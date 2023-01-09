NCAA Football: Rose Bowl-Penn State at Utah

There is just about three weeks remaining before National Signing Day. Like every other team in the country, BYU is pushing as hard as they can to bolster their roster for the upcoming 2023 season. In the past, that would mean that they are putting on an all-out blitz for high school and JUCO talent ahead of National Signing Day in February. But, in the year 2023, that frantic push looks a lot different. BYU is trying hard to continue to add players out of the transfer portal. They have added several scholarship players already, as well as a few walk on players too. But, they aren't done, and they continue to push.

PROVO, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO