MONROE, GA (Jan. 11, 2023) – The community is invited to join the Friends of Zion Hill Cemetery in Monroe on Monday for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service. “We will host a MLK Day of Service at Zion Hill Cemetery on the 16th, starting at 9 a.m.,” said Elizabeth Jones, the volunteer who has headed up the Friends of Zion Hill Cemetery Restoration Project. “W&A Engineering is joining us, as they volunteer for a third year in a row! We invite the public to join as well. We will be placing granite markers on unmarked burials and picking up debris.”

MONROE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO