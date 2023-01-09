ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey Globe

For Morris GOP, filing deadline is 28 days away

Morris County Republicans have set a filing deadline of February 10 at 4 PM for candidates interested in running on the organization line in the June primary election. The GOP county convention is scheduled for March 4 at Morris County College in Randolph. Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen faces a...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Guy picks old friend as campaign chair

Jersey City community leader Florence Holmes will serve as chair of Craig Guy’ campaign for the Democratic nomination for Hudson County Executive. “Florence and I have been friends for many years and I am honored that she is joining our team,” Guy said. “Florence and I met when I was serving as the executive officer in the West District in the Jersey City Police Department, and her neighborhood was part of my beat. From then on, I’ve admired her leadership and commitment to community organizing and activism.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

As expected, Laborers’ backs Benson for Mercer County Executive

The Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) has endorsed Dan Benson for the Democratic nomination for Mercer County Executive. The endorsement, which was first reported by the New Jersey Globe on Monday, is the first big labor endorsement for Benson, an assemblyman from Hamilton who is challenging five-term incumbent Brian Hughes in the Democratic primary.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Chaparro definitively says she won’t run for re-election

Assemblywoman Annette Chaparro (D-Hoboken), one of the many political casualties of Democratic maneuverings in Hudson County this year, definitively said today that she won’t run for re-election to the Assembly. “No, I’m not going to run for Assembly,” Chaparro said. “I can be very clear on that, I’m not...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

digitalundivided names Hale as interim CEO and chief operating officer

Digitalundivided, the Newark-based nonprofit leveraging data, programs and advocacy to catalyze economic growth for Latina and Black women entrepreneurs and innovators, recently said it appointed Brittany Hale as its interim CEO and chief operating officer. Hale takes the reins from Lauren Maillian, who left the role after two years of...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Firefighting Drill Coming Sunday at Doomed Roxbury Building

ROXBURY, NJ - A fire training exercise will take place Sunday morning in Landing, said officials today, "alerting the public not to be alarmed by the sight of emergency first responders, flashing lights and even smoke." The drill will take place at the former Lakeside Billiards building, at 105 Lakeside Boulevard near the Landing Road Bridge, from 9 a.m. to noon this Sunday. The empty building, purchased by Morris County in preparation for the upcoming replacement of the bridge and upgrades to the intersection, will subsequently be razed along with several other structures. "Fire trucks and personnel will be on site, entering the building, and exiting...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Arrested For Prescription Fraud In Ocean County

BRICK – Following tips from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Brick police arrested two people who were believed to be getting prescriptions fraudulently and then selling the drugs. Alexis Inoa, 22, of NYC, and Carlos Herrera, 21, of NYC were charged with three counts of possession with intent to...
BRICK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange High School alumna becomes freelance reporter for CBS

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School Class of 2013 graduate Kristie Keleshian has joined the CBS news team as a freelance reporter, bringing her another step closer to establishing the career she has dreamed of for years. Keleshian attended Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary School, moving on...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

HRH: Dispute over Bayonne Medical Center isn’t over despite what CarePoint & Alaris claim

Hudson Regional Hospital is asserting that the dispute over the Bayonne Medical Center isn’t over, despite what CarePoint Health and Alaris Health announced on Monday. ” … We previously terminated CarePoint’s lease for Bayonne Medical Center, sought their dispossession from the property, and rejected their proposal to insert an outside manager affiliated with a group known as Surgicore into the operations of the hospital. These issues remain in litigation in Delaware and there was a court hearing there just last month,” HRH said in a statement late this afternoon.
BAYONNE, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Montville Burglary the Focus of Morris County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week

MONTVILLE, NJ - The focus of the Morris County Sheriff's Office Crimestoppers Crime of the Week is the burglary at FSS Armory that occurred in Montville Township last Friday. The Montville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the individuals involved in a burglary between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 at FSS Armory located at 36 Rt. 46 in Pine Brook, the Sheriff's Office said. According to the police, the suspects managed to steal several firearms. Police are asking for anyone who may have information about this crime or any persons involved to contact the Morris County Sheriff’s Crimestoppers at: www.copcall.org, 973-COP-CALL or use the free “P3 Tips” app on any mobile device. You do not have to give your name and Crimestoppers may pay a cash reward of up to $1,000. 
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Dunkin' Customer Burned By Hot Coffee Cites Careless Morris County Workers In Lawsuit

Another New Jersey Dunkin’ Donuts shop is being sued by a customer claiming to have suffered permanent injuries after being burned by a hot cup of coffee. William E. Williams, of Hanover Township, visited the Morris Plains location on Speedwell Avenue and was served in a “negligent and careless manner” on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, says the case, filed in Morris County Superior Court in December.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Antisemitic Graffiti Found at Ridgewood High School

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Last week, Interim Superintendent Leonard Fitts announced that graffiti had been found on a bathroom wall at Ridgewood High School. The incident was reported to the local police and an investigation is currently ongoing. “Incidents of this nature go against our core values and beliefs and will not be tolerated,” explained Fitts in a letter sent to parents and the community. “The Ridgewood Public School District prides itself on being a diverse and inclusive community where all individuals are valued and treated with respect.” In the past few months, there have been numerous reports of antisemitic behavior, including an...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Sussex County man pleads guilty to death by auto, DWI

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man entered a guilty plea to death by auto and driving while intoxicated, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Attila Princz, 42, of Sparta Township pled guilty to second-degree death by auto, a crime and a motor vehicle offense...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man arrested for residential burglary, auto theft in Morris County

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man was arrested for residential burglary and auto theft in Morris Township, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On Jan. 10, at around 3:00 p.m., police received a report of a burglary in progress. Responding officers learned that...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy