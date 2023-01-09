ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Collider

Best Amazon Studios Movies of 2022, Ranked

While Netflix and Disney+ continue to churn out original content, Amazon Prime Video is no opponent to be discounted in the “streaming wars.” With the unprecedented success of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon Prime proved in 2022 that they could create a blockbuster-level event in a serialized format. This was also a notable year for the studio as it purchased MGM, which only furthers its upcoming slate and library of older titles.
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery Bows ‘Warner Pass’ Offer on Amazon Prime Video Channels in France

After extending its partnership with Amazon until at least the end of 2024, Warner Bros. Discovery has signed a deal with Prime Video to launch a new offer called ‘Warner Pass’ in France. The offer will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels in France, and will boast all of HBO programs, along with 12 channels, including Warner TV, Eurosport, Discovery Channel, Cartoon Network and CNN, as well as their associated on-demand services. The offer will be available to Amazon Prime members via subscription from March 2023.  “We are thrilled to agree a new partnership with Prime Video in France. The...
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
BGR.com

The 3 biggest Netflix series in the US today

Noah Centineo has gone from romantic leading man to quasi-action star. The heartthrob from Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movie franchise plays the lead in The Recruit, a new 8-episode Netflix series about a CIA lawyer’s first days on the job which turn chaotic in short order — a series that also rocketed straight to #1 on the streaming giant upon its release Friday.
Variety

‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Is First Peacock Original to Land on Nielsen Streaming Series Top 10 (EXCLUSIVE)

After premiering on Dec. 22, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” became Peacock’s first original project to make it onto Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming rankings. According to data provided to NBCU by Nielsen and exclusively obtained by Variety, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” is ranked in the No. 5 position in an early version of Nielsen’s Top 10 Streaming Originals chart for the Dec. 19-25 viewing period, during which it was available for four days. (Exact information about minutes watched during this period is not yet available.) As such, this also marks the young NBCU-owned streamer’s biggest ever series debut. That...
BGR.com

When will Avatar 2 be available on Amazon, Netflix, and Disney Plus?

Nobody should be surprised that Avatar: The Way of Water turned out to be a massive blockbuster. The movie made nearly $1.75 billion as of this writing, which is another post-pandemic box office record. It’s still more than a billion dollars shy of Avatar’s $2.92 billion box office take, but The Way of Water still has time to make up some of that difference. And if you’re waiting for Avatar 2 to hit streaming services like Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon, or HBO, then make yourself comfortable. You’re in for some extra waiting.
MSNBC

How Elon Musk’s Twitter helped make far-right violence in Brazil possible

There are too many parallels between the violent riots in the U.S. capital and Brazil’s. But Mehdi can’t stop thinking about how neither could've happened without right-wing organizers rallying support on platforms like Twitter — and what Elon Musk's role is now that he owns it. Washington Post reporter Drew Harwell joins him to discuss.Jan. 11, 2023.
SVG

Everything You Should Know About Amazon Prime's Fallout Series

Bethesda's "Fallout" is a fan-favorite RPG series that has stood the test of time. "Fallout" explores a timeline in which nuclear war broke out during the height of the Cold War, turning the planet into a wasteland and leaving humanity with no choice but to rebuild the broken society. But not every entry in the series has been great, as many criticized the 2018 multiplayer-only "Fallout 76" when it hit shelves. Still, the series' unique setting and gripping writing have left gamers eager to jump back into the world of "Fallout" any way they can.
ComicBook

Disney+ Reveals New Look At American Born Chinese Series

Disney+ has revealed some new shots of American Born Chinese. The series is helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings fame. It also features a powerhouse lineup of talent including Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh, Jim Liu, Ke Huy Quan, and Daniel Wu. So, there's a lot to be excited about with all of this accomplishment in one production. Based on the graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang, the story has been long awaited by fans of the original book. These first images from Entertainment Weekly do not disappoint. Check them out for yourself right here courtesy of Geeks of Color!
The Independent

The Last of Us: HBO series breaks impressive Rotten Tomatoes record ahead of premiere

HBO’s live-action seriesThe Last of Us has set a new record with its Rotten Tomatoes score.The show, which premieres in the US on Sunday 15 January and on Monday 16 January on Sky Atlantic in the UK, is adapted from the acclaimed 2013 video game of the same name.Ahead of its debut, The Last of Us has been lavished with praise by many reviewers – including The Independent’s chief TV critic Nick Hilton.On the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, the series currently boasts a glowing “fresh” score of 97 per cent positive reviews.The score is especially noteworthy given the...
Deadline

‘The Hush’ Thriller Novel Adaptation In Works For Television From ‘Monster’ Producer Clark Peterson

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, veteran producer Clark Peterson (Monster, Rampart) and his Story and Film, Inc has optioned Sara Foster’s thriller novel The Hush for development as a television series. Set in a near-future, surveillance-state London, The Hush follows a group of women who join forces with a midwife to save her daughter, who is the latest in a string of pregnant teens that have mysteriously disappeared. In the six months since the first case of a terrifying new epidemic, the government has passed sweeping new laws to monitor all citizens, and young pregnant women are vanishing without a...
Decider.com

Is ‘Shin Ultraman’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Nearly eight months after its theatrical release in Japan, it’s almost time for Shin Ultraman to premiere here in the United States. Fortunately, we have you covered with everything we know about how you can watch the movie. The Japanese action film, which was directed by Shinji Higuchi, follows...

