NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
WKRC
Damar Hamlin 'in good spirits' at Buffalo hospital as recovery continues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized in Buffalo and is said to be "in good spirits" as he continues to undergo tests and evaluations after he went into cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati last week. Hamlin left Cincinnati's UC Medical Center on Monday...
WKRC
Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo hospital; player is going home
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news...
WKRC
Mixon has proposal for NFL commissioner over fine for Bengals touchdown celebration
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals running back Joe Mixon put a proposal on Twitter on Friday to have a coin flip to determine whether or not he pays his fine for his touchdown celebration in this past Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens. He wants the coin flip to be between...
WKRC
'Fear Da Tiger' shirts released ahead of Bootsy Collins' halftime performance
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati's own Bootsy Collins will perform "Fear Da Tiger" at halftime during the Bengals-Ravens playoff game. The funk icon released a new T-shirt for the occasion. Bootsy was there as the first ones rolled out of the printer Thursday morning at TB Products in Roselawn. Bootsy said...
WKRC
11-year-old boy named official Gold Star Chili Fan of the Year ahead of Bengals playoffs
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Bengals are looking to defend their AFC Title over the weekend as the NFL playoffs begin. It all starts with the Bengals hosting the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night. At Paycor Stadium on Sunday, one lucky kid will be there too thanks to Gold Star...
WKRC
'It's do or die': Burrow wants Bengals crowd to be as electric as it was for Monday night
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow played several games in an environment that many consider the loudest and most exuberant in all of football -- LSU's Tiger Stadium -- but he said the pre-game atmosphere for the Bengals' Monday night game against the Buffalo Bills was the best he's ever played in and he hopes it is replicated this Sunday night.
WKRC
Here's what it will cost to attend the Bengals playoff game against the Ravens
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Wanting to get into Paycor Stadium to see the Cincinnati Bengals begin their second straight NFL playoff run?. Be prepared to pay at least $200 just to get in the door, and upwards of $500 to $600 a ticket to have a decent view, according to Adam Budelli of ticket reseller StubHub.
WKRC
Ravens QB Jackson basically rules himself out of playoff game with Bengals
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - The Baltimore Ravens are still practicing without Lamar Jackson, and on Thursday he basically ruled himself out for Sunday's Wild Card round playoff game at the Bengals . “Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries. I want to give you all...
WKRC
Out of town season ticket holders grow friendship through Bengals season
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Chris Swenson and Michael Kohler may live on two completely different sides of the nation, but the one thing they have in common is their love for the Cincinnati Bengals. Local 12’s Jenna Cisneros found Swenson and Kohler on Twitter about a year ago, as they posted...
WKRC
Mixon fined for end zone celebration; Chad Johnson says he's bringing checkbook to pay it
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals running back Joe Mixon was informed on Thursday that he was fined for his end zone celebration in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens as expected, and Chad Johnson took to Twitter on Friday morning to remind everyone he will pay it. Mixon celebrated a...
WKRC
These were PFF's highest-graded Bengals players this season
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When a team finishes with 12 regular-season wins it's likely due to a number of reasons, one of which is a group of talented players. So it's probably no surprise that players on both sides of the ball for the Cincinnati Bengals, a team with three players voted to the Pro Bowl and seven more as alternates, received high grades from Pro Football Focus.
WKRC
Bengals-Ravens by the numbers and numerous notes/tidbits plus injury report
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - Here is a look at Sunday's Bengals-Baltimore Ravens Wild Card round playoff game with some key numbers, notes and tidbits and the official injury report for the game:. 2022 RECORDS: Bengals 12-4, Ravens 10-7. WHEN/WHERE: 8:15 p.m. at Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati. TV RADIO: NBC/WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530),...
