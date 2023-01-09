Nomadic Resorts’ Treehouse Project Nominated for Global Hospitality Experience and Design Awards

A tourist magnet and a fuel exporter, Aruba is an autonomous territory of the Netherlands and one of the most prosperous territories in the Caribbean. Colonised by the Dutch in the 17th Century, Aruba lies 25km north of the coast of Venezuela. Away from the beaches, hotels and casinos, much of the island is desert-like but a strong indigenous heritage, colonisation and Latin American influence have given it a distinctive social and linguistic character.

