ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield man sentenced to over 23 years in prison for drug possession

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JNSLU_0k8k116w00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was sentenced to 23 years and eight months in prison for methamphetamine possession with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm for a drug trafficking crime, according to the state Department of Justice.

Officials said Troy Wayne Reiss, 60, of Bakersfield possessed more than 6 pounds of meth on three separate occasions. During a search of his residence authorities found a short-barreled shotgun, digital scale, ammunition and ledgers used to keep track of his drug business.

The shotgun was stored near the meth so Reiss could protect himself and his “narcotics distribution business,” according to department officials.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Woman who brandished gun during chase gets 6 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was sentenced Friday to six years in prison in connection with using a gun to avoid arrest during a high-speed chase that stretched from Taft to Santa Barbara County. Edwina Fowler, 46, pleaded no contest last month to brandishing a gun to avoid arrest, court records show. On Nov. […]
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for gang-related deadly shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A gang member was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday for his role in a gang-related shooting murder on Jan. 9, 2022. Adan Martinez, 19, plead no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and gang participation. A count of first-degree murder was dismissed, according to court records.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Inmate killed after alleged prison attack in Delano

Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kern Valley State Prison officials are investigating a death of an inmate as a homicide after allegedly attacked by three inmates. Officials said on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at around 6:29 p.m., 34-year-old Louis J. Bachicha was attacked by three other inmates, Victor M. Madero, Ricardo Nava and Edgar A. Castillo.
DELANO, CA
KGET

Inmate dies after attack at Kern Valley State Prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate at Kern Valley State Prison died Thursday following an attack by three others in custody, according to prison officials. Guards quickly disrupted the 6:30 p.m. assault of Louis J. Bachicha in a prison dayroom, according to a release from California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Bachicha, 34, was taken […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 arrested in domestic violence incident in Bakersfield trailer park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people after being called to a report of a domestic violence incident at the Oasis Village trailer park on Union Avenue. According to the KCSO, when deputies arrived they approached a man who ran and barricaded himself inside the residence. The deputies then issued […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Trial in rape, attempted murder of Cari Anderson postponed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of raping and beating a Bakersfield woman in 1997, leaving her for dead, had his trial date postponed three months. An attorney during a brief court hearing Friday said he was gathering more information and requested a trial date of April 17 for Michael Allen Fontes. Judge Charles […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets suspended sentence, year in jail in deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Driving with a tinted front windshield, Alexis Leon told police he couldn’t see a woman crossing the road as he drove in south Bakersfield the night of June 21. But authorities say Leon committed several crimes in the crash that killed 63-year-old Kuldip Kaur. He left the scene, for one, and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 11 years in deadly gang-related gunfight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday after pleading no contest to killing a man during what police said was a gang-related gunfight. Adan Martinez, 19, pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and gang participation in the shooting that occurred early last year at the intersection […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to human trafficking charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles man accused of arranging to meet someone he believed was 16 and put them to work as a prostitute has pleaded not guilty to a human trafficking charge. Hassan Ivon Bryant, 24, pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is being held on $250,000 bail. “Bryant advised he intended to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO releases bodycam footage of shooting, deputy struck in the head

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body-worn and Ring camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting in Rosamond where a deputy was struck in the head by gunfire. In the video shared on the sheriff’s office YouTube channel, you can hear 9-1-1 calls between sheriff’s dispatchers and people at the Sierra Vista […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Man gets 3 years in Pelezzio Reception Venue shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man received three years in prison Wednesday after pleading no contest to two felonies in connection to a shooting at the Pelezzio Reception Venue. Anthony Felix, 23, pleaded no contest to assault with a gun and possession of a gun by a felon. He has prior convictions for stalking, gang […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bodycam footage: Man flees with handgun, deputies open fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body-camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting in Wasco on Nov. 27. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy-involved shooting took place after a short pursuit that ended in a single-vehicle crash at Magnolia and Gromer avenues. The deputy-involved shooting happened when the passenger of the […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies 2 victims in Darling Point Drive shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified two people who were killed in a shooting last week at a southwest Bakersfield home. The coroner identified the victims as Deszesk Lavon Halliman Jr., 22, of Sacramento; and Saul Ramirez Jr., 28, of Bakersfield. According to a coroner’s report, Halliman Jr. and Ramirez Jr. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Salary increase to come for KCSO detention deputies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Board of Supervisors approved of a 22% annual pay increase for Kern County Sheriff’s Office detention deputies Tuesday. This is an effort to take one step forward in addressing public safety concerns. “This is the first step, I believe, for us to start addressing the overall public safety issues that […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD: Missing teen has been located

UPDATE (Jan. 13): The Bakersfield Police Department said the missing 16-year-old has been located. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for Dion Brown, 16. According to BPD, Brown was last seen Thursday at Villalovos Court. Brown is considered at-risk due to being a first-time runaway. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Police Department to conduct DUI checkpoint on Jan. 13

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department will conduct a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint Friday at an undisclosed location within city limits. According to a release from the BPD, officers will evaluate drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The BPD says illegal drugs as well as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man sentenced in Arvin police chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of wielding a knife while being chased by Arvin police was sentenced Tuesday to five years and eight months in prison, according to court records. Elvis Villatoro, 32, pleaded no contest last month to stealing a vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. On […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

KGET

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy