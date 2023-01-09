Several proposals were announced by Governor Hochul to farmers in the state to provide an economic boost as well as help strengthen the state’s food supply chain. The farming industry within the state has faced difficulties since the COVID-19 pandemic, it also showed vulnerabilities to the food system during the supply chain crisis. Governor Hochul looks to increase demand for NYS foods by having the state dramatically increase its spending of local farm products, promote investments to help modernize state farms, and continue to build an agricultural workforce for the future.

