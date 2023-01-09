Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Police say 5 killed in blast near Afghan foreign ministry
Afghan police said at least five people were killed and several wounded in a blast near the foreign ministry in Kabul on Wednesday. "An explosion took place today on the road to the ministry of foreign affairs as a result of which five civilians were martyred and several more were injured," said Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran.
kalkinemedia.com
Colombia to investigate claims US, local soldiers raped indigenous girls
Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday ordered an investigation into the alleged rape of underage indigenous girls by US and local soldiers. Spanish-language US television network Univision claimed in December that an American soldier living with a Colombian army battalion in 2019 had sexually abused and impregnated a 10-year-old girl from the Nukak tribe in the southern Amazonia region.
kalkinemedia.com
Morocco, Spain arrest three jihadists in joint raids
Moroccan and Spanish authorities have broken up a jihadist cell linked to the Islamic State group and arrested its three members in a joint operation, Morocco's security services said Wednesday. One of the "extremist elements" was arrested by special forces from Morocco's DGST domestic intelligence agency in the rural southern...
kalkinemedia.com
Iran top diplomat hopes for restoration of Saudi ties
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian expressed hope during a visit to Lebanon Friday that diplomatic ties between Tehran and Riyadh could be restored through dialogue between the two regional arch-rivals. Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in January 2016, after protesters attacked its embassy in Tehran and consulate in second...
kalkinemedia.com
Improved Syria-Turkey ties should seek end to 'occupation': Assad
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said Thursday that a Moscow-brokered rapprochement with Turkey should aim for "the end of occupation" by Ankara of parts of Syria. The comment, in a statement from his office, was Assad's first on meetings between ministers from Ankara and Damascus after more than a decade of enmity during Syria's civil war.
kalkinemedia.com
Mexico deploys National Guard in metro after accidents
Thousands of National Guard members will be deployed in the Mexico City metro following a series of safety incidents, including a crash this month that left one person dead, officials said Thursday. Safety concerns have shaken public confidence in a transport system used by millions of people in the congested...
kalkinemedia.com
DRC rebels agree to continue 'orderly withdrawal': mediator
M23 rebels have agreed to continue an "orderly withdrawal" from conquered territory in the restive east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya's former president Uhuru Kenyatta said Thursday. Kenyatta met M23 leaders in his role as mediator in the conflict on behalf of the seven-nation East African Community regional...
kalkinemedia.com
UN says 'escalating violence' in South Sudan is of 'special concern'
The head of the United Nation mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Nicholas Haysom voices his concern at "escalating violence" in South Sudan, which emerged in late December. Haysom says the situation makes the country one of "the most dangerous places in the world" for aid workers, with three killed already this year.
kalkinemedia.com
Two of three abducted Mexican journalists freed
Two journalists abducted in a drug cartel stronghold in southern Mexico have been freed, but the whereabouts of a third is unknown, authorities said Thursday. Security forces located Jesus Pintor Alegre and Fernando Moreno Villegas in good health more than two weeks after they disappeared, the Guerrero state prosecutor's office said.
kalkinemedia.com
No reconciliation without justice: French, German FMs tell Ethiopia
France and Germany's foreign ministers said Thursday said there can be no reconciliation without justice as they visited Ethiopia to lend their support to a peace deal signed last year to end two years of brutal war. The trip by France's Catherine Colonna and Annalena Baerbock of Germany began a...
kalkinemedia.com
More protests in Peru as US calls for 'restraint'
Peru was rocked by further unrest Wednesday as demonstrators blocked roads and held mass funerals for those killed in violent protests that have gripped the country, as the United States called for "restraint" on both sides. In total 40 people have died in over a month of protests demanding the...
kalkinemedia.com
Massive landslide cuts off southern Colombia
Almost a million people in southern Colombia have been cut off from the rest of the country by a massive landslide, President Gustavo Petro said late on Thursday. Some 700 people were evacuated by authorities from the southwestern municipality of Rosas before the landslide struck between Monday and Tuesday. No...
