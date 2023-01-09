Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersCovington, GA
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Related
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: William Bernard ‘Billy,’ 73, of Loganville
William Bernard Harrell (Will, Billy), age 73 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Dr. Joel Martinez officiating. The family will receive friends from...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Dorothy Lee (Barrett) Byrd, 98, of Loganville
Dorothy Lee (Barrett) Byrd, age 98 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Royster and Rev. Luke Durden officiating. Interment will follow at Bay Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Larry Charles Chapman, 79, of Loganville
Larry Charles Chapman, age 79 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Minister Don Hardison officiating. The family will receive friends 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM prior to the service.
Monroe Local News
Retired Monroe firefighter, Lt. Johnson, to get official funeral Wednesday
MONROE, GA (Jan. 10, 2023) – Harold C. Johnson, 71, of Monroe, will be given an official retired firefighter’s funeral Wednesday. The 34-year veteran (retired) of Monroe, passed away on Sunday. Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes said the department was still in the process of making arrangements for the funeral but could confirm that there will be a fire engine leading the funeral procession.
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Laverne Wilson, 90, of Loganville (formerly of Los Angeles, CA)
Laverne Wilson age 90 of Loganville, GA, formerly of Los Angeles, CA, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023. She retired from the US Post Office in Inglewood, CA in 1992. A Jehovah Witness, she attended Gramercy Park Congregation in Los Angeles, CA before, the Sugarloaf Congregation in Lawrenceville, GA and loved the door-to-door ministry. Laverne was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Walter Wilson in 2006. She is survived by her sons & daughters-in-law, John & Deborah Wilson, Loganville, GA; Anthony J. & Margie Wilson, West Covina, CA; Rodrick & Lisa Johnson, GA; brother, Charles Duette, TX; 6 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 17 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces & nephews.
Monroe Local News
Volunteers to spend MLK Day of service working the Zion Hill Cemetery restoration project
MONROE, GA (Jan. 11, 2023) – The community is invited to join the Friends of Zion Hill Cemetery in Monroe on Monday for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service. “We will host a MLK Day of Service at Zion Hill Cemetery on the 16th, starting at 9 a.m.,” said Elizabeth Jones, the volunteer who has headed up the Friends of Zion Hill Cemetery Restoration Project. “W&A Engineering is joining us, as they volunteer for a third year in a row! We invite the public to join as well. We will be placing granite markers on unmarked burials and picking up debris.”
Monroe Local News
University of North Georgia announces local students on Dean’s Lists for fall 2022
DAHLONEGA, GA (01/11/2023)– The deans of each of UNG’s colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for fall 2022. Dean’s List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: House fire displaces 2 adults and 3 children
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 12, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of Overlook Road in Walnut Grove at 5:57 p.m. today during the storms that blew through. “It is believed that lightening struck the home. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in...
Monroe Local News
Casting Agent for Zoltar 2 filming in Loganville and Atlanta seeks stand-ins and background actors
LOGANVILLE, GA (Jan 11, 2022) – Last year, downtown Loganville was transformed into a fictitious town for the filming of the first Apple TV series Zoltar – and it’s in the process of being transformed again for Season 2. Before filming of Season 1, Kristy Daniel, events...
Monroe Local News
Victoria Millard, of Loganville, graduates from College of Charleston
CHARLESTON, SC (01/10/2023)– Victoria Millard of Loganville, GA, recently graduated with a Master of Education in Languages from the College of Charleston. Millard was among more than 290 students who received degrees. Located in the heart of historic Charleston, South Carolina, the College of Charleston is a nationally recognized...
Monroe Local News
Monroe unanimously adopts the amended Animal Ordinance in accordance with Walton County’s Ordinance
MONROE, GA (Jan. 11, 2023). At Tuesday’s Monroe City Council meeting, council members unanimously approved the first reading of an amendment to the city’s Animal Ordinance. This is in accordance with Walton County’s Animal Ordinance that was unanimously approved in November. The new ordinance effectively bans the tethering an unattended animals.
Monroe Local News
Walton County, Ga. hiring victim witness assistant, more..
The Walton County, Ga., government has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job posts were found on the Walton County career website on Jan. 11, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge could be removed at any time due to a position being filled.
‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past
A new documentary from the Atlanta History Center grapples with the legacy of Stone Mountain and questions how Georgians can move forward from the ugly past the monument represents. “Monument: The Untold Story of Stone Mountain” premiered at the Atlanta History Center on Jan. 11 and is now available to stream online. The 30-minute film […] The post ‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
WXIA 11 Alive
Child dies in Butts County after storm
The Butts County Medical Examiner told 11Alive a tree fell on a car traveling down Hailey Road in Jackson, Ga. The child died from the injuries.
fox5atlanta.com
Funnel cloud spotted near Hartsfield-Jackson, extensive damage in Griffin
Viewer video shows a funnel cloud forming near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as severe weather ripped through parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia Thursday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down by the airport and extensive damage was seen along 14th St. in Griffin and downed trees along Jackson Road near Jackson Road Elementary School.
Two men charged with stealing $14k from Forsyth County Hindu temple
(Forsyth County, GA) Two men allegedly involved in stealing thousands of dollars from a Hindu temple in Forsyth County last April have been formally indicted on burglary charges.
Georgia Aquarium educational RV catches fire on I-285 in Clayton
An RV from the Georgia Aquarium caught fire on a busy interstate in Clayton County Wednesday morning, authorities said.
accesswdun.com
Habersham Medical Center to join Northeast Georgia Health System
Area officials reached an agreement Tuesday evening that will see Habersham Medical Center officially join Northeast Georgia Health System in 2023. According to a press release from NGHS, the Hospital Authority of Habersham County, Habersham County Government and the Hospital Authority of Hall County and the City of Gainesville entered a five-year agreement to secure the future of HMC in 2019. That agreement called for the Hospital Authority of Hall County and the City of Gainesville to invest $3 million per year in capital improvements for HMC for a total of $15 million over five years.
Monroe Local News
Begin the New Year with a work out for a cause at Compound Fitness Monroe
MONROE, GA (Jan. 10, 2023) Compound Fitness Monroe is a new gym that recently opened in Monroe. The owners of the Gym, Jamie Leavell and April Fralick, announced that it is their plan to do many fundraisers to have people work out for a great cause – and they already have the first one lined up.
Monroe Local News
Local Students Named to the President’s List at Young Harris College
YOUNG HARRIS, GA (01/10/2023)– Young Harris College President Dr. Drew L. Van Horn is pleased to announce that the following students have been named to the College’s President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. The following local students made the list:. Trinity Aycock of Monroe. Mathew Thompson...
Comments / 0