ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Bill Self updates injury statuses of MJ Rice, Kyle Cuffe Jr., more prior to Oklahoma game

By Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ElBe1_0k8kCleV00

LAWRENCE — It’s still too early in Bill Self’s mind to think too much of top 25 rankings, but he is happy with where things stand.

Self, Kansas men’s basketball’s head coach, has led his Jayhawks to a top five ranking. Across the rest of the top 25, the Big 12 Conference is well represented. And that means, at this point, things are going well.

On Tuesday, Self and company will have the opportunity to face Oklahoma. The Sooners (10-5, 1-2 in Big 12) represent the latest test for Kansas. And it’s a chance for the Jayhawks (14-1, 3-0 in Big 12) to add to a currently undefeated record at home.

RELATED: Here’s how to watch Kansas men’s basketball vs. Oklahoma in a Big 12 Conference matchup

RELATED: Kansas' 3-0 start in Big 12 play includes two critical road wins in hostile environments

Here are a few things to think about ahead of the 8 p.m. (CT) scheduled tip-off.

Kansas expects another tough game

Last season, the Jayhawks won the two meetings they had with the Sooners by a combined five points. Both contests came down to the final seconds. And that fact isn’t lost on Self.

This season, Oklahoma comes into the game 1-2 in the Big 12 but with the potential to be 3-0 just like Kansas. The Sooners are coming in off of a win on the road against Texas Tech, and just before that lost one-possession games at home against Iowa State and Texas. And that makes head coach Porter Moser’s squad the latest potential NCAA tournament team to enter Allen Fieldhouse this season.

Bill Self thinks highly of two new Oklahoma players

Sooners senior guard Grant Sherfield is someone who Self thinks can score the ball, and is in his first season at Oklahoma after stints and Nevada and Wichita State. Sherfield, who’s started all 15 games, leads the Sooners with an average of 16.9 points per game. He’s shooting 44% from the field, 46.4% from behind the arc and 88% from the free-throw line.

Sooners guard Milos Uzan is someone Self said Kansas recruited some, and is having a great freshman year. Uzan, who’s started seven of his 15 appearances, is averaging 5.8 points, 3.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game. Uzan is a former 247Sports Composite four-star point guard ranked 75th nationally overall in the 2022 recruiting class.

Here’s more on the health of Kansas guards MJ Rice, Kyle Cuffe Jr.

Jayhawks freshman guard MJ Rice suffered back spasms before the West Virginia game this past weekend, and Self said moving forward what Rice is dealing is something that could pop up again. However, Self did say as well that he anticipated Rice practicing Monday. And if Rice plays Tuesday that will be Rice’s first appearance since the win earlier this month against Texas Tech.

Jayhawks redshirt freshman guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. is still a long ways away from being able to practice, according to Self. Cuffe, who suffered a knee injury earlier in the season in which he tore his MCL and PCL in practice, last played in the Nov. 10 game against North Dakota State. In mid-November, assistant coach Norm Roberts said the hope would be that Cuffe would be able to return to basketball-activities in 10-to-12 weeks.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Bill Self updates injury statuses of MJ Rice, Kyle Cuffe Jr., more prior to Oklahoma game

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pdjnews.com

Outlaw Frank James born in Missouri Missouri

Franklin James, the lesser-known older brother of Jesse, is born in Clay County, Missouri. Frank and Jesse James were both legends in their own time, though Jesse is better remembered today because of his more dramatically violent death. The two Missouri brothers drifted into a life of crime after serving in Confederate guerilla forces during the Civil War. They began robbing banks in 1866, and their bold and impudent style won them a good measure of popular admiration. Once Jesse stopped to tell a crowd of townspeople gathered for a political speech that he thought something might be wrong at the bank he and Frank had just robbed. On another occasion, they staged an audacious hold-up of a Kansas City fair box office in the middle of a crowd of 10,000 people.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

JoCo resident claims $92M Kansas lottery jackpot

The anonymous Johnson County resident purchased their lottery ticket on Nov. 19. They bought the ticket at Cosentino’s Price Chopper on 119th Street in Overland Park. The winning numbers on the ticket turned out to be 7 – 28 – 62 – 63 – 64, with a Powerball number of 10.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSN News

Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit […]
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Kansas City man arrested for suspected 2014 homicide

LANSING, Kan. (KAKE) – Following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, a Kansas City man has been arrested for the suspected 2014 murder of a 16-year-old girl. On Friday, Jan. 6, 38-year-old Billy I. Dupree of Kansas City, Kansas,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

KBI arrests Lansing inmate in nearly decade-old teen homicide case

LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lansing inmate was arrested in connection with a nearly decade-old case involving the homicide of a 16-year-old girl. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that on Friday, Jan. 6, after a joint investigation with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, Billy I. Dupree, 38, of Kansas City, Kan. was arrested for the suspected murder of a 16-year-old girl in 2014.
LANSING, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Western Kansas woman pronounced dead after crash with semi

COPELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A Western Kansas woman was pronounced dead by hospital staff after a crash with a semi-truck on a state highway over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of the U.S. Highway 56 and Kansas Highway 144 junction northeast of Copeland with reports of a serious collision.
COPELAND, KS
WIBW

After gunshot victim dies, Topeka Police open homicide investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After one person was pronounced dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend, Topeka officials have opened a homicide investigation. The Topeka Police Department says that just before 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, officials were called to the 1300 block of SE Madison St. with reports of a shooting.
TOPEKA, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy