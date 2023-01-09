Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Best Amazon Studios Movies of 2022, Ranked
While Netflix and Disney+ continue to churn out original content, Amazon Prime Video is no opponent to be discounted in the “streaming wars.” With the unprecedented success of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon Prime proved in 2022 that they could create a blockbuster-level event in a serialized format. This was also a notable year for the studio as it purchased MGM, which only furthers its upcoming slate and library of older titles.
Warner Bros. Discovery Bows ‘Warner Pass’ Offer on Amazon Prime Video Channels in France
After extending its partnership with Amazon until at least the end of 2024, Warner Bros. Discovery has signed a deal with Prime Video to launch a new offer called ‘Warner Pass’ in France. The offer will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels in France, and will boast all of HBO programs, along with 12 channels, including Warner TV, Eurosport, Discovery Channel, Cartoon Network and CNN, as well as their associated on-demand services. The offer will be available to Amazon Prime members via subscription from March 2023. “We are thrilled to agree a new partnership with Prime Video in France. The...
One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend
Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
The 3 biggest Netflix series in the US today
Noah Centineo has gone from romantic leading man to quasi-action star. The heartthrob from Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movie franchise plays the lead in The Recruit, a new 8-episode Netflix series about a CIA lawyer’s first days on the job which turn chaotic in short order — a series that also rocketed straight to #1 on the streaming giant upon its release Friday.
Netflix isn't interested in (just) becoming HBO anymore
Ten years ago, Netflix's Ted Sarandos said that the company wanted to "become HBO." Now, it wants to become HBO and everything else.
wegotthiscovered.com
A thunderous war story that experienced just as much conflict off-camera shell-shocks the streaming charts
The best war movies are easily capable of grabbing you by the collar and plunging you directly into the thick of the action, and while David Ayer’s Fury definitely accomplishes that goal and then some, it’s the off-camera battles that threatened to steal the buzz away from the film itself.
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage: Release Date And Other Things To Know About Netflix's Live Streaming Comedy Event
Chris Rock's next stand-up special is Netflix's first-ever live-streaming event.
‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Is First Peacock Original to Land on Nielsen Streaming Series Top 10 (EXCLUSIVE)
After premiering on Dec. 22, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” became Peacock’s first original project to make it onto Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming rankings. According to data provided to NBCU by Nielsen and exclusively obtained by Variety, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” is ranked in the No. 5 position in an early version of Nielsen’s Top 10 Streaming Originals chart for the Dec. 19-25 viewing period, during which it was available for four days. (Exact information about minutes watched during this period is not yet available.) As such, this also marks the young NBCU-owned streamer’s biggest ever series debut. That...
wegotthiscovered.com
An underrated action movie that bombed under 2 different names scraps for survival on streaming
International action stars generally have patchy track records when it comes to cracking Hollywood, and it sums up Jet Li’s Stateside adventures in microcosm that his best-reviewed feature outside of his native shores is the divisive Mulan remake. In terms of leading roles, though, 2005’s Unleashed remains at the head of the pack.
When will Avatar 2 be available on Amazon, Netflix, and Disney Plus?
Nobody should be surprised that Avatar: The Way of Water turned out to be a massive blockbuster. The movie made nearly $1.75 billion as of this writing, which is another post-pandemic box office record. It’s still more than a billion dollars shy of Avatar’s $2.92 billion box office take, but The Way of Water still has time to make up some of that difference. And if you’re waiting for Avatar 2 to hit streaming services like Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon, or HBO, then make yourself comfortable. You’re in for some extra waiting.
New Shows to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max the Week of Jan. 9, 2023
Here's what you can tune in to this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max.
MSNBC
How Elon Musk’s Twitter helped make far-right violence in Brazil possible
There are too many parallels between the violent riots in the U.S. capital and Brazil’s. But Mehdi can’t stop thinking about how neither could've happened without right-wing organizers rallying support on platforms like Twitter — and what Elon Musk's role is now that he owns it. Washington Post reporter Drew Harwell joins him to discuss.Jan. 11, 2023.
Everything You Should Know About Amazon Prime's Fallout Series
Bethesda's "Fallout" is a fan-favorite RPG series that has stood the test of time. "Fallout" explores a timeline in which nuclear war broke out during the height of the Cold War, turning the planet into a wasteland and leaving humanity with no choice but to rebuild the broken society. But not every entry in the series has been great, as many criticized the 2018 multiplayer-only "Fallout 76" when it hit shelves. Still, the series' unique setting and gripping writing have left gamers eager to jump back into the world of "Fallout" any way they can.
MSNBC
‘American export’: Right-wingers storm Congress in Brazil in echo of Jan. 6
“If the U.S. can export this model of attempted authoritarian coup to Brazil, well then perhaps Brazil can export back a model of real accountability for the perpetrators and the planners,” says Chris Hayes on the January 6-style riot in Brazil. Jan. 10, 2023.
nexttv.com
'Ginny & Georgia' Enjoys Peachy Season 2 Debut -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for Jan. 2-8
Mother-daughter youth drama Ginny & Georgia had a solid sophomore debut on Netflix, capturing nearly 180.5 million viewing hours in its first four days on the platform. -eque 30-year-old mother with a past to teenager Ginny (played by Antonia Gentry), Ginny & Georgia led Netflix's global platform in viewing for the week of Jan. 2-8.
ComicBook
Disney+ Reveals New Look At American Born Chinese Series
Disney+ has revealed some new shots of American Born Chinese. The series is helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings fame. It also features a powerhouse lineup of talent including Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh, Jim Liu, Ke Huy Quan, and Daniel Wu. So, there's a lot to be excited about with all of this accomplishment in one production. Based on the graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang, the story has been long awaited by fans of the original book. These first images from Entertainment Weekly do not disappoint. Check them out for yourself right here courtesy of Geeks of Color!
The Last of Us: HBO series breaks impressive Rotten Tomatoes record ahead of premiere
HBO’s live-action seriesThe Last of Us has set a new record with its Rotten Tomatoes score.The show, which premieres in the US on Sunday 15 January and on Monday 16 January on Sky Atlantic in the UK, is adapted from the acclaimed 2013 video game of the same name.Ahead of its debut, The Last of Us has been lavished with praise by many reviewers – including The Independent’s chief TV critic Nick Hilton.On the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, the series currently boasts a glowing “fresh” score of 97 per cent positive reviews.The score is especially noteworthy given the...
‘The Hush’ Thriller Novel Adaptation In Works For Television From ‘Monster’ Producer Clark Peterson
EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, veteran producer Clark Peterson (Monster, Rampart) and his Story and Film, Inc has optioned Sara Foster’s thriller novel The Hush for development as a television series. Set in a near-future, surveillance-state London, The Hush follows a group of women who join forces with a midwife to save her daughter, who is the latest in a string of pregnant teens that have mysteriously disappeared. In the six months since the first case of a terrifying new epidemic, the government has passed sweeping new laws to monitor all citizens, and young pregnant women are vanishing without a...
Is ‘Shin Ultraman’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Nearly eight months after its theatrical release in Japan, it’s almost time for Shin Ultraman to premiere here in the United States. Fortunately, we have you covered with everything we know about how you can watch the movie. The Japanese action film, which was directed by Shinji Higuchi, follows...
Comments / 0