LAREDO, Texas—As the international bridges at Laredo Port of Entry teemed with returning paisano traffic this weekend, and in order to prevent the inadvertent proliferation of pests and diseases, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) agriculture specialists, flanked by Texas Game Wardens, stepped up examinations and intercepted significant quantities of prohibited plant, animal material and issued penalties.

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO