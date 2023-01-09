Caddo Commissioner arrested on felony warrant for allegedly impersonating a police officer

On Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson turned himself into the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office after a felony arrest warrant was filed against him for impersonating a police officer.

Jackson held a press conference Monday morning at Government Plaza. He said that on Nov. 29, 2022, he was approached by a Bossier City Police detective walking into a political rally in Shreveport. Jackson said the detective cited an earlier incident that occurred in Bossier City.

The alleged incident involved one of Jackson's vehicles. He said during the conference, "it is widely known amongst some that I buy, repair, restore and resale retired police vehicles."

In November 2022, Bossier City Police received a complaint alleging that an individual in an unmarked police model SUV identified himself as a police officer after he became involved in a disagreement that took place in the business’s parking lot in the 3100 block of Airline Drive.

Through a lengthy investigation, detectives determined that Jackson was the individual who identified himself as a member of law enforcement.

On Jan. 5, a felony warrant for Jackson’s arrest for false personation of a peace officer was issued. Jackson turned himself into the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office two days later.

Bossier City Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

"Bossier City Police officers and detectives are tasked with enforcing the law regardless of political affiliation or social status," said Erin Buchanan, PIO for Bossier City in a press release. "Impersonating a police officer is considered a serious crime that erodes trust in law enforcement and puts citizens in danger."

At the press conference, Jackson said, "I continue to ask why." He said considering the time and location of the initial contact he hopes this matter is not political.

"I pray that this matter was not politically motivated. I also pray that this is not a cheap shot at me, while at work to resolve a very personal and private matter in my life," said Jackson.

The arrest comes three days after a restraining order was filed against Jackson by the First Judicial District Court for stalking of a "current or former dating partner".

To protect the plaintiff's privacy The Times is not releasing her name.

The plaintiff stated in the restraining order that she ended the relationship with Jackson verbally at the end of November 2022. She then asked that he not stalk herself, daughter, family or any friends.

The plaintiff filed the restraining order on Jan. 4, after Jackson allegedly went behind her house and cut the cord to her air conditioner. The plaintiff went on to say Jackson showed up at her house on Dec. 20, 2022.

A hearing for this petition for protection will be held Feb. 1.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.