vincennespbs.org
GRC explains the inner working of Memorial Bridge stone wall
Repairs are underway on the Memorial Bridge in Vincennes. The bridge was closed on Monday and will be shut down through April as crews inspect and repair deterioration to the anchors and stone surface of the 90-year-old bridge. Contractors started removing stones for inspection this week. In a social media...
vincennespbs.org
Planned water shut off in Washington
Water will be shut off in a part of Washington on Saturday. City crews will be working on an issue on the east side of town. The city announces that the affected area is Highway 50 East starting at Tractor Supply and on east to the roundabout including a portion of Industrial Drive.
