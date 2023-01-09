PORTLAND, Ore. — We're 12 days into the new year and consider this: we've just crossed the threshold of nine hours of daylight. The sun rose Thursday at 7:48 a.m. and it's scheduled to set at 4:49 p.m. That means most of you who resolved to get fit this year are probably walking and running in the dark. And of course it's January, so it's likely also raining.

