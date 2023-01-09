Read full article on original website
Paul Stanley announces new art gallery appearances
Paul Stanley is bringing his art to more people. The KISS frontman is set to appear at showings of his latest collection at Wentworth Gallery locations in Florida, Maryland and Virginia. Stanley will kick off his appearances February 3 and 4 in Hollywood and Boca Raton, Florida, respectively. Then on...
California storms wreak havoc: How an elongated jet stream is driving the deadly weather
(NEW YORK) -- California's deadly storms have devastated the state in recent weeks, claiming at least 17 lives and leaving tens of millions under a flood watch. Since Christmas, parts of the state have received up to three feet of rain and more than 10 feet of snow. Over the...
Initiatives Announced to Aid Farmers and Increase State Food Supply Chain
Several proposals were announced by Governor Hochul to farmers in the state to provide an economic boost as well as help strengthen the state’s food supply chain. The farming industry within the state has faced difficulties since the COVID-19 pandemic, it also showed vulnerabilities to the food system during the supply chain crisis. Governor Hochul looks to increase demand for NYS foods by having the state dramatically increase its spending of local farm products, promote investments to help modernize state farms, and continue to build an agricultural workforce for the future.
State Announces Energy Affordability Guarantee
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the state will invest in energy affordability, clean and efficient buildings, and clean water during her State of the State yesterday, January 10th. The proposal will help New Yorker’s via the Energy Affordable Guarantee, to never pay more than 6% of their income on electricity....
NYS Department of Health: FLU Remains Widespread in State
The New York State Department of Health is reminding New Yorker’s that the Flu remains widespread throughout the state and the importance of getting vaccinated. The vaccine is available to anyone aged six months and older. So far, there have been 6 Flu deaths this season in the state.
Volunteer Firefighters to Get Boost From State
There are 9 million New Yorker’s throughout the state that are served by a volunteer fire department. However, over 75% of the volunteer departments have seen a decrease in the number of individuals who want to volunteer and serve their communities. On Top of decreasing volunteers, there has been...
State to Clarify Bail Laws, Address Fentanyl in Communities, and Aid Prosecutors
One of the most controversial laws enacted this decade most would consider to be Bail Reform. Advocates on both sides argue for and against it continuously since it was made into law a little over two years ago. On Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul addressed the Bail Reform issues that have...
Federal Funding Announced by Senator Gillibrand to Aid NY Health Care System
Yesterday, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced over $130 million dollars in federal funding to help aid and revitalize the health care system in the state. The funding comes to assist the state’s health care system, which has become overburdened due to the COVID-19 pandemic that brought new challenges for public health care workers. With the federal funding, Senator Gillibrand looks to continue to build back from the pandemic and the current Flu and RSV season.
Ithaca Woman Steals From Walmart, Damages Store, and Found with Drugs
On Saturday, January 7th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department responded to Walmart on Bennie Rd. in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported larceny. Through an investigation conducted by officers, they were able to determine 34 year old Brandi L. Rogers of Ithaca had stolen merchandise from the store and caused damage to the store and she exited.
