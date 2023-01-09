ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gov. Murphy signs legislation expanding access to critical reproductive health care by removing prescription requirement for self-administered hormonal contraceptives

NEW JERSEY – On the one-year anniversary of Governor Phil Murphy signing the historic Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act, the Governor signed additional legislation Friday to further the State’s ongoing efforts to secure and expand access to reproductive health care. The bill (S-275) will allow New Jersey pharmacists...
AG Platkin launches office to combat securities, financial crimes

NEW JERSEY – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Thursday announced the creation of a new office within the Division of Criminal Justice that will focus on pursuing major financial crimes, including securities fraud, and holding white collar criminals accountable for their wrongdoing. The newly created Office of Securities Fraud...
Warren County calls for broadband challenges

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Warren County residents and business owners are being urged to check whether the level of internet service in their homes and workplaces is accurately reported in federal records. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU), together with the New Jersey Broadband Access Study Commission,...
Sussex County man pleads guilty to death by auto, DWI

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man entered a guilty plea to death by auto and driving while intoxicated, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Attila Princz, 42, of Sparta Township pled guilty to second-degree death by auto, a crime and a motor vehicle offense...
