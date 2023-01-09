ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

KLFY News 10

Lafayette Police: Driver strikes pole on N. Washington Street

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A driver struck a utility pole on N. Washington Street in Lafayette late Wednesday, according to police. It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Washington. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said when officers arrived the driver failed to cooperate. She said it remains unknown if he was […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Clifton Alfred Broussard, Sr.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023, at a 12:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church, honoring the life of Clifton Alfred Broussard, Sr., 85, who died Saturday, January 7, 2023, at home, surrounded by his children. He will be...
ABBEVILLE, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Is there a need for two ambulance providers in Vermilion Parish?

Representative from Global Medical, Acadian Ambulance will argue their case to police jury. On Wednesday, the Vermilion Parish police jurors are expected to hear a presentation from Acadia Ambulance and Global Medical Response on whether there is a need for two ambulance services in the parish. The two will speak...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Woman Found Dead in Duson

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A woman is dead and detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are trying to figure out who killed her. Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called out to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane in Duson. Authorities were told there was an...
DUSON, LA
KLFY News 10

Woman found dead on Stagecoach Road in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A woman was found dead Tuesday in Lafayette Parish. Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Valerie Ponseti said deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Stagecoach Road just after 1 p.m. in reference to an unresponsive female. On scene, they discovered the body of Megan Goins, 30, the victim of an apparent gunshot […]
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Possible ban on gas stoves

A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. A man and woman have been arrested for what authorities suspect is a case of child abuse after a 3-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
JENNINGS, LA
BRProud

Destination Louisiane: False River in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Back in the 1700s, the False River, was originally part of the Mississippi River. Today, its considered an oxbow lake, filled with rich culture and history. The False River has been cherished by many community members of Pointe Coupee Parish, outside of Louisiana’s capital city. The U-shape of the […]
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Bicyclist struck, killed in Vermilion Parish crash

VERMILION PARISH — On Jan. 9, 2023, shortly before 7:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash involving a bicycle on Louisiana Highway 717 near Ellie Benoit Road in Vermilion Parish. The crash claimed the life of 60-year-old Allen J. Vincent of Gueydan. The...
VERMILION PARISH, LA

