Man accused of breaking into Hilton Head home, filming sleeping teen had sued sheriff

The man who police charged with breaking into a Hilton Head home and recording a teenage girl while she slept is also suing the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for injuries he claims he received after being involved in a crash with a deputy.

Kewyn Williams, 35, of Savannah, Georgia, was charged Saturday with two counts of first-degree burglary, a felony, and being a peeping tom, simple larceny, voyeurism and indecent exposure, all misdemeanors, jail records show.

As of Monday, Williams remained in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center on a $2,125 bond.

Police were called out to Mathews Drive around 5 a.m. after a girl who was home alone reported that someone had broken into the trailer she and her family were staying in, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. The trailer was behind the family’s business, and the family was temporarily staying in it.

Home security footage showed Williams coming in around 2 a.m. on Jan. 5. Williams was seen going into the teenager’s bedroom and leaving the home 10 minutes later, police said.

Williams came back again, this time around 4 a.m., according to previous reporting by the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette , and exposed himself in the living room took personal property he’d found in another room. He then went into where the girl was sleeping and appeared to be recording her, police said.

The girl woke up and confronted him. Williams left and was later found and charged by deputies after police recognized him in the surveillance footage, Viens said.

Viens said Williams and the girl did not know each other.

In a video posted to Williams’ public Facebook page before he was arrested, Williams denied doing anything to the teenager and claimed the Sheriff’s Office was using the lawsuit and a previous case in 2016 in which drug charges were dropped against him.

In 2020, Williams was injured in a crash involving a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Hilton Head. Williams suffered neck and vertebrae injuries as a result of the crash. In November 2021, he filed a lawsuit against Sheriff PJ Tanner, the Sheriff’s Office and deputy Robert Aroneck Jr.

Following the crash, which resulted in $10,385 in damages to the sheriff’s office patrol car, Aroneck was made to pay 10% of the repair cost and given a written reprimand, according to a disciplinary action form from the sheriff’s office.

Williams’ lawsuit is pending.

Williams’ attorney, Andrew Evans of HawkLaw P.A., declined to comment Monday.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.