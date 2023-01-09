GOOD HOPE, GA (Jan. 13, 2023) – Officials with Walton County announced that the Good Hope Convenience Center located at Nunnally Shoals Road is temporarily closed while Walton County Fire Rescue Station 7 is being rebuilt. WCFR Fire Station 7 was destroyed by a fire in April last year and Walton County Board of Commission members decided the best way forward was to build a new fire station at the same location. The construction of the new fire station, at a cost of $3 million, was approved by the BOC in May last year and construction is now underway.

