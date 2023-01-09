The future of President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program remains in question as the government prepares to defend its legality before the U.S. Supreme Court. Next month, the high court will hear arguments in two federal cases challenging the legality of the debt-relief program. The first case is a lawsuit challenging the plan by a group of six Republican-led states who believe the Education Department is exceeding its authority. The second is a lawsuit in Texas from two individuals who did not fully qualify for the relief and want to eliminate the entire program.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO