Tyler ISD honors district officers for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Jan. 9 is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and Tyler ISD made sure to honor their district officers for their service.

“Tyler ISD is proud to honor our district police officers who make our schools a safer and healthier place to learn, work, and play.” Tyler ISD

Photo Courtesy of Tyler ISD.

Photo Courtesy of Tyler ISD.

Photo Courtesy of Tyler ISD.

Photo Courtesy of Tyler ISD.

Tyler ISD Police Department has expanded and almost doubled in size to 29 officers by adding 11 new positions. The new officers bring law enforcement experience from larger agencies. The District is still looking to fill four new positions.

“As a dad of three children, the safety and security of all our children and staff keep me up at night,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “Along with providing the best education for all students, this is one of my top priorities for the district.”

Several districts across the state have contacted Tyler ISD to learn more about the district’s efforts to meet today’s safety and security needs as the district is well ahead of state and national efforts regarding the safety and security of students and staff.

Tyler ISD has the third-largest law enforcement agency in Smith County, following the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Tyler Police Department. And just like the other two agencies, Tyler ISD Police has a K-9 program.

Jeff Millslagle, a retired Special Agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is the district’s Director of Safety and Security. Through a $300,000 School Safety and Security Grant, Tyler ISD purchased bullet-resistant film, two-way radios, cameras, and perimeter fencing.

“The district takes significant measures to keep safety measures ongoing and year-round,” Millslagle said. “Such as assessment of access control procedures, including single access points, visitor check-in procedures, and exterior access points.”

Plans for this year include hiring more law enforcement officers, warning systems on all exterior doors throughout the district, and adding more cameras, fencing, and security film at some facilities.



Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.