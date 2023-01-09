ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart pulls controversial ‘KKK’ boots off its website

By Mira Wassef
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Walmart has pulled a product called “KKK” boots from its website after a complaint from a civil rights group on Monday, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

CAIR asked the retail giant to drop the “poorly named” $50 boots after receiving an email about the controversial footwear, the group said. The “KKK” — an acronym for the Klu Klux Klan– was written on the tongue of the men’s military-style hiking boots.

Walmart customers complain about double charges

“We thank Walmart for dropping an online listing for oddly/poorly named ‘KKK’ boots after we brought this to their attention earlier today,” CAIR said in a press release.

A Walmart spokesperson said the item was inconsistent with the store’s values, according to the New York Post .

