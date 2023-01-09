Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: William Bernard ‘Billy,’ 73, of Loganville
William Bernard Harrell (Will, Billy), age 73 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Dr. Joel Martinez officiating. The family will receive friends from...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Dorothy Lee (Barrett) Byrd, 98, of Loganville
Dorothy Lee (Barrett) Byrd, age 98 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Royster and Rev. Luke Durden officiating. Interment will follow at Bay Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Larry Charles Chapman, 79, of Loganville
Larry Charles Chapman, age 79 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Minister Don Hardison officiating. The family will receive friends 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM prior to the service.
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Maggie Palmer, 91, of Walton County
Maggie Vernelle Palmer went to be with Jesus and those family and friends that had gone before her on New Year’s Eve 2022. She was 91 years young. She left us peacefully after a rapid decline over a very short time. Maggie was the daughter of the late William...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: John David Sparks, Sr., 76, of Monroe
John David Sparks, Sr., age 76 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Restoration Church, 1250 Tom Miller Road, Bethlehem, GA, with Pastor Travis Rutland and Pastor Fred Shumba officiating. Entombment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens, 490 Edmondson Road, Monroe, GA. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 9, 2023 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville.
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Laverne Wilson, 90, of Loganville (formerly of Los Angeles, CA)
Laverne Wilson age 90 of Loganville, GA, formerly of Los Angeles, CA, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023. She retired from the US Post Office in Inglewood, CA in 1992. A Jehovah Witness, she attended Gramercy Park Congregation in Los Angeles, CA before, the Sugarloaf Congregation in Lawrenceville, GA and loved the door-to-door ministry. Laverne was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Walter Wilson in 2006. She is survived by her sons & daughters-in-law, John & Deborah Wilson, Loganville, GA; Anthony J. & Margie Wilson, West Covina, CA; Rodrick & Lisa Johnson, GA; brother, Charles Duette, TX; 6 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 17 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces & nephews.
Monroe Local News
University of North Georgia announces local students on Dean’s Lists for fall 2022
DAHLONEGA, GA (01/11/2023)– The deans of each of UNG’s colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for fall 2022. Dean’s List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
WAPT
Funeral arrangements set for former JPD officer
JACKSON, Miss. — The visitation and funeral for murdered former JPD Officer James Thomas have been set. Visitation is this Friday at New Horizon Church on Ellis Avenue. The funeral is also Friday, immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. The Jackson native was killed in Atlanta two weeks ago...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: House fire displaces 2 adults and 3 children
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 12, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of Overlook Road in Walnut Grove at 5:57 p.m. today during the storms that blew through. “It is believed that lightening struck the home. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in...
atlantanewsfirst.com
NWS confirms EF3 tornado touched down in Spalding County Thursday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The National Weather Service is assessing the damage from severe storms that rolled through Thursday afternoon and evening across North Georgia. By 5 a.m. Friday, NWS confirmed at least four tornadoes touched down in Troup, Meriwether, DeKalb, Spalding and Warren counties. They say, “that...
Chick-Fil-A names Douglasville organization as $125,000 grant recipient
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Chick-Fil-A has named a Douglasville organization as a 2023 True Inspiration Award grant recipient that will receive $125,000 to support their work in the community. S.H.A.R.E. House is one of 46 winners, which are collectively receiving $5 million in grants. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Monroe Local News
Casting Agent for Zoltar 2 filming in Loganville and Atlanta seeks stand-ins and background actors
LOGANVILLE, GA (Jan 11, 2022) – Last year, downtown Loganville was transformed into a fictitious town for the filming of the first Apple TV series Zoltar – and it’s in the process of being transformed again for Season 2. Before filming of Season 1, Kristy Daniel, events...
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023
(Forsyth County, GA) The new year holds hope and excitement for many people, but for one Suwanee family that excitement is at another level due to the birth of their son. Kai Von Groner was born on January 1, 2023 at 3:05 p.m. at Northside Hospital Forsyth - the first baby to be born in Forsyth County in the new year.
The Citizen Online
1 person dead in Porter Road fire that’s being termed ‘suspicious‘
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has begun an arson investigation after a body was found inside a fire-damaged structure early Thursday on Porter Road south of Fayetteville, according to Sheriff Barry Babb. The name of the victim has not been released at this time. The fire was termed “suspicious”...
Days after alleged murder-suicide of father and disabled daughter, FoCo service group sheds light on larger issue
(Forsyth County, GA) The organization that supports residents with mental and physical disabilities in Forsyth County is reeling over the recent report of a murder-suicide of a father and daughter well-known in the community. Many have taken to social media, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, to share stories about the family and discuss ways to better support others in their situation.
henrycountytimes.com
Barnesville man sentenced to life for murder at barbecue
A Barnesville man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend in Locust Grove and will spend the rest of his life in prison. A plea was entered December 19 in Henry County Superior Court by Raphael Kelley, 22, on charges of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office. The negotiated plea deal included a sentence of life plus five years in prison.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County deputy suspended over Facebook post
COVINGTON — A Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been suspended pending an investigation into posts made to a Facebook page Wednesday. Community residents reacted angrily to the posts by Deputy Clay Stevens. He apparently made the posts in response to an alert to residents of the Rocky Plains Road/Lower River Road/Pickens Road areas of the county, warning them that three youths on bikes had been seen in the area “recording people’s houses.” Based on photographs shown with the post, which was shared via screen shots, the three youths are Black males. Stevens is white.
Monroe Local News
Victoria Millard, of Loganville, graduates from College of Charleston
CHARLESTON, SC (01/10/2023)– Victoria Millard of Loganville, GA, recently graduated with a Master of Education in Languages from the College of Charleston. Millard was among more than 290 students who received degrees. Located in the heart of historic Charleston, South Carolina, the College of Charleston is a nationally recognized...
Sheriff: ‘Suspicious’ fatal fire at Fayette home being investigated as arson
An arson investigation is underway following a ‘suspicious’ structure fire at a home in Fayette County early Thursday, authorities said.
Monroe Local News
UNG confers degrees for fall 2022 local graduates
DAHLONEGA, GA (01/10/2023)– For the fall 2022 semester, the University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded more than 900 degrees and 12 certificates to graduates. About 600 graduates participated in the fall 2022 commencement ceremonies held Dec. 17 at the Convocation Center at UNG’s Dahlonega Campus. Graduates included:. Brittney...
