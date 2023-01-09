Nomadic Resorts’ Treehouse Project Nominated for Global Hospitality Experience and Design Awards

Read full article on original website
Victor Island in the Great Barrier Reef for sale again
Victor Island in the pristine Whitsundays off the central Queensland coast was quietly re-listed with Sotheby's International Realty in December.
moderncampground.com
Peachley Caravan Park Proposes 32 New Pitches Expansion Near Worcester
Peachley Caravan and Camping Park, a popular vacation spot located on the edge of Lower Broadheath near Worcester, United Kingdom, has submitted a proposal to expand the park by adding 32 new pitches, according to a report by Worcester News. According to a statement included with the application, the park...
moderncampground.com
Cabins Planned for Rezoned Port Edward Properties
Port Edward District Council (British Columbia, Canada) has unanimously adopted a bylaw to rezone three lots on Spruce Ave. from residential to tourist commercial. According to a report from the Northern View, this is the final piece of the puzzle for Port Ed Holdings Ltd. to move ahead with the proposed cabin development for lots 312, 316, and 328 Spruce Ave.
moderncampground.com
Powys County Council Removes Restrictions on Oakwood Valley Lodges, Allowing Year-Round Use
Powys County Council has removed conditions that restricted the use of some chalets at Oakwood Valley Lodges (United Kingdom) to certain months of the year, according to a report by the Herald Wales. The conditions had been placed on the development by the council between 2004 and 2009, but were...
moderncampground.com
Outdoorsy Included in Built In’s 2023 Best Places To Work Awards
Outdoorsy was honored today as the only travel and hospitality company to earn a designation on Built In’s 2023 Best Places To Work Awards list. Outdoorsy ranked No. 83 on the list of Austin’s 100 Best Places to Work and No. 39 on the list of Austin’s 100 Best Midsize Places to Work.
moderncampground.com
Learn and Network at the 32nd Annual Mid-Atlantic Conference in Orlando
Campground owners and managers in the Mid-Atlantic region have an opportunity to learn from industry experts and network with peers at the 32nd Annual Mid-Atlantic Campground Conference & Trade Show (MAC) at the DoubleTree by Hilton SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida. The conference, taking place from February 27 to March 1...
moderncampground.com
MC Fireside Chats: Campground Owners and Experts Gather to Discuss Industry Updates
Next week’s episode of MC Fireside Chats aims to shed light on the latest trends and news in the outdoor hospitality industry from a panel of experts and experienced campground owners. Recurring guests Mike Harrison, COO of CRR Lifestyle; Duncan Winship, co-owner of Papoose Pond Family Campground & Cabins;...
petapixel.com
Nearly 70,000 Color Photos of Early 20th Century Are Now Free to Use
The Albert Kahn departmental museum in France has released nearly 25,000 color photos of early 20th-century life into the public domain and over 34,000 others that are free to use as part of a project to assure visual history is not forgotten. Called “Archives of the Planet,” the museum says...
tinyhousetalk.com
Rare Escape eONE XL Tiny House For Sale
Here’s a brand new and rare Escape eONE XL tiny house from ESCAPE that has some awesome upgrades like a tile shower, sliding patio door, and gorgeous dark bronze metal siding. The home is entirely run on electricity and has two large lofts connected by a wide breezeway. The...
New Barangaroo 'beach' on Sydney Harbour opens in Marrinawi Cove
Barangaroo's Marrinawi Cove is set to become the coolest place in town as the first new harbour swimming spot to open west of the Sydney Harbour Bridge in more than half a century.
CES 2023: The most weird and wonderful gadgets unveiled at the Las Vegas tech event
MailOnline reveals the most weird and wonderful devices revealed at CES in Las Vegas, including BMW's colour changing car and a 'smartwatch' that deliberately doesn't tell the time.
BBC
Aruba profile
A tourist magnet and a fuel exporter, Aruba is an autonomous territory of the Netherlands and one of the most prosperous territories in the Caribbean. Colonised by the Dutch in the 17th Century, Aruba lies 25km north of the coast of Venezuela. Away from the beaches, hotels and casinos, much of the island is desert-like but a strong indigenous heritage, colonisation and Latin American influence have given it a distinctive social and linguistic character.
London is getting a giant new photography gallery – and it'll be FREE
The three-storey Centre for British Photography prepares to open its doors in London at the end of January
moderncampground.com
Experience Beachfront Bliss on the Pacific Coast for Under $100 a Night
It may seem impossible to find affordable beachfront accommodation with meals included for less than $100 a night, just a short flight from New Zealand in 2023. However, in Samoa, travelers will find a place where time seems to have stood still. Instead of chain resorts and casinos, the island...
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | Jackery LightTent-AIR inflatable tent with solar panels wins Best of Innovation Award
The Jackery LightTent-AIR, an inflatable tent with integrated solar panels, has won a CES 2023 Best of Innovation Award. The shelter can generate up to 1,200 W power thanks to the flexible gallium arsenide (GaAs) panels. The solar energy can be stored in built-in storage modules, providing a 24-hour power solution.
a-z-animals.com
Types of Morel Mushrooms
If you’re interested in foraging mushrooms, then you’re almost certainly familiar with the wonderful world of morels. The Morchella genus contains many choice, highly prized edible mushrooms that bring out mushroom hunters in droves every year throughout their growing regions. Prior to DNA analysis of mushrooms, morels have been loosely typified based on various physical features. Now, thanks to genetic studies by mycologists, we know that types of morels are classified into three clades based on evolutionary divisions.
