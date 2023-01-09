Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Domestic flights delayed UNTIL 9a eastern standard time.PlumpChickWritesNewark, NJ
Rockaway EMS Will Close, Hospital-Based EMS Takes Over As Nation Faces First-Responder ShortageMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
Wait List Opens for Affordable Rentals in Morristown & Across NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Job Skills Training Program for Women Launches in FebruaryProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of StudentsAron SolomonWestfield, NJ
New Jersey Globe
For Morris GOP, filing deadline is 28 days away
Morris County Republicans have set a filing deadline of February 10 at 4 PM for candidates interested in running on the organization line in the June primary election. The GOP county convention is scheduled for March 4 at Morris County College in Randolph. Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen faces a...
New Jersey Globe
Guy picks old friend as campaign chair
Jersey City community leader Florence Holmes will serve as chair of Craig Guy’ campaign for the Democratic nomination for Hudson County Executive. “Florence and I have been friends for many years and I am honored that she is joining our team,” Guy said. “Florence and I met when I was serving as the executive officer in the West District in the Jersey City Police Department, and her neighborhood was part of my beat. From then on, I’ve admired her leadership and commitment to community organizing and activism.
New Jersey Globe
As expected, Laborers’ backs Benson for Mercer County Executive
The Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) has endorsed Dan Benson for the Democratic nomination for Mercer County Executive. The endorsement, which was first reported by the New Jersey Globe on Monday, is the first big labor endorsement for Benson, an assemblyman from Hamilton who is challenging five-term incumbent Brian Hughes in the Democratic primary.
New Jersey Globe
Chaparro definitively says she won’t run for re-election
Assemblywoman Annette Chaparro (D-Hoboken), one of the many political casualties of Democratic maneuverings in Hudson County this year, definitively said today that she won’t run for re-election to the Assembly. “No, I’m not going to run for Assembly,” Chaparro said. “I can be very clear on that, I’m not...
roi-nj.com
digitalundivided names Hale as interim CEO and chief operating officer
Digitalundivided, the Newark-based nonprofit leveraging data, programs and advocacy to catalyze economic growth for Latina and Black women entrepreneurs and innovators, recently said it appointed Brittany Hale as its interim CEO and chief operating officer. Hale takes the reins from Lauren Maillian, who left the role after two years of...
City Council, employees want answers after first payroll of year is riddled with mistakes
When the company that was hired nearly two years to handle Jersey City’s payroll issued its first paychecks to the city workforce Friday, employees called it a fiasco. And when the problems persisted Monday, city council members demanded answers and at least one city worker said he was forced to ask friends for a loan to pay some bills.
hudsoncountyview.com
Feds: Jersey City attorney indicted for defrauding clients out of over $2 million
Longtime Jersey City attorney James Lisa has been indicted for defrauding clients out of over $2 million, dating back to a case that began in 2014, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. James R. Lisa, 67, of Jersey City, is charged by indictment with three counts of wire fraud and four...
Firefighting Drill Coming Sunday at Doomed Roxbury Building
ROXBURY, NJ - A fire training exercise will take place Sunday morning in Landing, said officials today, "alerting the public not to be alarmed by the sight of emergency first responders, flashing lights and even smoke." The drill will take place at the former Lakeside Billiards building, at 105 Lakeside Boulevard near the Landing Road Bridge, from 9 a.m. to noon this Sunday. The empty building, purchased by Morris County in preparation for the upcoming replacement of the bridge and upgrades to the intersection, will subsequently be razed along with several other structures. "Fire trucks and personnel will be on site, entering the building, and exiting...
Two Arrested For Prescription Fraud In Ocean County
BRICK – Following tips from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Brick police arrested two people who were believed to be getting prescriptions fraudulently and then selling the drugs. Alexis Inoa, 22, of NYC, and Carlos Herrera, 21, of NYC were charged with three counts of possession with intent to...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange High School alumna becomes freelance reporter for CBS
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School Class of 2013 graduate Kristie Keleshian has joined the CBS news team as a freelance reporter, bringing her another step closer to establishing the career she has dreamed of for years. Keleshian attended Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary School, moving on...
Prominent NJ Attorney Stole $2M From Family's Offshore Bank Account, Feds Charge
A prominent attorney from Jersey City went to great lengths to swindle $2 million from a family he represented, federal authorities charged. The family had retained James R. Lisa, 67, to gather millions that had been moved into offshore bank accounts by relatives decades ago and to resolve any tax issues that arose as a result, they said.
hudsoncountyview.com
HRH: Dispute over Bayonne Medical Center isn’t over despite what CarePoint & Alaris claim
Hudson Regional Hospital is asserting that the dispute over the Bayonne Medical Center isn’t over, despite what CarePoint Health and Alaris Health announced on Monday. ” … We previously terminated CarePoint’s lease for Bayonne Medical Center, sought their dispossession from the property, and rejected their proposal to insert an outside manager affiliated with a group known as Surgicore into the operations of the hospital. These issues remain in litigation in Delaware and there was a court hearing there just last month,” HRH said in a statement late this afternoon.
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?
No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
Captain promoted to chief to settle lawsuit in embattled N.J. police department, records show
A police captain in Bergen County has agreed to settle a lawsuit against Palisades Park in exchange for a promotion to chief and $40,000 in damages, according to court documents. Capt. Anthony Espino, who is a member of the department’s internal affairs bureau, claimed in court papers the former acting...
Montville Burglary the Focus of Morris County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week
MONTVILLE, NJ - The focus of the Morris County Sheriff's Office Crimestoppers Crime of the Week is the burglary at FSS Armory that occurred in Montville Township last Friday. The Montville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the individuals involved in a burglary between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 at FSS Armory located at 36 Rt. 46 in Pine Brook, the Sheriff's Office said. According to the police, the suspects managed to steal several firearms. Police are asking for anyone who may have information about this crime or any persons involved to contact the Morris County Sheriff’s Crimestoppers at: www.copcall.org, 973-COP-CALL or use the free “P3 Tips” app on any mobile device. You do not have to give your name and Crimestoppers may pay a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Leader Of Jersey City Drug Crew Sentenced To More Than 4 Years Without Parole
The leader of a crew that slung cocaine and heroin in the Greenville section of Jersey City was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison. Jerome Powell, 43, must serve just about all of the plea-bargained 51-month sentence because there's no parole in the federal prison system. He...
Dunkin' Customer Burned By Hot Coffee Cites Careless Morris County Workers In Lawsuit
Another New Jersey Dunkin’ Donuts shop is being sued by a customer claiming to have suffered permanent injuries after being burned by a hot cup of coffee. William E. Williams, of Hanover Township, visited the Morris Plains location on Speedwell Avenue and was served in a “negligent and careless manner” on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, says the case, filed in Morris County Superior Court in December.
Antisemitic Graffiti Found at Ridgewood High School
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Last week, Interim Superintendent Leonard Fitts announced that graffiti had been found on a bathroom wall at Ridgewood High School. The incident was reported to the local police and an investigation is currently ongoing. “Incidents of this nature go against our core values and beliefs and will not be tolerated,” explained Fitts in a letter sent to parents and the community. “The Ridgewood Public School District prides itself on being a diverse and inclusive community where all individuals are valued and treated with respect.” In the past few months, there have been numerous reports of antisemitic behavior, including an...
wrnjradio.com
Sussex County man pleads guilty to death by auto, DWI
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man entered a guilty plea to death by auto and driving while intoxicated, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Attila Princz, 42, of Sparta Township pled guilty to second-degree death by auto, a crime and a motor vehicle offense...
wrnjradio.com
Man arrested for residential burglary, auto theft in Morris County
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man was arrested for residential burglary and auto theft in Morris Township, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On Jan. 10, at around 3:00 p.m., police received a report of a burglary in progress. Responding officers learned that...
