Read full article on original website
Related
Here's How to Get Your Student Loans Forgiven — Even If Biden's Plan Falls Through
President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan may fall through due to challenges in Supreme Court. Borrowers should explore the many other loan relief options across the country for which they may qualify. With President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan on hold and headed to the Supreme Court, tens...
9 million student-loan borrowers are now receiving correction emails after mistakenly being told last month they were approved for debt relief
Insider first reported that nine million student loan borrowers got emails about relief with inaccurate subject lines. Corrections are now en route.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Education Department announces plan for 'transforming' student loan repayment
The Biden administration is proposing amendments to the Revised Pay As You Earn (PEPAYE) program made available in 2016.
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Watch how Biden reacted to reporter questions on classified documents
President Joe Biden ignored reporters asking for a comment on the classified documents found at a private office from his time as vice president.
Biden challenged by Mexico President on his 'forgetfulness' during North American Leaders Summit
The leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada participated in joint press conferences during a two-day the North American Leaders Summit in Mexico City.
Student Loan Updates: Everything To Know in January if You Have Debt
The future of student loan debt for millions of Americans hangs in limbo. The Supreme Court will hear arguments in February to decide whether the Biden administration went beyond its authority with...
Biden administration proposes lowering income-driven student loan repayments
The Biden administration is proposing to lower the cost of monthly student loan bills under a certain type of income-driven repayment (IDR) plan that for some borrowers will amount to $0 per month. The Department of Education announced Tuesday that under the proposed changes, those making less than roughly $30,500 annually would have $0 monthly […]
Federal Student Loan Borrowers Are in Financial Trouble Despite Paused Payments: NY Fed
People who have federal student loans are disproportionately struggling to pay their other bills, even though their student loan payments have been paused since March 2020. Those borrowers would be in even deeper financial trouble when payments finally resume if President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is blocked, a study from the New York Federal Reserve suggests.
Feds propose 'student loan safety net' alongside forgiveness
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is moving forward with a proposal that would lower student debt payments for millions of Americans now and in the future, offering a new route to repay federal loans under far more generous terms. President Joe Biden announced the repayment plan in August,...
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan faces a Supreme Court decision. Here's where things stand.
The future of President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program remains in question as the government prepares to defend its legality before the U.S. Supreme Court. Next month, the high court will hear arguments in two federal cases challenging the legality of the debt-relief program. The first case is a lawsuit challenging the plan by a group of six Republican-led states who believe the Education Department is exceeding its authority. The second is a lawsuit in Texas from two individuals who did not fully qualify for the relief and want to eliminate the entire program.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Prepare for More Inflation: Biden's New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan to Cost $1 Trillion
According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), President Joe Biden's plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for federal aid borrowers is expected to cost approximately $400 billion over the next 30 years. This cost will be added to the country's deficit.
Biden proposes new student loan repayment plan: Here’s how much borrowers will save
The Department of Education's new student loan repayment plan would offer $0 monthly payments for any individual borrower who makes less than roughly $30,600 annually and any borrower in a family of four who makes less than about $62,400.
Republicans led by Ohio’s Jim Jordan vote to probe government ‘weaponization;’ Democrats decry ‘tinfoil hats’
WASHINGTON, D. C. - The Republican-controlled House of Representatives voted along party lines Tuesday to create a new “Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of Federal Government” to be run by Ohio’s Jim Jordan, a panel that Democrats said would be used to “gin up fake investigations,” settle scores and undermine the Justice Department.
House Republican sounds the alarm on Kevin McCarthy’s MAGA giveaway: “What backroom deals were cut?”
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., on Sunday raised concerns about potential "backroom deals" cut by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to secure enough party support to win his election. McCarthy secured the support of most of the 20 Republicans that had opposed his speaker bid on Friday, finally winning his long-coveted...
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Senate Democrats on Biden to investigate border paramilitary groups
Three Senate Democrats are raising alarms about the growth of U.S.-based paramilitary groups along the border with Mexico, and the lack of federal government oversight to regulate them. Sens. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) called on Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to “crack down on […]
Comments / 0