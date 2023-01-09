ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
These were PFF's highest-graded Bengals players this season

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When a team finishes with 12 regular-season wins it's likely due to a number of reasons, one of which is a group of talented players. So it's probably no surprise that players on both sides of the ball for the Cincinnati Bengals, a team with three players voted to the Pro Bowl and seven more as alternates, received high grades from Pro Football Focus.
Bengals-Ravens by the numbers and numerous notes/tidbits plus injury report

CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - Here is a look at Sunday's Bengals-Baltimore Ravens Wild Card round playoff game with some key numbers, notes and tidbits and the official injury report for the game:. 2022 RECORDS: Bengals 12-4, Ravens 10-7. WHEN/WHERE: 8:15 p.m. at Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati. TV RADIO: NBC/WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530),...
