Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Visitors bureau: Stroll on State attracted more than 70K people to downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD — This year’s Stroll on State attracted more than 70,000 people to downtown, bringing the total attendance for the annual holiday festival to more than a half-million people over its 10-year run, according to the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. The visitors bureau contracts a firm...
3 new service organizations occupy United Way Strong Neighborhood House in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK — Three nonprofits that offer help ranging from education assistance to mental health support have taken residence inside the United Way of Rock River Valley’s Strong Neighborhood House. The service organizations moved into the house at 825 Marie Ave. on Dec. 27 and will serve the...
Rockford IceHogs to hold outdoor practice in Belvidere
BELVIDERE — The Rockford IceHogs will hold an outdoor practice in Belvidere after a three-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic and other restrictions. The practice, weather permitting, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at Riverside Ice Arena at Doty Park, 365 W. Locust St. in Belvidere. The event...
OSF HealthCare names new leader for colleges of nursing in Rockford and Peoria
ROCKFORD — OSF HealthCare has named a new leader for Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing in Peoria and Saint Anthony College of Nursing in Rockford. Charlene Aaron will take over as president of the colleges on July 5. Aaron most recently served as chancellor and professor at...
Terrain park opens this weekend at Snow Park at Alpine Hills in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Are you ready to shreddy?. The Snow Park at Alpine Hills is set to open its terrain park for snowboarders and freestyle skiers on Saturday for the first time this season. The 5-acre snow park is separated into areas for tubing and terrain park features, but both...
$20.5 million sale of grocery-anchored retail center in suburban Chicago closes
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $20.5 million sale of Wind Point Shopping Center, a 274,282-square-foot, grocery-anchored, open-air retail asset located within the Chicago MSA in Batavia, Illinois. JLL represented the seller, KIMCO, and PMAT acquired the asset, marking it’s second on the Randall Road corridor...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rockford
Rockford might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Rockford.
New Rockford police labor deal includes longer shifts designed to increase coverage at peak times
ROCKFORD — City police officers have a new labor deal that will increase wages and allow the department to test out longer half-day shifts for some officers. City Council members on Monday approved a labor agreement with the unions that represent both city police officers and firefighters. The unanimous vote came Monday evening after the contracts were discussed in closed session.
Rockford says no to chickens
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An ordinance that would allow homeowners to keep up to four hens inside a permitted chicken coop was voted on at Rockford City Council Monday night. The “Hen Ordinance” did not pass city council, but this was not the first, or last, time that this issue will be discussed. “5 yes, […]
Rockford wants to connect gaps in sidewalk. Here’s what’s on tap next and what’s on the horizon
ROCKFORD — The city is preparing to extend sidewalk north along Parkview Avenue as part of a project intended to make crossing Spring Creek Road safer for pedestrians and set the stage for future connections to the riverfront recreation path. The plan calls for extending sidewalk from where it...
Two Longstanding U.S. Denny’s Locations Permanently Close
The locations were nearby and in one state. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CTInsider.com, Syracuse.com, ChicagoTribune.com, ScrapeHero.com, and Google.com.
Pedestrian hit by school bus in downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian was struck by a school bus in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to Rockford Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. The victim was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash but was taken to a local hospital. Police have […]
Woman critically injured in shooting at Pinnon Foods
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Police say the victim, a 63-year-old woman, was killed. Pinnon’s announced they would be closed temporarily, following the shooting. ORIGINAL STORY: Rockford Police are investigating a shooting at Pinnon’s grocery store on N. Court Street on Wednesday. Officers were called to the 2300 block of N. Court around 3:30 p.m. […]
West suburban OB-GYN accused of performing exams drunk, lawsuits filed
A suburban OB-GYN has been named in multiple lawsuits and accused of performing exams on women while drunk.
Rockford mayor says local sheriffs wrong for refusing to enforce state’s assault weapons ban
ROCKFORD — Mayor Tom McNamara said Friday that local law enforcement officials should not pick and choose which laws they enforce. His comments were made at City Hall in response to a question from a television reporter about recent statements from sheriffs here and in other counties across Illinois who said they would not enforce the state’s newly enacted ban on military-style weapons.
One man shot on Johnston Ave. in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police tweeted officers were investigating a shooting in the 400 block of N Johnston Ave, at 12:52 a.m. Saturday morning. One adult male suffered a non life threatening gun shot wound. Details are limited, but 23 News will provide updates as they come.
Fast-growing popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Illinois next week
A popular fast-casual restaurant chain is opening its fourth location in Illinois next week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chicken Salad Chick will be opening its newest Illinois restaurant location in Batavia.
Police arrest Rockford man with no driver’s license going 116 mph
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Ogle County arrested Christopher Canales, 21, of Rockford, after he was reportedly caught going 116 mph on I-39 without a driver’s license. The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped Canales on I-39 near Route 64 on Monday. The speed limit on I-39 is 70 mph He was […]
Police investigating man’s death after bystanders find him unresponsive in Janesville park
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police are investigating a man’s death after bystanders found him unresponsive in a Janesville park Monday evening. In a news release, the Janesville Police Department said two people found the man sleeping on a wall in Volunteer Park in the 200 block of North Main Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday. The duo checked on the man and...
There was a run on guns before Illinois governor signed assault weapons ban: store owner
The owner of a west suburban gun shop says he saw a surge of customers before Gov. Pritzker signed legislation banning assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines in Illinois.
