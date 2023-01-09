Read full article on original website
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced its plans to repair the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 in Lafayette. On January 3, 2023, the overpass was damaged when it was struck by a truck hauling an escalator. Multiple lanes on both interstates were forced to close as a result.
Vermilion Parish says “no” to 2nd ambulance service
In Abbeville, the 911 committee is hearing arguments regarding a second ambulance service being brought into the parish.
Lafayette Police: Driver strikes pole on N. Washington Street
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A driver struck a utility pole on N. Washington Street in Lafayette late Wednesday, according to police. It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Washington. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said when officers arrived the driver failed to cooperate. She said it remains unknown if he was […]
Lafayette pastor upset about homeless encampments near St. John Street church
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Bishop Stanley Sinegal has been in the ministry for 25 years. He says within the last eight to ten years he has seen an increase in the number of homeless people and that as a result has had to take some extreme measures to protect his church property and the congregation. […]
Clifton Alfred Broussard, Sr.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023, at a 12:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church, honoring the life of Clifton Alfred Broussard, Sr., 85, who died Saturday, January 7, 2023, at home, surrounded by his children. He will be...
Is there a need for two ambulance providers in Vermilion Parish?
Representative from Global Medical, Acadian Ambulance will argue their case to police jury. On Wednesday, the Vermilion Parish police jurors are expected to hear a presentation from Acadia Ambulance and Global Medical Response on whether there is a need for two ambulance services in the parish. The two will speak...
New Iberia law enforcement warn residents of panhandling dangers
A rising issue of panhandling in New Iberia has residents concerned for the safety of motorists and the individuals on the road.
Opelousas road closure to begin for repairs
Opelousas City Administration has announced a road closure that will take place starting Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
Woman Found Dead in Duson
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A woman is dead and detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are trying to figure out who killed her. Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called out to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane in Duson. Authorities were told there was an...
Overcoming violence in Opelousas
As Graig LeBlanc enters his second week as Opelousas police chief, he sets the goal of lowering crime in the city and gaining the trust of his community.
Woman found dead on Stagecoach Road in Lafayette Parish
Possible ban on gas stoves
A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. A man and woman have been arrested for what authorities suspect is a case of child abuse after a 3-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Lafayette Mom Removed from Library Board Meeting Sparks Backlash
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Tensions were once again high at a library board meeting in Lafayette after a local mother who was critical of the board was made to leave by Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies. The woman, who was identified on social media as Melanie Brevis, spoke out strongly...
Elevated dump truck bed hits overpass, driver ejected and killed
La Espuela Cantina & Grill Opening New Location in Lafayette
There is another Mexican restaurant coming to Lafayette.
With Louisiana teachers leaving the profession, new pathways eyed for replacements
South Louisiana Community College is aiming to make it easier for its graduates hoping to become teachers to transition into a four-year education program at its partner universities. Under its cooperative efforts with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, SLCC will offer students in...
Two people able to escape apartment fire in Scott
Two residents were able to safely escape an apartment fire in Scott.
Destination Louisiane: False River in Pointe Coupee Parish
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Back in the 1700s, the False River, was originally part of the Mississippi River. Today, its considered an oxbow lake, filled with rich culture and history. The False River has been cherished by many community members of Pointe Coupee Parish, outside of Louisiana’s capital city. The U-shape of the […]
Bicyclist struck, killed in Vermilion Parish crash
VERMILION PARISH — On Jan. 9, 2023, shortly before 7:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash involving a bicycle on Louisiana Highway 717 near Ellie Benoit Road in Vermilion Parish. The crash claimed the life of 60-year-old Allen J. Vincent of Gueydan. The...
Washington man killed after dump truck bed ripped from truck in collision with an overpass on I-10
A Washington dump truck driver has died from injuries sustained after the truck was torn apart when it collided with an overpass crossing Interstate 10 on Sunday, Louisiana State Police said. Bernard Bush, 71, of Washington, was driving a 2004 Peterbilt dump truck west on Interstate 10 around 1:25 a.m....
