ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Davis Webb’s girlfriend, Donnett Hickson, posts ‘one happy family’ pic after awkward TV moment

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20mw8r_0k8k9EDS00

Giants quarterback Davis Webb’s first NFL start on Sunday wasn’t without a few memorable moments both on and off the field.

As the Giants’ season finale against the Eagles got underway in Philadelphia, cameras panned to a suite inside Lincoln Financial Field, where Webb’s parents, Donna and Matt, were seated with the quarterback’s girlfriend, Donnett Hickson . The trio sported neutral expressions in the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot, which caught Twitter’s attention.

“The loving family of Davis Webb,” the Talkin’ Giants fan account captioned the photo, while other viewers zeroed in on the space between Webb’s parents and Hickson.

The loving family of Davis Webb pic.twitter.com/uPCmLsJFiy

— Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) January 8, 2023
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m98ZJ_0k8k9EDS00
Giants quarterback Davis Webb (top right) poses with his parents and girlfriend, Donnett Hickson (bottom center), after the Giants-Eagles game on Jan. 8, 2023.
Instagram/Donnett Hickson

A short time after the game, Hickson took to her Instagram Stories to post a new “family” photo.

“One happy family 🤣,” Hickson wrote alongside the post, which featured her smiling beside Webb, 27, and his parents.

A former third-round pick for the Giants in 2017, Webb was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. Webb got the start Sunday as the Giants opted to rest a number of their key contributors, including starting quarterback Daniel Jones, ahead of the playoffs.

Although Webb and the Giants got off to a sluggish start, he helped the team overcome a 16-0 deficit in the second half by orchestrating three scoring drives. Despite their efforts, however, the Giants fell to the Eagles, 22-16 .

“We took them four quarters,” Webb said. “I wish myself, first, and the offense, second, got off to a better start, but that second half was really fun — and that’s something I’ll never forget.”

Webb completed 23 of 40 pass attempts for 168 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qUqyU_0k8k9EDS00
Donnett Hickson and Giants quarterback Davis Webb
Instagram/Donnett Hickson

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Hickson — who has been dating Webb since at least 2021 — expressed her support for the Giants quarterback .

“Go Big Blue,” Hickson shared Saturday in an Instagram Story.

The Giants, who finished the regular season at 9-7-1, will travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings on Sunday in the wild-card round. The Vikings narrowly defeated the Giants on Christmas Eve, 27-24, when kicker Greg Joseph nailed a game-winning, 61-yard field goal as time expired.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Travis Kelce denies being stingy with ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole: ‘Don’t buy into that s-t’

Travis Kelce isn’t buying into the rumors that he’s cheap. The Chiefs’ superstar tight end refuted reports that he and longtime girlfriend Kayla Nicole split because he made her pay for “half of everything.” “How crazy is that?” the 33-year-old said on “The Pivot” podcast on Tuesday. “Don’t buy into that s-t!” “I would never say that I was supporting her,” Kelce told hosts Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor and Ryan Clark. “She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career. You’ve got to be crazy if you think I’d never helped or gave her a couple dollars...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Positive Damar Hamlin updates gave Josh Allen ‘spiritual awakening’

Josh Allen opened up about the “spiritual awakening” he had when doctors continued to share positive updates about Damar Hamlin’s health after the Bills safety went into cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game. The Bills quarterback said he experienced a feeling he had never felt, along with his teammates, while Hamlin was in critical condition in the intensive care unit at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin was discharged from a Buffalo, New York, hospital on Wednesday. “It was kind of a spiritual awakening, really, for me,” Allen said during an appearance on the “Kyle Brandt’s Basement” podcast Tuesday. “I know for a lot...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

Kyler Murray slammed by anonymous Cardinals teammate: ‘Created a monster’

Things are not exactly going smoothly in the desert these days. The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house after the 2022 season ended, firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury and watching general manager Steve Keim walk away due to health reasons. The only major holdover is quarterback Kyler Murray, whom the team signed to a five-year, $230 million deal in the offseason. According to one anonymous Cardinals veteran, that huge extension may not have been a great idea. “It was like they created a monster,” the player told Bally Sports. According to the report, Murray, 25, “felt less compulsion to study his game plan or to fulfill...
New York Post

Mike Williams out as Chargers’ Week 18 decisions turn into injury nightmare

Brandon Staley’s decision to play starters in a meaningless Week 18 game could have massive ramifications for the Chargers. Wide receiver Mike Williams sustained a “small, non-surgical fracture in his back,” according to ESPN’s Lindsey Thirty, and he’s expected to miss 2-3 weeks. That’d keep him out barring a Super Bowl run by Los Angeles. Late in the second quarter against the Broncos, Williams took a screen pass and sprinted five yards before being tackled from behind. He gingerly walked toward the sideline before trainers helped him the rest of the way. The CBS broadcast later showed Williams on a cart, heading...
New York Post

Kenny Pickett’s fiancée, Amy Paternoster, reflects on Steelers QB’s rookie year

It’s been quite the year for Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett and his fiancée, Amy Paternoster. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Paternoster posted a heartfelt tribute to the rookie signal-caller, who wrapped his first year in the league this past week. “Lookin back on Year 1 and forward to the next,” Paternoster captioned her carousel of photos, which featured her cozying up Pickett, 24, in one snap while posing with family on the field in another. The 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Pickett opened the year as the second-string quarterback following a strong preseason. Although the Steelers tapped veteran quarterback Mitch...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Chicago Defender

Deion Sanders Vs Everybody, Herschel Run Back Home

This episode of Frankie Darcell Has A Big Mouth, Frankie talks with Public Affairs Strategist Jamaine Dickens, Communications Director Dex Stuckey, Political Strategist Duron Marshall, and Journalist Adell Henderson about the backlash Deion Sanders is receiving for leaving Jackson State University, why Herschel Walker was able to get so far in the Senate race, and the difference between PWIs and HBCUs.
New York Post

Chris Simms: Mac Jones went behind Bill Belichick’s back to fix offense

Mac Jones reportedly attempted to take matters into his own hands to fix a sputtering Patriots offense. According to NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk analyst Chris Simms, Jones went behind Bill Belichick’s back in search of solutions. Mike Florio, who hosted the segment with Simms, said that Belichick made “Jones aware of it,” causing the outside conversations to stop during an 8-9 season that ended without a postseason berth.  “Mac Jones wasn’t happy,” Simms said Tuesday on “Pro Football Talk.” “He was telling people he wasn’t happy. He was calling people about, ‘Hey, can you help us with ideas and do...
ALABAMA STATE
New York Post

Giants ‘confident’ they’ll make New York proud against Vikings: ‘Been a while’

MINNEAPOLIS — The bus to Newark Airport was scheduled to leave 1925 Giants Drive at 12:40 p.m. Saturday, and on it were the men hellbent on bringing honor to those who came before them and making New York proud again. “We’re gonna try our very, very best to do that,” Darius Slayton told The Post, “and I’m confident that we will.”  The Big Blue charter to Minneapolis took off filled with defiant dreamers who believe they will beat the Vikings in Sunday’s wild-card playoff game and continue along the Road to Super Bowl 2023.  They are the ones who have dragged the franchise...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Mike Francesa lambasts ‘spoiled child’ Odell Beckham over plane incident

Mike Francesa is going another round with Odell Beckham Jr. The Sports Pope has long had the former Giants wideout in his crosshairs, and the saga continued when a listener of his BetRivers podcast emailed in and asked about the airplane incident. In November, Beckham Jr. was kicked off a plane when the flight crew said he was going “in and out of consciousness” and that they could not get him to put a seatbelt on. Earlier this week, Miami police released video in which he appeared indifferent to the idea that all the other passengers had to de-board the aircraft...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Giants’ Leonard Williams cherishing first playoff chance: ‘Long time coming’

Leonard Williams has played 124 games across his eight NFL seasons.  The 125th game he plays — Sunday against the Vikings in the NFC wild-card game at Minneapolis — he’ll cherish more than all the others because it’ll be his first playoff game.  It’s been too long for Williams without having had a mere taste of the postseason — so long that he wondered if it might ever happen for him at all.  No one has been happier to be at work this week than Williams.  “Just even being here working when I’m usually planning my flight to go home for the offseason is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

Steve Young: Jets failed Zach Wilson with ‘tough love’ approach

Steve Young believes he knows where the Jets went wrong with Zach Wilson. The Hall of Famer joined “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN New York earlier this week and gave his opinion on the bleak situation surrounding the second-year quarterback. “Zach doesn’t need tough love. He doesn’t need somebody to see how tough he is. He needs a big brother — a young, knowledgeable innovator, someone who he can trust and says to him, ‘You know what, despite everything that’s happened, Zach, I believe in you. You can get this done.’ Zach needs that,” Young said. “Mike [LaFleur] kind of...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Sean McVay tells Rams players he’s staying

Sean McVay is not going anywhere. The Rams head coach informed players that he will remain on the job, according to a report from ESPN’s Dianna Russini on Friday. This ordinarily would not be an enormous surprise given that McVay led the Rams to a Super Bowl title last season. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently reported that McVay was considering stepping away from the job this offseason. The Rams had a disappointing season, going 5-12 as the defending champs. It was a year in which reigning Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp suffered a season-ending ankle injury in November and quarterback...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Troy Aikman pays Tom Brady the ultimate backhanded compliment

Is there a foot race brewing between quarterback legends? If so, Hall of Famer and ESPN “Monday Night Football” analyst Troy Aikman thinks he has a step on notoriously slow Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. “I kid him about it — he’s the most un-athletic quarterback in the game,” Aikman told the “Sports Illustrated Media Podcast” this week. “I’m 56 years old and I’m pretty confident I can outrun him in the 40-yard dash.” It was a good-natured jab from one storied pass-thrower to another — Brady is a lock to join Aikman being enshrined in Canton when he finally retires — as the...
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Mets considering Tommy Pham after Andrew McCutchen flirtation fails

The Mets’ pursuit of a fourth outfielder continues without Andrew McCutchen, who is heading back to Pittsburgh as a free agent on a one-year deal. Tommy Pham is another free agent outfielder the Mets are considering, according to The Post’s Jon Heyman. Pham, who turns 35 in March, is coming off a down season split between Cincinnati and Boston, finishing with an OPS of .686, the lowest of his career other than a miserable 2020 season. The Mets have also discussed the possibility of adding Trey Mancini, who played for manager Buck Showalter in Baltimore. Mancini, 30, missed the 2020 season recovering from colon cancer before returning in 2021. He was traded from Baltimore to Houston in the middle of last year and struggled in the second half with the Astros. Beyond that, the pickings are slim on the free agent market, with Adam Duvall and Jurickson Profar available, as well as Tyler Naquin, who was a disappointment with the Mets after arriving in a midseason trade from the Reds.  
BOSTON, NY
New York Post

Penguins vs. Jets prediction: Pittsburgh a bet-against in this spot

The Pittsburgh Penguins seemingly have righted the ship. After dropping six in a row, Pittsburgh has stabilized with back-to-back wins and are favorites to make it three in a row in a contest against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.  But are the Penguins truly back? You can only beat the teams in front of you, but wins over the Coyotes and Canucks aren’t really anything to write home about, and the Penguins needed to come back in both of those contests after bad starts. Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes Penguins vs. Jets prediction (7 p.m. ET) And if you...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
155K+
Followers
73K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy