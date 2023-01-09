Read full article on original website
Related
Road Dogg Brian James Says Enzo Amore Could Be Great Pro Wrestling Manager
Road Dogg Brian James respects the verbal ability of former WWE Superstar Real1 (a.k.a. Enzo Amore). During a recent installment of his official podcast, the New Age Outlaws tag-team legend from D-Generation X and longtime behind-the-scenes producer in WWE spoke about how he always felt that Enzo Amore would make a great pro wrestling manager.
Bold WWE Royal Rumble Prediction #1: Sasha Banks and Naomi Return
And I know, she did return. To wrestling. In Japan. But this was just a door opening to her WWE return during the Women’s Royal Rumble. Hear me out. “Mercedes Moné” returns to the WWE. Sasha Banks and the WWE both know that Sasha will not be...
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results For 1/13/2023
Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the January 13 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. * Von Wagner defeated Oba Femi. * Isla Dawn defeated Jakara Jackson. * Duke Hudson defeated Damon Kemp.
WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (1/13/23); Title Match, Royal Rumble Build
WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin tonight, continuing the Road to Royal Rumble. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will defend his title against Braun Strowman on SmackDown. Kevin Owens will square off against Sami Zayn. In addition to the Superstars announced for matches,...
Jimmy Korderas Pitches Suggestion to Improve AEW Battle of the Belts
Last Friday night, the latest installment of AEW Battle Of The Belts took place. The special was produced for the seventh time. Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas recently questioned whether the time slot immediately following AEW Rampage was the “right time” to hold the show. “Maybe it could...
Multiple WWE Stars Would Leave if Saudi Arabia Deal Happens, When Vince McMahon Started Sale Talks
Following Stephanie McMahon’s resignation as Chairwoman and Co-CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon was named Executive Chairman of the Board, and Nick Khan was named CEO. There have been rumors of a WWE sale, with WWE agreeing to sell in principle to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. WWE has not publicly announced this and it is only rumored for the time being.
Vince McMahon is About to Make His Baby Private, and It’s Not WWE’s Instagram Page
And do we really think he is going to sell it to a foreign entity? (Click here for reports on WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund) Exactly what I wrote about three days ago is coming to fruition. (Click here to read previous column) Vince McMahon...
Mickie James on Why Deonna Purrazzo is the Only Person to Kick Out of Her Finisher
On January 13 at Hard to Kill, Mickie James will face Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace in a Career vs. Title match. James was asked about the match in an interview on AdFreeShows.com. James also explained why only Deonna Purrazzo has ever kicked out of her finisher:. “I have a...
AXS TV Announces NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Schedule
WRESTLE KINGDOM 17 FEATURES THE RETURN OF KENNY OMEGA WHEN AXS TV’S NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING PREMIERES THURSDAY, JANUARY 12. Other Highlights Include the debut of Mercedes Moné, Jay White vs Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title, FTR vs Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI for the IWGP Tag Team Titles, and ‘The Great Muta’ Keiji Mutoh’s Final Match of his legendary NJPW career, & More.
Shayna Baszler Talks About Controversial Subject Of Inter-Gender Matches In WWE
Shayna Baszler recently spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star expressed interest in taking part in woman vs. man inter-gender matches against WWE Superstars. “l am a fan of inter-gender matches if they are...
Producers from This Week’s AEW Dynamite Revealed (1/11/23)
Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles had the following producers and coaches, courtesy of Fightful Select. Click here for our Dynamite recap:. * Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page was produced by Senior Producer Dean Malenko. * Big Bill and Lee Moriarty vs. Jungle Boy...
Will The WWE Be Sold?
Note:I’m aware of the late-breaking news of a Saudi purchase. This article was being written when the news hit social media so until anything is official, I’d like to include this write-up about other potential buyers. Also, my Twitter page is still mistakenly suspended for spam so if anyone can help with that, let me know.
Former WWE Star Attends AEW Dynamite as a Fan (Video)
As PWMania.com previously reported, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Forum in Los Angeles, CA, was a big show for the company, setting a new record for the promotion. During the show, AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF did a promo segment in which he ripped Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken, who were both in attendance. While roasting them, he overlooked one name who was also present: Chris Masters.
Carmelo Hayes Comments On Ricochet Showdown, Calls It A Dream Come True
Carmelo Hayes recently appeared as a guest on Ryan Satin’s “Out Of Character” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the NXT Superstar spoke about his past showdown with Ricochet and how it was one of his “dream matches.”. Featured...
WWE Main Event Results – January 12, 2023
Akira Tozawa lands an open hand shot and Odyssey Jones just laughs at him. Tozawa works a side headlock and that gets reversed easily. Tozawa gets caught with an inverted atomic drop and a clothesline turns him inside out. Jones carries Tozawa around the ring above his head and slams him to the mat.
The Judgment Day Praised Backstage for Recent Performance
The Judgment Day gained some well-deserved respect among those working backstage at WWE. Fans praised the faction, which includes Finn Balor, Damien Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio, after they became the #1 contenders for the Raw Tag Team Championships on Raw this week, winning a tag-team turmoil gauntlet that they also started.
Final Card For Tonight’s Impact Hard to Kill PPV, Main Event and Opener Revealed, How to Watch
The Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view for 2023 will take place tonight, Friday, January 13 from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Countdown To Hard To Kill pre-show will air live and free on Impact Plus and YouTube. The main event will then start at 8 p.m. ET on Fite TV (click here to order) and pay-per-view.
Kofi Kingston Talks Candidly About Potential WWE Sale (Video)
What do WWE Superstars know about the possibility of a company sale?. Amid rumors of a potential sale to a Saudi Arabian company, Kofi Kingston appeared on SHAK Wrestling for an interview, during which he spoke about how WWE Superstars are completely in the dark on the subject. Featured below...
Matt Hardy Shares His Thoughts on Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
Matt Hardy discussed Vince McMahon’s return to WWE and claims that Vince will no longer be involved in creative during his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.”. “I feel like even if Vince is being sincere about that, he won’t be able to control himself like that. If he is back, he is going to put his fingerprints on things. It’s just who he is. It’s absolutely who it is. There was someone, I would just say randomly, without mentioning names, who said, ‘Raw felt different on Monday. I’ve got a feeling Vince may have had his fingerprints on it.’ Which is interesting. But I think if Vince comes back, I think he kinda continues as it is, and then you see a little more influence from Vince, a little more, a little more, a little more, a little more, and then it might get back to the point where he’s going, ‘Damn it, this is my show, and nobody’s better at doing this than me. This is my baby, I’m gonna raise my child, and I’m gonna see it through.’”
Mickie James Comments On What Makes Jordynne Grace Different, One Goal She Has Before Retiring
Mickie James continues to make the media rounds ahead of the IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view. During a recent discussion with Pro Wrestling Torch, the “Hardcore Country” singer spoke about how Jordynne Grace is unlike any opponent she has faced thus far in her career, wanting one final run as IMPACT Knockouts Champion and more.
