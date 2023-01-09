ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

I put a lot of careful thought and consideration into my bedding. I've spent longer than I'd like to admit on Google (and TikTok) researching the best sheets, comforters, and pillows for my bed. Over the last year, I've found the perfect formula for a fluffy, hotel-like comforter (the key is to layer two duvet inserts together) and transitioned all of my pillowcases over to silk, but I was still on the hunt for new sheets that I really liked. My previous set was scratchy and not very breathable, but the Piglet in Bed Washed Percale Cotton Sheet Set ($128-$176, originally $129-$199) ended up being the perfect solution.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my family moved from the Azores to the United States, my mother, her three siblings, and their parents lived in a house with no walls. The house had exterior walls, of course. Otherwise, no one could rightfully call it a house at all. However, the house was missing interior walls, and without interior walls, the house was also missing any semblance of privacy.
Want to ensure a cosy bedroom when the temperature drops outside? It can be tempting to just pop the heating on, but there are some simple things you should do first. These tips will help trap the warm air in and keep draughts out, keeping your room at a comfortable temperature even when it's wintry outside. Here's your guide to what to do…
The internet has exploded with theories and advice on whether sheets and towels can be washed together. We're here to give you the answer. Sheets and towels can definitely be washed together with good results if you follow a few tips. Simply group the sheets and towels by like fabrics and colors, and you can wash both together.
While it’s not on most people’s monthly cleaning checklist, learning how to wash pillows will rid one of your most used items of dirt and germs. Pillows are a powerhouse. They give you a soft spot to lay your head each night but accumulate dead skin cells, dust, saliva, and sweat over time. To keep your pillows fresh and long-lasting, wash them twice per year. (More often, if you’re a heavy drooler, sweat a lot, or have pets in your bed.)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When you think of classic, traditional, and historic homes, a few hallmarks likely spring to mind, such as subway tile backsplashes, textured tin ceilings, and schoolhouse-style lamps. Two other design features that feel synonymous with the style? Toile — popularized during the Colonial era on walls and curtains and pillowcases and still thriving today — or maybe a black and white checkered marble floor with flecks of sparkle or veining throughout.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As more and more people cut the cord, it is no longer necessary to keep a TV in the bedroom for late-night entertainment. A tablet can stream your favorite shows or give you access to more books than you could read in a lifetime. However, holding a tablet in bed is awkward and quickly becomes uncomfortable.

