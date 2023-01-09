Read full article on original website
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Rich Township Clerk Arlene M. "Sugar" Al-Amin To Seek Village Of Flossmoor Trustee PostSouth Suburban NewsFlossmoor, IL
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Bears' Justin Fields Among Top-Selling NFL Jerseys of 2022
Justin Fields among top-selling NFL jerseys of 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears had plenty of positives in 2022 despite their 3-14 record. The franchise secured the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 1947. Matt Eberflus emerged as a competent head coach in his first season. And most importantly, Justin Fields showed flashes of stardom in his second year as the Bears' quarterback.
Sanborn, Brisker, Jones Selected to PFF All-Rookie Team
Three Bears players selected to PFF All-Rookie team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Three Bears players – Jack Sanborn, Braxton Jones and Jaquan Brisker – were all named to PFF's All-Rookie team for this past season. Sanborn, an undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin, stepped into the starting...
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
How New Bears President Kevin Warren Affects Arlington Heights Stadium Plans
How Kevin Warren hire affects new Bears stadium plans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Four months after Ted Phillips announced his retirement as Bears president/CEO, the team found his replacement. The Bears announced on Thursday that Kevin Warren will lead the organization moving forward. One of the first questions on many people’s minds is likely, “How will this hire affect the Bears’ move to Arlington Heights?” It may be surprising, but the answer is really, “Not at all.”
DeAndre Hopkins Trade Unlikely to Be Bears' Answer to No. 1 Receiver Search
DHop trade unlikely to be Bears' answer to No. 1 WR search originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Every offseason, hope springs eternal for those NFL teams who fell short of the ultimate goal. This excitement is in overdrive for the Bears thanks to over $100 million in salary cap space and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Podcast Exclusive: Patrick Kane Expects to Meet With GM Kyle Davidson Soon About Future
Podcast exclusive: Kane expects to meet with Davidson soon about future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle goes 1-on-1 with Patrick Kane to discuss his injury status, future as the March 3 trade deadline approaches, how good Connor Bedard is, how much he talks to Jonathan Toews about the future and much more.
Bears Rolling Over 4th Most Cap Space From 2022 to 2023 NFL Season
Bears rolling over 4th most cap space from 2022 to 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We are almost at the wild card round and that can only mean one thing – the NFL playoffs are underway, the Super Bowl is near, the Lombardi Trophy is up for grabs and the offseason is on its way.
Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Stays Ready for Rotational Role
How Jones Jr. stays ready for rotational role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Javonte Green’s surgical procedure on his right knee has opened the door for Derrick Jones Jr. to land in the regular rotation for weeks. Jones Jr. has drawn the dreaded “Did Not Play---Coach’s Designation” five...
Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson Headline 2022 NFL AP All-Pro Teams
Mahomes, Jefferson headline 2022 NFL AP All-Pro Teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s time to recognize the NFL’s best players. The Associated Press revealed their 2022 NFL All-Pro Teams on Friday, just a few weeks before other major awards are handed out at the NFL Honors ceremony.
Bulls' Lonzo Ball Posts Video of Himself Dunking During Extended Rehab
Lonzo Ball just posted a video of himself dunking originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls and fans a like have been eager for the return of point guard Lonzo Ball. The Bulls were playing stellar basketball to start last season before an injury has sidelined him, and...
thecomeback.com
Massive Cardinals, Sean Payton news revealed
As some teams across the league search for their next head coach, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has emerged as one of the top available candidates. And even though Payton seems to think it’s unlikely he’ll return to coaching next season, the Arizona Cardinals are showing interest.
Ex-Bear Roquan Smith Earns First-Team All-Pro Nod After Ravens Trade
Roquan Smith earns first-team All-Pro nod after Ravens trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Roquan Smith is having quite the week. The former Chicago Bear on Tuesday agreed to a historic deal with the Baltimore Ravens, inking a five-year, $100 million extension that makes him the highest-paid linebacker in NFL history.
Ricketts: Cubs Able to Compete for NL Central Title in 2023
Ricketts: Cubs can compete for NL Central title in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Cubs Convention kicks off Friday evening for the first time since 2020, fans are getting their first look at a revamped Cubs roster that aims to measurably improve upon a 74-88 showing in 2022, 19 games behind the division champion Cardinals.
Memphis power Bartlett learning tough lessons in Tournament of Champions debut
Tennessee power Bartlett High School is 285 miles from Great Southern Bank Arena, a relatively short trek compared to many of the talent-loaded teams that have been in the Bass Pro Shops Tournament Champions field. The Memphis-area program has been cognizant of the 38th annual event's national prestige, but hadn't thrown its hat into...
Ja Morant Gifts Gear to Young Fan Who Had Signed Ball Stolen
After a young Memphis Grizzlies fan had her prized basketball stolen, Ja Morant jumped in to ease the anguish. Ellie Hughes, an 11-year-old Grizzlies fan, was trying to get Morant’s attention for an autograph at Monday’s game against San Antonio when two people swiped her special ball. Hughes,...
Bulls' Lonzo Ball dunking, making 'progress' in knee rehab
Lonzo Ball is seeing progress in the recovery of his left knee but Billy Donovan still tempered expectations, saying there's still discomfort whenever Ball does basketball activity.
2022-23 NBA Midseason Awards Odds for ROY, DPOY, Sixth Man, More
NBA midseason awards odds for ROY, DPOY, sixth man, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The talent level in the NBA is as even as it’s ever been. Though parity remains an evergreen theme as the season progresses, it’s not because teams are short on talent – it’s actually the opposite.
Resurgent Blackhawks host red-hot Kraken
This was considered a season-defining trip for the Seattle Kraken. Seven games in 11 days would determine whether the second-year
