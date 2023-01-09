ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
WITN

Greenville police searching for murder suspect

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department is actively searching for 35-year-old George Wesley Tyson III in connection to the January 6 murder of 34-year-old Broderick Harris. Police say they responded to ECU Health Medical Center at approximately 11:30 A.M. on January 6 in reference to an individual who...
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Ex-Rocky Mount police officer charged with trafficking cocaine

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A retired Rocky Mount police officer has been arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine after an ongoing investigation in Nash County. According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Linc Oshea Brooks was driving a 2020 GMC Denali on Interstate 95 near mile marker 150 on Wednesday when he was stopped for multiple traffic violations by Nash County deputies.
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Juvenile arrested for shooting into Raleigh building, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department arrested a juvenile on Thursday for their role in a shooting that took place last month. On Dec. 12, shortly after 9 p.m., police said the suspect shot into an occupied business in the 200 block of South East Street near Moore Square in downtown Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

BCSO makes arrests for trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine

On 01/10/2023, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Zamian Harris, 22 years of age, of 7330 Market Street Extension in Washington and Ronald Parker, 29 years of age, of 1206 Peed Drive in Greenville. Harris charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Fentanyl,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian identified in fatal interstate hit-and-run in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian hit and killed in Raleigh on Thursday morning has been identified by Raleigh police. Lt. Jason Borneo said Craig Mckeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 eastbound near the center median when he was struck. The collision took place near Poole Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Two arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit said they received complaints that Zamian Harris and Ronald Parker were distributing pills that contained fentanyl. The 22-year-old Harris, who lives in Washington, was charged with...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Teen arrested in fatal shooting of man in Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged a teenager in the fatal shooting a 20-year-old man in Fayetteville earlier this week. Fayetteville police said Brayan Millan-Bonilla, 19, was arrested Thursday on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Julian Wright, 20, on Sunday. Millan-Bonilla...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Woman Punched During Argument Over Parking Space

SMITHFIELD – A Selma woman said she was assaulted over a parking space at Carolina Premium Outlets on Outlet Center Drive. The incident was reported on December 23 around 1:30pm. The 55 year-old victim said after parking her car an argument ensued over the parking space with a Hispanic...
SMITHFIELD, NC
WNCT

Prisoner who escaped in Martin County captured

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A prisoner who escaped Wednesday morning while in court in Martin County has been captured. Brian O’Neal Powell was taken into custody at 1:40 p.m., according to Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning’s Facebook page. Deputies and members of the Williamston Police Department found him in an abandoned home at 409 East […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Nash County deputy faces accused shooter in attempted murder trial

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The trial continued Wednesday for a man accused of shooting at Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a 2021 traffic stop. The deputy injured in the exchange answered questions from the accused shooter while on the stand. Jarred Ford is representing himself in his...
NASH COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Gunshot Fired During Argument At Funeral Service

BENSON – Multiple law enforcement officers responded to a funeral service after a handgun was fired. It happened at 1:59pm Monday at the Victory Deliverance Center on E. Hill Street in the Benson city limits. Police Chief Greg Percy said officers responded to a disturbance at the funeral. Officers...

