Self updates injury statuses of MJ Rice, Kyle Cuffe Jr., more prior to Oklahoma game