WSVN-TV
Group of migrants land in Virginia Key
KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of migrants have landed along the northern tip of Virginia Key. Multiple agencies responded at around 3 p.m. Thursday. Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission launched vessels in the area. The Coast Guard and U.S. Border Patrol are surrounding the vessel, which is located off the shore of Historic Virginia Key Beach Park.
WSVN-TV
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a government system that offers safety and other information to pilots broke down, stranding some planes on the ground for hours. The White House said there was no evidence that a cyberattack triggered...
George Santos introduced himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ in resurfaced 2019 video
He’s not Jewish, he didn’t go to ritzy New York City schools and apparently he sometimes goes by a secret alias. Controversial Congressman George Santos introduced himself as “Anthony Devolder” during a Q&A session at a 2019 “Walk Away LGBT” event in NYC, a resurfaced video of the event shows. “So my name is Anthony Devolder. I’m a New York City resident. I recently founded a group called United for Trump. So if you guys want to follow, that would be awesome,” Santos can be seen saying in the clip. Santos, whose claims his full name is George Anthony Devolder Santos, curiously decided...
Tiny upstate town faced with NYC-like migrant influx: ‘Won’t take many to overwhelm the system’
JAMESTOWN, NY — In this small town — about as far as one can get from the southern border without entering Canada — residents are bracing for an influx of migrants that could cause a crisis similar to the one that has New York City facing a fiscal cliff. “If a city of 8 million people can be overwhelmed by a couple thousand migrants, imagine what a couple hundred can do to overwhelm a small rural community upstate?” warned state Sen. Joe Borrello (R-Jamestown). “It wouldn’t take many migrants to overwhelm the system,” he added. At least 35 migrants from Colombia are...
WSVN-TV
Religious WWII artifacts found in Poland
(WSVN) - Officials say nearly 400 items were recently discovered hidden underground in Poland. The items found included religious artifacts, silver-plated tableware and other items that were wrapped in newspaper. Found near a Nazi German ghetto built in 1940, the ancient objects were stashed and hidden by their Jewish owners...
WSVN-TV
Wildlife conservation society captures largest single gathering of turtle hatchlings
(WSVN) - The Wildlife Conservation Society captured the largest single gathering of turtle hatchlings on the planet. In September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gathered on the border between Brazil and Bolivia to lay the eggs. The turtles began hatching last month. There are now hundreds of thousands of...
What will 2023 bring to the housing market? Predictions include price drops, ‘terrible consolidation,’ but better buyer balance
What is going to happen to the U.S. real estate housing market in 2023? Will it be a better year to buy or sell? When will home prices drop? These are all questions U.S. economists, consulting firms and housing experts are grappling with. Here are the varying forecasts and what to expect if you’re considering buying or selling a home.
