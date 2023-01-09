Read full article on original website
Monroe unanimously adopts the amended Animal Ordinance in accordance with Walton County’s Ordinance
MONROE, GA (Jan. 11, 2023). At Tuesday’s Monroe City Council meeting, council members unanimously approved the first reading of an amendment to the city’s Animal Ordinance. This is in accordance with Walton County’s Animal Ordinance that was unanimously approved in November. The new ordinance effectively bans the tethering an unattended animals.
Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address
State employees will get a $2,000 pay raise if Gov. Brian Kemp can get the General Assembly to approve his budget request. Law enforcement officers, school employees, and other state workers all need the raise, Kemp said during an inaugural address Thursday that marked the start of his second term as Georgia’s governor. “If you […] The post Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Walton County, Ga. hiring victim witness assistant, more..
The Walton County, Ga., government has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job posts were found on the Walton County career website on Jan. 11, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge could be removed at any time due to a position being filled.
Breaking: Walton County recreational activities cancelled Thursday due to approaching weather
Monroe, GA- (Jan. 12, 2023) As a precautionary response to the approaching storm, the Walton County Recreation Department will be suspending all organized recreational activities on Thursday, January 12, 2023. “We will keep the public abreast of any changes in the schedule and update everyone as the situation changes. Our...
Victoria Millard, of Loganville, graduates from College of Charleston
CHARLESTON, SC (01/10/2023)– Victoria Millard of Loganville, GA, recently graduated with a Master of Education in Languages from the College of Charleston. Millard was among more than 290 students who received degrees. Located in the heart of historic Charleston, South Carolina, the College of Charleston is a nationally recognized...
Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services respond to slew of storm-related emergencies
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Jan. 12, 2023) Crews with Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services were kept busy during Thursday evening’s storms, responding to a slew of weather-related emergencies. According to Captain Ryan McGiboney, public information officer for GCFES, during this 3-hour period, GCFES responded to to 90 incidents, including...
Good Hope Convenience Center temporarily closed due to construction of new fire station
GOOD HOPE, GA (Jan. 13, 2023) – Officials with Walton County announced that the Good Hope Convenience Center located at Nunnally Shoals Road is temporarily closed while Walton County Fire Rescue Station 7 is being rebuilt. WCFR Fire Station 7 was destroyed by a fire in April last year and Walton County Board of Commission members decided the best way forward was to build a new fire station at the same location. The construction of the new fire station, at a cost of $3 million, was approved by the BOC in May last year and construction is now underway.
University of North Georgia announces local students on Dean’s Lists for fall 2022
DAHLONEGA, GA (01/11/2023)– The deans of each of UNG’s colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for fall 2022. Dean’s List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
Traffic shift on SR 10 Wednesday to reopen Old Hull Road in Athens
Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and construction partner Georgia Bridge and Concrete LLC are shifting both eastbound and westbound traffic on State Route (SR) 10 to the new westbound bridge. Once the traffic is shifted, Old Hill Road will be reopened upon completion of striping. WHEN: The traffic shift...
Breaking: House fire displaces 2 adults and 3 children
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 12, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of Overlook Road in Walnut Grove at 5:57 p.m. today during the storms that blew through. “It is believed that lightening struck the home. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in...
accesswdun.com
Clarkesville man arrested in Hall County on mail theft charges
A Clarkesville man has been booked into the Hall County Jail on January 6 on theft charges in connection to a mail theft case dating back to the summer of 2020. Kristopher Jordan Beasley, 29, is charged with 30 counts of theft by taking for allegedly stealing mail in several jurisdictions across North Georgia.
Concerns continue for Hall County homeowners worried new development is damaging their property
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Reunion Country Club residents tell Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln they are frustrated about increased water runoff from a neighboring subdivision development. “We had over 700 residents to sign the petition that they did not want this to happen, and they did not care,” said...
Casting Agent for Zoltar 2 filming in Loganville and Atlanta seeks stand-ins and background actors
LOGANVILLE, GA (Jan 11, 2022) – Last year, downtown Loganville was transformed into a fictitious town for the filming of the first Apple TV series Zoltar – and it’s in the process of being transformed again for Season 2. Before filming of Season 1, Kristy Daniel, events...
Decatur High School principal, teacher under investigation, reassigned to different schools
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — City Schools of Decatur leaders announced that a high school principal and teacher had been reassigned to a different school while they conduct an investigation. CSD Superintendent Dr. Maggie Fehrman sent a letter to Decatur High School staff, students and families that addressed an incident...
Local Students Named to the President’s List at Young Harris College
YOUNG HARRIS, GA (01/10/2023)– Young Harris College President Dr. Drew L. Van Horn is pleased to announce that the following students have been named to the College’s President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. The following local students made the list:. Trinity Aycock of Monroe. Mathew Thompson...
atlantatribune.com
CDBG Rental And Mortgage Assistance Program Launched Today
The City of South Fulton, in conjunction with Fulton County CDBG, is accepting applications for its Rental and Mortgage Assistance program. This program provides rental and mortgage assistance to eligible families, seniors, and persons with disabilities. Interested persons may apply by completing an online application at www.cityofsouthfultonga.gov.
MPD Reports: Assists – to WCSO for fleeing burglary suspect – to Walton EMS while mental health subject takes meds
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 29, 2022 to Jan. 5, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Traffic Stop...
Obituary and funeral service: William Bernard ‘Billy,’ 73, of Loganville
William Bernard Harrell (Will, Billy), age 73 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Dr. Joel Martinez officiating. The family will receive friends from...
Obituary and funeral service: Larry Charles Chapman, 79, of Loganville
Larry Charles Chapman, age 79 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Minister Don Hardison officiating. The family will receive friends 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM prior to the service.
Obituary and funeral service: Dorothy Lee (Barrett) Byrd, 98, of Loganville
Dorothy Lee (Barrett) Byrd, age 98 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Royster and Rev. Luke Durden officiating. Interment will follow at Bay Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
