Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPortland, OR
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: ODOT investing $32.4M to make school routes safer, local tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th dealsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
Portland leaders discuss solutions to surge in shootings near schools
PORTLAND, Ore. — In the wake of a recent surge in shootings outside Portland high schools, more than a dozen education, civic and public safety leaders met Friday morning at Portland Public Schools headquarters to discuss gun violence. The district said leaders would "discuss how to align resources, collaborate,...
Anniversary of former Clackamas County deputy's shooting marked by the release of the man who shot him
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week, the family of Damon Coates marked a bittersweet anniversary. Twenty years ago on Monday, the former Clackamas County Sheriff's deputy was shot in the face by a 15-year-old who struggled with drugs and mental illness. The case serves as a reminder that some of...
Basketball game ended at Franklin High School after gunfire in parking lot
PORTLAND, Ore. — Shots were fired outside of Franklin High School in Southeast Portland on Saturday night as a basketball game happened inside the gym, according to police. Officers found evidence of gunshots in the parking lot on the east side of the school. Portland police said a juvenile may have been grazed by a bullet and suffered a minor injury but he refused medical aid and did not go to the hospital.
KGW
University of Oregon to relocate Old Town neighborhood campus
The University of Oregon's Portland campus will be relocated from Old Town to NE Portland. The university bought the former Concordia University campus last year.
KGW
Public safety leaders addressing gun violence in Portland
In the last three months there have been four shootings outside Portland high schools. Public safety leaders are meeting to discuss solutions to this rising epidemic.
11-year-old injured in shooting on East Burnside; Portland police search for suspect
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a man connected to a shooting that injured two people, including an 11-year-old, in Southeast Portland Tuesday evening. Officers responded to the shooting at 7:33 p.m. near East Burnside Street and Southeast 160th Avenue and found a...
kptv.com
Neighbors say they’re concerned, alarmed after unidentified pellets found in NE Portland park
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Parks & Recreation reminded dog owners that keeping their pet leashed would help keep them safe, after a neighbor said they found unidentified pellets at the Rose City Golf Course in Northeast Portland. “It’s alarming,” Matt Rafferty, walking a dog near the park, said....
Child injured in Portland apartment shooting
Two people, including a child, were shot on Tuesday night, according to Portland police.
Driver who crashed into Salem homeless camp, killed 4, sentenced to 25 years
SALEM, Ore. — A driver who hit and killed four people in March 2022 while under the influence of alcohol was sentenced to 310 months in prison on Wednesday, according to the Marion County District Attorney's Office. On Mar. 27, 2022, 25-year-old Enrique Rodriguez crashed his two-door sports coupe...
Multnomah County's new sheriff plans to tackle gun violence and homelessness
PORTLAND, Ore. — It'ss been a little more than a week since Nicole Morrisey O'Donnell took over as Multnomah County Sheriff, and she says she's been focused on acclimating to her new role, including attending nearly a dozen roll calls and briefings. "Being present and connected are two of...
KGW
Dozens of Portland buildings are marked “unsafe” for firefighter entry
When fire crews arrived at a burning downtown church last week, they had to fight the flames from outside. It had been marked unsafe by the city.
KGW
Family of former Clackamas deputy marks 20 years since he was shot, paralyzed
Damon Coates was shot in the face by a 15-year-old teen in the midst of a mental health crisis. He’s still alive today, under the care of his family.
'He's more than a statistic': Family of murdered Portland man seeks help for all homicide victims
PORTLAND, Oregon — Battery-operated candles lit up the Vancouver waterfront, Monday night as loved ones remembered Nick Hammann, a father, son, friend and Marine. The setting was the half-way point for family between Ridgefield where Hammann grew up and Northeast Portland where police said Hammann was murdered last October.
Deputy who killed Vancouver officer Donald Sahota won't be criminally charged, prosecutor says
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a Vancouver police officer in a case of mistaken identity nearly one year ago will not face criminal charges, according to a memo from the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney's Office released Thursday. Deputy John Feller was one...
KGW
Runners and walkers in dark clothing make it difficult for drivers in the Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. — We're 12 days into the new year and consider this: we've just crossed the threshold of nine hours of daylight. The sun rose Thursday at 7:48 a.m. and it's scheduled to set at 4:49 p.m. That means most of you who resolved to get fit this year are probably walking and running in the dark. And of course it's January, so it's likely also raining.
KATU.com
Man in custody runs away from Marion County transition center, gets into waiting car
PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies are searching for a 34-year-old Adult in Custody who ran away from a transition center in the Salem area on Tuesday and got into a waiting car. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Stephen Helmke was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. when he ran to a waiting tan car that drove off east on Aumsville Highway Southeast.
'An amazing opportunity': Portland motel repurposed into temporary shelter
PORTLAND, Ore. — As Portland city leaders try to address the ongoing issue of homelessness, a hotel in Northeast Portland is being repurposed into a temporary shelter. The Rockwood Bridge Motel Shelter is taking over the Super 8 Motel on 181st Avenue and East Burnside Street. The shelter will provide temporary housing for up to 40 people as they wait to transition into a permanent home. There will be 24-hour, on-site supportive services including behavioral health support.
kptv.com
Reward offered for information to help solve deadly shooting of 22-year-old Portland man
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a 22-year-old man. On June 20, 2022, just after 10 p.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a shooting at 11800 Southeast Liebe Street, near Raymond Park. Police said it was reported that a victim, later identified as Geavauntae Sherman, was helped into a private vehicle that left the scene.
KGW
Vancouver police officer, former candidate for Clark County Sheriff, placed on leave
Cpl. Rey Reynolds was placed on leave Dec. 21, according to a city spokesman. He's subject to four separate internal affairs investigations.
Here are Portland's 64 'unsafe' buildings and why firefighters won't go inside
PORTLAND, Oregon — Unsafe buildings in Portland are a safety challenge that firefighters face. That was certainly the case when flames raced through an old empty church in downtown last week — but thanks to an unsafe building designation, they had advanced warning of what they'd be up against and knew not to enter the building.
KGW
Portland, OR
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 3