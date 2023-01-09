ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Biden administration proposes lowering income-driven student loan repayments

The Biden administration is proposing to lower the cost of monthly student loan bills under a certain type of income-driven repayment (IDR) plan that for some borrowers will amount to $0 per month. The Department of Education announced Tuesday that under the proposed changes, those making less than roughly $30,500 annually would have $0 monthly […]
Federal Student Loan Borrowers Are in Financial Trouble Despite Paused Payments: NY Fed

People who have federal student loans are disproportionately struggling to pay their other bills, even though their student loan payments have been paused since March 2020. Those borrowers would be in even deeper financial trouble when payments finally resume if President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is blocked, a study from the New York Federal Reserve suggests.
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan faces a Supreme Court decision. Here's where things stand.

The future of President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program remains in question as the government prepares to defend its legality before the U.S. Supreme Court. Next month, the high court will hear arguments in two federal cases challenging the legality of the debt-relief program. The first case is a lawsuit challenging the plan by a group of six Republican-led states who believe the Education Department is exceeding its authority. The second is a lawsuit in Texas from two individuals who did not fully qualify for the relief and want to eliminate the entire program.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Republicans led by Ohio’s Jim Jordan vote to probe government ‘weaponization;’ Democrats decry ‘tinfoil hats’

WASHINGTON, D. C. - The Republican-controlled House of Representatives voted along party lines Tuesday to create a new “Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of Federal Government” to be run by Ohio’s Jim Jordan, a panel that Democrats said would be used to “gin up fake investigations,” settle scores and undermine the Justice Department.
Senate Democrats on Biden to investigate border paramilitary groups

Three Senate Democrats are raising alarms about the growth of U.S.-based paramilitary groups along the border with Mexico, and the lack of federal government oversight to regulate them. Sens. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) called on Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to “crack down on […]
