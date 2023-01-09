ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Tyler ISD honors district officers for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

By Luke Whitney
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07FWIq_0k8jxiFu00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Jan. 9 is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and Tyler ISD made sure to honor their district officers for their service.

3 Lindale High School students selected to perform in All-State Band

“Tyler ISD is proud to honor our district police officers who make our schools a safer and healthier place to learn, work, and play.”

Tyler ISD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2niS0B_0k8jxiFu00
    Photo Courtesy of Tyler ISD.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45rrZx_0k8jxiFu00
    Photo Courtesy of Tyler ISD.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HaoHz_0k8jxiFu00
    Photo Courtesy of Tyler ISD.
  • Photo Courtesy of Tyler ISD.

Tyler ISD Police Department has expanded and almost doubled in size to 29 officers by adding 11 new positions. The new officers bring law enforcement experience from larger agencies. The District is still looking to fill four new positions.

“As a dad of three children, the safety and security of all our children and staff keep me up at night,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “Along with providing the best education for all students, this is one of my top priorities for the district.”

Traditions closes in Tyler after 23 years

Several districts across the state have contacted Tyler ISD to learn more about the district’s efforts to meet today’s safety and security needs as the district is well ahead of state and national efforts regarding the safety and security of students and staff.

Tyler ISD has the third-largest law enforcement agency in Smith County, following the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Tyler Police Department. And just like the other two agencies, Tyler ISD Police has a K-9 program.

Longview Police officer, veteran dies from cancer

Jeff Millslagle, a retired Special Agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is the district’s Director of Safety and Security. Through a $300,000 School Safety and Security Grant, Tyler ISD purchased bullet-resistant film, two-way radios, cameras, and perimeter fencing.

“The district takes significant measures to keep safety measures ongoing and year-round,” Millslagle said. “Such as assessment of access control procedures, including single access points, visitor check-in procedures, and exterior access points.”

Plans for this year include hiring more law enforcement officers, warning systems on all exterior doors throughout the district, and adding more cameras, fencing, and security film at some facilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0k8jxiFu00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Palestine ISD band director arrested, accused of improper relationship with student

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A Palestine ISD band director was arrested for an improper relationship with a student, authorities said. The Palestine Police Department said they got a report on Thursday of an improper relationship between a teacher and a student at Palestine High School. “During the investigation, detectives learned a teacher, identified as Adrian […]
PALESTINE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Carthage ISD under soft lockdown due to nearby manhunt

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – All Carthage ISD campuses are under a soft lockdown “due to a police search for a suspect,” according to the district. In a release, the district said on Thursday morning the search located near Baker-Koonce Intermediate led to the soft lockdown status but that students and staff are not perceived to […]
CARTHAGE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans thank authorities on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans showed support for authorities on Monday during Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. In Palestine, Prosperity Bank provided a gift to officers to show their gratitude. Smith County also thanked the sheriff’s office, fire marshal’s office and the different constable’s offices. The Tyler Independent School District honored their officers for keeping […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Law enforcement finds ‘additional items’ in area missing East Texas woman’s remains were found

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Panola County Sheriff’s office found “additional items” in the northwest area of the county where missing woman Lauren Thompson’s remains were found in July 2022. Sheriff Cutter Clinton told KETK News that “additional items were located and will be sent to the crime lab for further analysis.” Thompson went missing […]
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Portion of Rice Road in Tyler to close for sinkhole repair

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The sinkhole saga continues on Rice Road in Tyler. “Once we found the sinkhole and we started excavating and digging down there it was almost like a pandora’s box of things that we kind of found,” said Kate Dietz, PE, City of Tyler Director of Utilities. Starting Sunday night, a portion of […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Why one book is upsetting some Jacksonville High School parents

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville ISD was notified that a freshman student from the high school checked out an inappropriate book from an optional classroom bookshelf. A KETK viewer reached out, notifying us that the book is titled “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic” by Allison Bechdel. It’s a graphic novel that has been added to several […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler Fire Department to expand cancer-reduction initiatives with new equipment

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Fire Department is expanding their cancer-reduction initiatives by purchasing five National Fire Protection Association compliant commercial washer-extractors, according to a release from the city of Tyler. On Wednesday, City Council agreed to accept the grant from the Federal Emergency Management Association worth $82,863.63 to fund the purchase and installation […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rains ISD approves 3-year pilot of 4-day school week

EMORY, Texas (KETK) – Rains ISD announced on Wednesday their board has approved a three-year pilot program for a four-day instructional week. According to a guide issued by the district on the program, the four-day instructional week is largely being implemented to focus on teacher retention, recruitment and due to a substitute shortage. “With a […]
EMORY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview ISD trustees OK new sensory playground equipment for 5 elementary campuses

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview ISD Board of Trustees approved the purchase of sensory-friendly playground equipment on Monday for five different elementary schools. “Sensory play and sensory playground equipment allows for accessibility for children of all ages and abilities,” Cindy Verhalen, LISD director of special programs said. “Sensory playground equipment helps children develop problem-solving […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Kilgore College receives 2022 RODEO Award

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Dr. Brenda Kays announced that Kilgore College was recently selected as a recipient of the 2022 RODEO award in Recognition of Dedication to Educational Outcomes (RODEO).  This award is based solely on KC’s student success data. Kilgore College stood out in seven key performance indicators associated with credential completion. Notably, Kilgore […]
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy