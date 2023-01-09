MPD Reports: Report of someone racking a firearm inside a store; fire assists; suicide threat; domestic disputes and mental health issues

Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: More than $6,603 fraudulently removed from bank account; check fraud; mental health issues and domestic disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 29, 2022 – Jan. 5, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious/Wanted...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Assists – to WCSO for fleeing burglary suspect – to Walton EMS while mental health subject takes meds
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 29, 2022 to Jan. 5, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Traffic Stop...
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services respond to slew of storm-related emergencies
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Jan. 12, 2023) Crews with Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services were kept busy during Thursday evening’s storms, responding to a slew of weather-related emergencies. According to Captain Ryan McGiboney, public information officer for GCFES, during this 3-hour period, GCFES responded to to 90 incidents, including...
Savannah Police Department seeks woman in child custody case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help. Jimaya Jackson, 21, is wanted in connection to a child custody case. She’s believed to be in the Savannah area or possibly in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6742.
NE Ga police blotter: driver charged in vehicle vs pedestrian fatality, car crash leads to meth bust
We have this morning the name of the man who was killed in a vehicle vs pedestrian accident that happened Tuesday night in Hart County: Willie Berryman was 49 years old, from Hartwell. The driver of the vehicle that hit him is facing charges. The Georgia State Patrol says Patrick Hickman, 39 years old, also from Hartwell, faces counts that include DUI.
fox5atlanta.com
Mother of teen gunned down in front of DeKalb County food mart: 'It was a random act'
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police say a 18-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a gas station and strip mall along Snapfinger Woods Drive on Tuesday evening. A large section of the parking lot directly in front of the Shell gas station and adjoining...
Inmates set fire inside of dorm within Fulton County Jail, officials say
ATLANTA — Fulton County Jail officials say inmates set a fire inside of their dorm Thursday morning. Officials say a small, contained fire, was intentionally set by two inmates within the jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies moved the inmates from that dorm,...
FoCo Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged murder/suicide of a father and daughter
(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating the apparent murder/suicide of a father and daughter. On Sunday, January 8, 58-year-old Jerry Frix and his 26-year-old daughter Megan Frix were found dead in their home at 6630 Evans Drive by a visiting home health aid.
NE Ga police blotter includes drug bust in Jackson Co, stolen mail arrest in Hall Co
A man from Jefferson and a woman from Winder are arrested on drug charges in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Gerald Standridge and Falon Carew were taken into a custody after a traffic stop in which what are called substantial amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl were found.
accesswdun.com
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office investigating apparent murder-suicide
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday a man and his daughter are dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide. According to a press release from the agency, Jerry Frix, 58, and his daughter, Megan Frix, 26, were found dead Sunday at a home on Evans Drive. Detectives with...
19-year-old shot, found lying on kitchen floor: Flowery Branch police
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Flowery Branch apartment complex Tuesday night. Officers were called to Tree Park Apartments just before 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old lying down on the kitchen floor. He had been shot, according to a release from the Flowery Branch Police Department.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Mug shots of men arrested in Perimeter Mall shooting released
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office released mugshots of Raymon Pierre and Roykell Holder, the two men involved in the Perimeter Mall shooting. The two men were arrested and charged in connection to a shooting at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody on Friday, according to Dunwoody...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: House fire displaces 2 adults and 3 children
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 12, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of Overlook Road in Walnut Grove at 5:57 p.m. today during the storms that blew through. “It is believed that lightening struck the home. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in...
accesswdun.com
Seven displaced by Northwest Hall County house fire
Seven people were displaced by a fire at a home in Northwest Hall County Thursday night. Hall County Fire Rescue officials say crews were called to the home on Fran Mar Drive at 8:20 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was working inside the building. The two adults and five...
accesswdun.com
Police searching for suspect after shooting at Flowery Branch apartments
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a shooting Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in Flowery Branch. According to the Flowery Branch Police Department, officers responded at about 9 p.m. to the 1400 building in the Tree Park Apartments off Thurmon Tanner Parkway in reference to a person being shot.
Police release photos of suspects wanted in shooting that left teen dead outside DeKalb gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who have been linked to a shooting that left a teenage boy dead moments after he walked out of a gas station. Officers responded to a person shot call at the...
Two men charged with stealing $14k from Forsyth County Hindu temple
(Forsyth County, GA) Two men allegedly involved in stealing thousands of dollars from a Hindu temple in Forsyth County last April have been formally indicted on burglary charges.
Fulton Co. teacher charged with 3 counts of child molestation in Cobb Co., jail records show
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former Fulton County Schools teacher is facing charges in connection with a Cobb County sex abuse case involving a child, Cobb County jail records show. Charges against Holly McQueen include child molestation and enticing a child. 11Alive is reaching out to Cobb County police...
fox5atlanta.com
Forsyth County father and daughter dead in murder-suicide, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Deputies say a Forsyth County man killed his daughter before taking his own life at their home over the weekend. Investigators say on Jan. 8, a visiting home aide discovered 58-year-old Jerry Frix and his 26-year-old daughter Megan Frix dead in the home, which is located on the 6600 block of Evans Drive.
allongeorgia.com
White County Man Arrested in Attempted Murder for Hire Case
The GBI arrested a Cleveland man for criminal solicitation in an attempted murder for hire case. The man was also arrested and charged with home invasion and aggravated assault in a separate incident in White County, Georgia. During the course of a Cleveland Police Department investigation, evidence was found that...
