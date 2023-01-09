SZA’s ‘Kill Bill’ Bounds to No. 1 on Billboard Global 200 Chart

SZA ’s “Kill Bill” surges to No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. The (thankfully fictitious) murder-confession song marks her first leader on the list.

Plus, two songs reach the Global 200’s top 10 for the first time: NewJeans ’ “Ditto,” up 26-8, and RAYE ’s “Escapism,” featuring 070 Shake (33-9).

All songs in the top 10 of the latest Global 200, which reflects the Dec. 30-Jan. 5 tracking week, bound in rank as holiday hits retreat. (The only seasonal song on the newest chart is Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which falls from No. 1, where it has spent 13 total weeks over the last three holiday seasons, to No. 167.)

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

SZA’s “Kill Bill” bounds to No. 1, from No. 11, surpassing its prior No. 5 high set upon its debut three weeks earlier, on the Billboard Global 200 with 64 million streams (up 7%) and 2,000 sold (up 1%) worldwide Dec. 30-Jan. 5. The song becomes the first No. 1 for the St. Louis-born, New Jersey-raised singer-songwriter, among three top 10s. It’s from her album SOS , which notches a fourth week at No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200 .

The song reigns despite the absence of its official video, although SZA teased a clip of it (“A film by Christian Breslauer”) Dec. 29.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” rebounds 13-2 on the Global 200, following four weeks at No. 1 beginning in October; David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” jumps 28-3, after it reached No. 2 in September; Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” climbs 17-4, besting its prior No. 5 high established in November; and Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” lurches 20-5 following four weeks at the summit starting in November.

Elsewhere in the Global 200’s top 10, NewJeans’ “Ditto,” released Dec. 19 , ascends to No. 8, from its previous No. 26 peak, with 46.5 million streams (up 12%) and 4,000 sold (up 41%) worldwide Dec. 30-Jan. 5. The South Korean quintet, comprising members Danielle, Haerin, Hanni, Hyein and Minji, earns its first top 10 on the chart, after prior entries “Hype Boy” and “Attention” hit Nos. 52 and 54, respectively, in September.

Plus, RAYE’s “Escapism,” featuring 070 Shake, soars 33-9 on the Global 200, outpacing its prior No. 24 best, with 38.5 million streams (up 13%) and 2,000 sold (up 11%) worldwide in the tracking week. British singer-songwriter RAYE and New Jersey native 070 Shake (aka Danielle Balbuena) each score their first top 10 on the tally, as the song concurrently hits No. 1 on the Jan. 14-dated Official UK Singles chart. “This is proof: back yourself, no matter what,” an emotional RAYE shared in a video posted to her social accounts of her accepting an award from the U.K.’s Official Charts Company in honor of the song’s coronation. “Thank you … this is mad. These are happy tears!”

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard , data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.