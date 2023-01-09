Bakersfield man sentenced to over 23 years in prison for drug possession

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was sentenced to 23 years and eight months in prison for methamphetamine possession with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm for a drug trafficking crime, according to the state Department of Justice.

Officials said Troy Wayne Reiss, 60, of Bakersfield possessed more than 6 pounds of meth on three separate occasions. During a search of his residence authorities found a short-barreled shotgun, digital scale, ammunition and ledgers used to keep track of his drug business.

The shotgun was stored near the meth so Reiss could protect himself and his “narcotics distribution business,” according to department officials.

