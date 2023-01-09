ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wet Leg to Open for Harry Styles at Rescheduled Los Angeles Tour Dates

By Rania Aniftos
 4 days ago

Two months after Harry Styles rescheduled four of his Love on Tour dates in Los Angeles due to the flu, the Grammy winning superstar revealed the new dates on Monday (Jan. 9) as well as the opening act.

Wet Leg will join Styles for the rescheduled shows on January 26, 27, 28 and 29 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, according to the official Harry Styles HQ’s Instagram Stories. The indie rock band retweeted the exciting news, adding a hand heart emoji to the announcement.

Styles has been a longtime fan of Wet Leg, and even covered their song, “Wet Dream” back in May at BBC Radio’s Live Lounge. The whimsical alt-rock anthem appears on the group’s 2022 debut self-titled album.

“I was in your wet dream, driving in my car,” he sang, moving his hands to the rhythm. “Saw you at the side of the road, there’s no one else around/ You’re touching yourself, touching yourself, touching your — touching yourself.”

Made up of bandmates Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, the duo shared their excitement over one of the world’s biggest pop stars putting his spin on their song by retweeting a clip of Styles’ performance and adding a melting smiley emoji.

Styles’ Love On Tour is in support of Harry’s House , his Billboard 200 chart-topper that features the hit single “As It Was,” which was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 15 weeks.

Both artists are nominated in Big Four categories at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, set for Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Styles is up for six awards, including album, record and song of the year. Wet Leg is up for three awards, including best new artist.

