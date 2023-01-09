I put a lot of careful thought and consideration into my bedding. I've spent longer than I'd like to admit on Google (and TikTok) researching the best sheets, comforters, and pillows for my bed. Over the last year, I've found the perfect formula for a fluffy, hotel-like comforter (the key is to layer two duvet inserts together) and transitioned all of my pillowcases over to silk, but I was still on the hunt for new sheets that I really liked. My previous set was scratchy and not very breathable, but the Piglet in Bed Washed Percale Cotton Sheet Set ($128-$176, originally $129-$199) ended up being the perfect solution.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO