MPD Reports: Report of someone racking a firearm inside a store; fire assists; suicide threat; domestic disputes and mental health issues

We have this morning the name of the man who was killed in a vehicle vs pedestrian accident that happened Tuesday night in Hart County: Willie Berryman was 49 years old, from Hartwell. The driver of the vehicle that hit him is facing charges. The Georgia State Patrol says Patrick Hickman, 39 years old, also from Hartwell, faces counts that include DUI.

HARTWELL, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO