ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Rough Draft Atlanta

Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address

State employees will get a $2,000 pay raise if Gov. Brian Kemp can get the General Assembly to approve his budget request.    Law enforcement officers, school employees, and other state workers all need the raise, Kemp said during an inaugural address Thursday that marked the start of his second term as Georgia’s governor.   “If you […] The post Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Walton County, Ga. hiring victim witness assistant, more..

The Walton County, Ga., government has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job posts were found on the Walton County career website on Jan. 11, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge could be removed at any time due to a position being filled.
Monroe Local News

Victoria Millard, of Loganville, graduates from College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (01/10/2023)– Victoria Millard of Loganville, GA, recently graduated with a Master of Education in Languages from the College of Charleston. Millard was among more than 290 students who received degrees. Located in the heart of historic Charleston, South Carolina, the College of Charleston is a nationally recognized...
CHARLESTON, SC
Monroe Local News

Good Hope Convenience Center temporarily closed due to construction of new fire station

GOOD HOPE, GA (Jan. 13, 2023) – Officials with Walton County announced that the Good Hope Convenience Center located at Nunnally Shoals Road is temporarily closed while Walton County Fire Rescue Station 7 is being rebuilt. WCFR Fire Station 7 was destroyed by a fire in April last year and Walton County Board of Commission members decided the best way forward was to build a new fire station at the same location. The construction of the new fire station, at a cost of $3 million, was approved by the BOC in May last year and construction is now underway.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Traffic shift on SR 10 Wednesday to reopen Old Hull Road in Athens

Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and construction partner Georgia Bridge and Concrete LLC are shifting both eastbound and westbound traffic on State Route (SR) 10 to the new westbound bridge. Once the traffic is shifted, Old Hill Road will be reopened upon completion of striping. WHEN: The traffic shift...
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: House fire displaces 2 adults and 3 children

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 12, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of Overlook Road in Walnut Grove at 5:57 p.m. today during the storms that blew through. “It is believed that lightening struck the home. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Clarkesville man arrested in Hall County on mail theft charges

A Clarkesville man has been booked into the Hall County Jail on January 6 on theft charges in connection to a mail theft case dating back to the summer of 2020. Kristopher Jordan Beasley, 29, is charged with 30 counts of theft by taking for allegedly stealing mail in several jurisdictions across North Georgia.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Local Students Named to the President’s List at Young Harris College

YOUNG HARRIS, GA (01/10/2023)– Young Harris College President Dr. Drew L. Van Horn is pleased to announce that the following students have been named to the College’s President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. The following local students made the list:. Trinity Aycock of Monroe. Mathew Thompson...
YOUNG HARRIS, GA
atlantatribune.com

CDBG Rental And Mortgage Assistance Program Launched Today

The City of South Fulton, in conjunction with Fulton County CDBG, is accepting applications for its Rental and Mortgage Assistance program. This program provides rental and mortgage assistance to eligible families, seniors, and persons with disabilities. Interested persons may apply by completing an online application at www.cityofsouthfultonga.gov.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Larry Charles Chapman, 79, of Loganville

Larry Charles Chapman, age 79 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Minister Don Hardison officiating. The family will receive friends 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM prior to the service.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Dorothy Lee (Barrett) Byrd, 98, of Loganville

Dorothy Lee (Barrett) Byrd, age 98 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Royster and Rev. Luke Durden officiating. Interment will follow at Bay Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
LOGANVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy