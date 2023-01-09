ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Caddo Commissioner arrested on felony warrant for allegedly impersonating a police officer

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MEt5v_0k8kCdah00

On Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson turned himself into the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office after a felony arrest warrant was filed against him for impersonating a police officer.

Jackson held a press conference Monday morning at Government Plaza. He said that on Nov. 29, 2022, he was approached by a Bossier City Police detective walking into a political rally in Shreveport. Jackson said the detective cited an earlier incident that occurred in Bossier City.

The alleged incident involved one of Jackson's vehicles. He said during the conference, "it is widely known amongst some that I buy, repair, restore and resale retired police vehicles."

In November 2022, Bossier City Police received a complaint alleging that an individual in an unmarked police model SUV identified himself as a police officer after he became involved in a disagreement that took place in the business’s parking lot in the 3100 block of Airline Drive.

Through a lengthy investigation, detectives determined that Jackson was the individual who identified himself as a member of law enforcement.

On Jan. 5, a felony warrant for Jackson’s arrest for false personation of a peace officer was issued. Jackson turned himself into the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office two days later.

Bossier City Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

"Bossier City Police officers and detectives are tasked with enforcing the law regardless of political affiliation or social status," said Erin Buchanan, PIO for Bossier City in a press release. "Impersonating a police officer is considered a serious crime that erodes trust in law enforcement and puts citizens in danger."

At the press conference, Jackson said, "I continue to ask why." He said considering the time and location of the initial contact he hopes this matter is not political.

"I pray that this matter was not politically motivated. I also pray that this is not a cheap shot at me, while at work to resolve a very personal and private matter in my life," said Jackson.

The arrest comes three days after a restraining order was filed against Jackson by the First Judicial District Court for stalking of a "current or former dating partner".

To protect the plaintiff's privacy The Times is not releasing her name.

The plaintiff stated in the restraining order that she ended the relationship with Jackson verbally at the end of November 2022. She then asked that he not stalk herself, daughter, family or any friends.

The plaintiff filed the restraining order on Jan. 4, after Jackson allegedly went behind her house and cut the cord to her air conditioner. The plaintiff went on to say Jackson showed up at her house on Dec. 20, 2022.

A hearing for this petition for protection will be held Feb. 1.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

Comments / 4

our leaders suck
4d ago

We need to clean house in Shreveport government and I hope our new mayor has the guts to get rid of these crooks.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier City Man Wanted for First Degree Murder

The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a individual who is wanted for attempted first degree murder. Detectives are looking for 20-year-old Xavier Reese, who is wanted for two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder in additional to other charges in connection with a shooting that occurred in Bossier City on December 14, 2022.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Shreveport Double-Shooting

A Natchitoches man is guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a local nightspot, a Caddo Parish jury decreed Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 12-person jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.'s court unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee'Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier Suspect Wanted for Passing Counterfeit Money

On 01/08/2022, An unknown black male entered 2242 Barksdael Blvd, Bossier City and attempted to break a $100.00 bill. The suspect handed the money to the cashier and it was easily recognized as being counterfeit. The suspect asked for the money back and was denied. The suspect left on foot. The suspect was camo shorts, black hoodie w/camo Superman logo, and had a light colored backpack.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Caddo jury convicts Shreveport man in child's shooting death

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of the death of a 5-year-old girl while she played in a room of the motel her parents owned was found responsible for the death by Caddo Parish jurors Friday. The seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.'s court found Shreveporter...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Multiple Felon Arrested in Fatal Hit-And-Run

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at approximately 06:30 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers attempted to stop a 2006 Hyundai sedan at the 3132 eastbound Walker Road exit. As the officer activated lights and sirens to signal for the driver to pull over, the vehicle accelerated rapidly, running a red light at the Walker Road intersection. The vehicle struck a 2017 Chevy Malibu that was legally crossing the intersection.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Grandson arrested for beating grandfather to death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested for fatally beating his grandfather to death Wednesday morning. According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers arrived at the 400 block of Washington Street for a call of a deceased person. The victim was declared dead on the scene by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport police K-9 assists in major drug bust

(KTAL/KMSS) – On Thursday, a Shreveport police K-9 helped find a fleeing suspect, leading to a large narcotics seizure. Officials say officers attempted a traffic stop around 3:00 p.m. in the Mooretown neighborhood. Passenger Pernell Summage fled on foot, but K-9 “Diesel” found them hiding under a home on Flora St.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SPD officer injured while helping stranded driver on I-20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says one of their officers was injured on Thursday, Jan. 12 while assisting someone stranded on I-20 E at Hearne Avenue. The officer was called to the incident just after 10:40 p.m. Unable to move the vehicle from the middle of the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Natchitoches man convicted of 2 counts of manslaughter

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Natchitoches man who killed two people following a fight in downtown Shreveport over three years ago has been convicted of two counts of manslaughter. The 12-person jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.'s court unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee'Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Operation nets drugs, guns and an arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police seized a stolen rifle, a half dozen more guns and various amounts of six different drugs when they arrested a Shreveport man. Members of Shreveport Police Department’s Office of Special Investigations conducted an investigation in the 2300 block of Jamison Street that continued to two storage units in the 5500 block of Jefferson Paige Road.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Word of God Ministries broken into; suspect attempts to start fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A suspect broke into Word of God Ministries (WoGM) and attempted to set a fire to the children’s center of the church. On Jan. 13, at 4:30 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) and Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a call referring to a break-in and fire at Word of God Ministries, on the 6600 block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

FBI sends alert to Texarkana residents after string of car thefts, attempted ATM thefts

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued an alert to Texarkana residents in hopes of slowing down attempted ATM thefts. Over the past three years, there has been a rise in people trying to break into ATMs. Connor Hagan with the FBI says there have been over 50 incidents of vehicles stolen and used in connection with attempted ATM thefts throughout southwest Ark. and northeast Texas.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Shreveport PD arrests four after manhunt

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 5 p.m. yesterday. The vehicle refused to stop and led patrol officers on a chase that ended when the vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant. Upon crashing, four armed suspects fled from the vehicle. A K-9 officer located three of the suspects...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier police searching for runaway teen

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier City Police Department is searching for a runaway teen. BCPD is asking for the public’s help finding 16-year-old Mariah Venious who ran away from her home. Police say Venious left the Cloverdale Apartments, in the 2200 block of Shed Road in Bossier City, on December 31, 2022.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Overnight arson at Shreveport church

SHREVEPORT, La. - Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, a break-in occurred at Word of God Ministries Shreveport campus. WOGM Pastor James McMenis held back tears during a press conference around 9:30 a.m. to address the damage. "What breaks my heart about this morning is that the heart of man can...
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Men arrested for drugs, gun

A traffic stop by a Lincoln Parish deputy sheriff ended with the arrest of a 28-year-old man on drug and weapon charges. Lemarco Lee Walker of Ruston was stopped on U.S. Highway 80 near Grambling Monday morning for speeding. When an officer approached the driver, a strong odor of raw marijuana was detected. Walker admitted he and the passengers had been.
RUSTON, LA
KTBS

Woman, child die following crash; SPD makes arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman and child injured Tuesday night when a vehicle was broadsided by a man Shreveport police said was trying to evade a traffic stop have died. And late Wednesday afternoon, Shreveport police arrested a man they say is responsible for the two deaths. Terrance Dangerfield, 24, is charged with two counts each of negligent homicide and hit and run driving.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

MCSO high-speed pursuit ends with two arrests

28-year-old Xavier Melton and 27-year-old Bradley Ladarrin were arrested yesterday after the Arkansas State Police alerted MCSO about a Dodge Challenger traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on I-49. The vehicle was later located by deputies in Garland City. As authorities approached, however, the suspects fled towards Texarkana...
GARLAND CITY, AR
K945

Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson Arrested: Impersonating Police

Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven P. Jackson was arrested on January 7th in Plain Dealing on a charge of impersonation of a police officer. According to Bossier City Police spokeswoman Erin Buchanan, the incident happened in Bossier City in November, 2022 at a business in the 3100 block of Airline Drive. According to the Bossier City Police Department, the complainant alleged an individual in an unmarked police model SUV identified himself as a police officer after he became involved in a disagreement that took place in the business' parking lot.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Shreveport man charged with molestation of child he babysat

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is free on bond following his arrest last month for molestation of a juvenile. Hunter Brown, 24, was arrested Dec. 30. He posted a $250,000 bond on Friday. Caddo Parish sheriff's investigators began looking into Brown after receiving a complaint in early December. Hunter...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
720K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy