cbs17
Halifax County gas station employee stole cash, wrote checks to herself: police
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — A gas station employee was arrested for stealing from the cash register, writing money orders, and taking items from the store, according to the Scotland Neck Police Department. On Wednesday, police officers responded to the Duck Thru gas station in Scotland Neck for a...
WITN
Greenville police searching for murder suspect
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department is actively searching for 35-year-old George Wesley Tyson III in connection to the January 6 murder of 34-year-old Broderick Harris. Police say they responded to ECU Health Medical Center at approximately 11:30 A.M. on January 6 in reference to an individual who...
cbs17
Fight at Fayetteville gas station leaves 1 shot, another slapped, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fight at a gas station left one person shot and another injured Thursday night. On Thursday shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Exxon gas station at Owen Drive and Gillespie Street. After arriving, officers learned a fight ensued and...
cbs17
Ex-Rocky Mount police officer charged with trafficking cocaine
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A retired Rocky Mount police officer has been arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine after an ongoing investigation in Nash County. According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Linc Oshea Brooks was driving a 2020 GMC Denali on Interstate 95 near mile marker 150 on Wednesday when he was stopped for multiple traffic violations by Nash County deputies.
WRAL
Cocaine seized from truck belonging to retired police officer, home searched
A retired Rocky Mount police officer was arrested and charged with selling cocaine, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. A retired Rocky Mount police officer was arrested and charged with selling cocaine, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office.
cbs17
Juvenile arrested for shooting into Raleigh building, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department arrested a juvenile on Thursday for their role in a shooting that took place last month. On Dec. 12, shortly after 9 p.m., police said the suspect shot into an occupied business in the 200 block of South East Street near Moore Square in downtown Raleigh.
thewashingtondailynews.com
BCSO makes arrests for trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine
On 01/10/2023, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Zamian Harris, 22 years of age, of 7330 Market Street Extension in Washington and Ronald Parker, 29 years of age, of 1206 Peed Drive in Greenville. Harris charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Fentanyl,...
cbs17
Pedestrian identified in fatal interstate hit-and-run in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian hit and killed in Raleigh on Thursday morning has been identified by Raleigh police. Lt. Jason Borneo said Craig Mckeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 eastbound near the center median when he was struck. The collision took place near Poole Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.
Chesapeake man sentenced for conspiring with brother to distribute kilogram of cocaine
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man was sentenced to 70 months in prison after investigators say he conspired with his brother to distribute a kilogram of cocaine. According to court documents, 42-year-old Reginald Lamont Wilson conspired with his brother, John Samuel Shaw III, 46, to distribute a kilogram of cocaine to a confidential informant […]
Raleigh car theft up; Man who left vehicle running is latest victim
A Raleigh man who left his car running while he went into a convenience store learned the hard way that's not a great idea.
WITN
Two arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit said they received complaints that Zamian Harris and Ronald Parker were distributing pills that contained fentanyl. The 22-year-old Harris, who lives in Washington, was charged with...
1 person injured in Fayetteville shooting
One person is injured after a shooting in Wednesday evening in Fayetteville.
cbs17
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of man in Fayetteville home, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged a teenager in the fatal shooting a 20-year-old man in Fayetteville earlier this week. Fayetteville police said Brayan Millan-Bonilla, 19, was arrested Thursday on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Julian Wright, 20, on Sunday. Millan-Bonilla...
jocoreport.com
Woman Punched During Argument Over Parking Space
SMITHFIELD – A Selma woman said she was assaulted over a parking space at Carolina Premium Outlets on Outlet Center Drive. The incident was reported on December 23 around 1:30pm. The 55 year-old victim said after parking her car an argument ensued over the parking space with a Hispanic...
Prisoner who escaped in Martin County captured
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A prisoner who escaped Wednesday morning while in court in Martin County has been captured. Brian O’Neal Powell was taken into custody at 1:40 p.m., according to Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning’s Facebook page. Deputies and members of the Williamston Police Department found him in an abandoned home at 409 East […]
cbs17
Nash County deputy faces accused shooter in attempted murder trial
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The trial continued Wednesday for a man accused of shooting at Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a 2021 traffic stop. The deputy injured in the exchange answered questions from the accused shooter while on the stand. Jarred Ford is representing himself in his...
jocoreport.com
Gunshot Fired During Argument At Funeral Service
BENSON – Multiple law enforcement officers responded to a funeral service after a handgun was fired. It happened at 1:59pm Monday at the Victory Deliverance Center on E. Hill Street in the Benson city limits. Police Chief Greg Percy said officers responded to a disturbance at the funeral. Officers...
'Not enough:' Teen driver charged with hitting, killing 23-year-old could face only 60 days in jail
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — The family of a 23-year-old woman tragically killed in a crash in Wake Forest is speaking out about their loss. Kaitlyn Corona died on scene after investigators say a 17-year-old boy ran a red light on Capital Boulevard near Purnell Road Saturday morning. Family says...
Craven County man facing drug charges, was previously arrested on drug charges
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a New Bern man on drug charges. On Jan. 10, Craven County deputies served a search warrant at 1715 U.S. 17 Highway Lot 56 in New Bern after a drug investigation. During the search, illegal drugs and items consistent with the […]
