Nomadic Resorts’ Treehouse Project Nominated for Global Hospitality Experience and Design Awards

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
moderncampground.com

Peachley Caravan Park Proposes 32 New Pitches Expansion Near Worcester

Peachley Caravan and Camping Park, a popular vacation spot located on the edge of Lower Broadheath near Worcester, United Kingdom, has submitted a proposal to expand the park by adding 32 new pitches, according to a report by Worcester News. According to a statement included with the application, the park...
moderncampground.com

Cabins Planned for Rezoned Port Edward Properties

Port Edward District Council (British Columbia, Canada) has unanimously adopted a bylaw to rezone three lots on Spruce Ave. from residential to tourist commercial. According to a report from the Northern View, this is the final piece of the puzzle for Port Ed Holdings Ltd. to move ahead with the proposed cabin development for lots 312, 316, and 328 Spruce Ave.
moderncampground.com

Outdoorsy Included in Built In’s 2023 Best Places To Work Awards

Outdoorsy was honored today as the only travel and hospitality company to earn a designation on Built In’s 2023 Best Places To Work Awards list. Outdoorsy ranked No. 83 on the list of Austin’s 100 Best Places to Work and No. 39 on the list of Austin’s 100 Best Midsize Places to Work.
AUSTIN, TX
moderncampground.com

Learn and Network at the 32nd Annual Mid-Atlantic Conference in Orlando

Campground owners and managers in the Mid-Atlantic region have an opportunity to learn from industry experts and network with peers at the 32nd Annual Mid-Atlantic Campground Conference & Trade Show (MAC) at the DoubleTree by Hilton SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida. The conference, taking place from February 27 to March 1...
ORLANDO, FL
moderncampground.com

MC Fireside Chats: Campground Owners and Experts Gather to Discuss Industry Updates

Next week’s episode of MC Fireside Chats aims to shed light on the latest trends and news in the outdoor hospitality industry from a panel of experts and experienced campground owners. Recurring guests Mike Harrison, COO of CRR Lifestyle; Duncan Winship, co-owner of Papoose Pond Family Campground & Cabins;...
petapixel.com

Nearly 70,000 Color Photos of Early 20th Century Are Now Free to Use

The Albert Kahn departmental museum in France has released nearly 25,000 color photos of early 20th-century life into the public domain and over 34,000 others that are free to use as part of a project to assure visual history is not forgotten. Called “Archives of the Planet,” the museum says...
tinyhousetalk.com

Rare Escape eONE XL Tiny House For Sale

Here’s a brand new and rare Escape eONE XL tiny house from ESCAPE that has some awesome upgrades like a tile shower, sliding patio door, and gorgeous dark bronze metal siding. The home is entirely run on electricity and has two large lofts connected by a wide breezeway. The...
BBC

Aruba profile

A tourist magnet and a fuel exporter, Aruba is an autonomous territory of the Netherlands and one of the most prosperous territories in the Caribbean. Colonised by the Dutch in the 17th Century, Aruba lies 25km north of the coast of Venezuela. Away from the beaches, hotels and casinos, much of the island is desert-like but a strong indigenous heritage, colonisation and Latin American influence have given it a distinctive social and linguistic character.
moderncampground.com

Experience Beachfront Bliss on the Pacific Coast for Under $100 a Night

It may seem impossible to find affordable beachfront accommodation with meals included for less than $100 a night, just a short flight from New Zealand in 2023. However, in Samoa, travelers will find a place where time seems to have stood still. Instead of chain resorts and casinos, the island...
a-z-animals.com

Types of Morel Mushrooms

If you’re interested in foraging mushrooms, then you’re almost certainly familiar with the wonderful world of morels. The Morchella genus contains many choice, highly prized edible mushrooms that bring out mushroom hunters in droves every year throughout their growing regions. Prior to DNA analysis of mushrooms, morels have been loosely typified based on various physical features. Now, thanks to genetic studies by mycologists, we know that types of morels are classified into three clades based on evolutionary divisions.

