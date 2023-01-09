Read full article on original website
Gov. Murphy signs legislation expanding access to critical reproductive health care by removing prescription requirement for self-administered hormonal contraceptives
NEW JERSEY – On the one-year anniversary of Governor Phil Murphy signing the historic Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act, the Governor signed additional legislation Friday to further the State’s ongoing efforts to secure and expand access to reproductive health care. The bill (S-275) will allow New Jersey pharmacists...
AG Platkin launches office to combat securities, financial crimes
NEW JERSEY – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Thursday announced the creation of a new office within the Division of Criminal Justice that will focus on pursuing major financial crimes, including securities fraud, and holding white collar criminals accountable for their wrongdoing. The newly created Office of Securities Fraud...
In 2023 State of the State address, Gov. Murphy shares vision for shaping the “next New Jersey”
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Tuesday delivered the first in-person State of the State Address since January 2020 at the State House in Trenton – his fifth State of the State address overall since the start of his Administration. In his address, Governor Murphy highlighted accomplishments of...
Warren County calls for broadband challenges
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Warren County residents and business owners are being urged to check whether the level of internet service in their homes and workplaces is accurately reported in federal records. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU), together with the New Jersey Broadband Access Study Commission,...
Gov. Murphy signs bill establishing New Jersey Siblings’ Bill of Rights
NEW JERSEY – In an effort to maintain sibling relationships in the child welfare system, Governor Phil Murphy Thursday signed S1034/A1357, establishing the Siblings’ Bill of Rights in New Jersey. The bill, which will take effect immediately, will supplement the Child Placement Bill of Rights, adding a number...
Unity Rd. shop owner awarded recreational license for cannabis business in Somerset County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Unity Rd., the first true national cannabis dispensary franchise in the U.S., announced Wednesday that the brand is officially entering New Jersey. The local Unity Rd. shop owner and entrepreneur, Dishen Patel, received approval for a recreational business license from New Jersey and...
Bucco legislation honoring New Jersey Military Veteran “Warren E. Wilhide Sr.” approved by committee
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Legislation sponsored by Senator Anthony M. Bucco that designates the Harter Road Interchange of Interstate Highway Route 287 as the Warren E. Wilhide Interchange was approved by the Transportation Committee. “As a long-time resident of Morris Township, United States Army Veteran Warren E....
Gov. Murphy announces extended deadline for renters, homeowners to file for ANCHOR property tax relief program
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy announced that New Jersey is extending the application deadline for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program to ensure every eligible New Jerseyan takes advantage of the sizable relief. The new application deadline is being extended to February 28, 2023, giving taxpayers an...
Raritan Valley Community College ranked top community college in NJ by Intelligent.com
BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Raritan Valley Community College has been named the #1 Community College in New Jersey in 2023 and the “Intelligent Pick” by Intelligent.com. RVCC earned its Intelligent Pick ranking with a score of 97.92. Intelligent.com implemented a unique methodology that ranks each...
Virtual River Talk: The Musconetcong’s Wild and Scenic River Designation Explained
NEW JERSEY – Join the Musconetcong Watershed Association (MWA) for its first River Talk of 2023, a virtual event titled “The Musconetcong’s Wild and Scenic River Designation Explained,” which will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Did you know...
Sussex County man pleads guilty to death by auto, DWI
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man entered a guilty plea to death by auto and driving while intoxicated, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Attila Princz, 42, of Sparta Township pled guilty to second-degree death by auto, a crime and a motor vehicle offense...
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in Ocean County. 8 $10K, $30K tickets bought in state
NEW JERSEY – There was one second-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Tuesday, January 10, drawing that matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1,000,000 prize. That ticket was purchased at 88 West Deli, 1659 Route 88, Brick in Ocean County. There were nine third-tier prizewinning...
