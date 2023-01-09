ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Huge Explosions In Canada Could Be Felt In New York

A major fire along with several explosions rocked St. Catherines, Canada this morning and they were loud that people in New York could feel it. According to the Facebook page "The Southtowns Scanner" there was a massive fire at a hazmat facility in St. Catherines and the explosions were happening at the site of the fire.
Report: Senior Rural NYers Face Housing, Transportation Disparities

A recent report from AARP New York finds older rural New Yorkers are struggling to age in place due to a wealth of disparities. The two biggest issues outlined in the report are housing and transportation access, each with its own set of challenges. For housing, many rural homes weren't...
North Carolina hopes to adopt electric truck rules by year's end

North Carolina environmental officials hope to have a draft of new clean truck rules ready by May so they can hold public hearings this summer and adopt the rules by the end of the year. Officials offered the timeline at a virtual information meeting Monday that comes ahead of public...
Flash floods kill 14 in California as rain persists

At least 14 people are dead after torrential rain in California caused flash flooding across the state. The water is the result of the latest atmospheric river to slam the region and despite the ongoing devastation — and the rain shows no sign of letting up. Dan Brekke, reporter...
Is Your Laundry Detergent Illegal? It May Be In New York

People have found over the years that laundry detergent can be deadly, if ingested. It's not really a surprise. It seems more of a shock that some are ignorant enough to eat laundry products in the first place, but we live in a strange world. Even if we are not ingesting the products, most of us don't want to be washing our clothes with a possible cancer causing ingredient, either. That's why New York State's Department of Environmental Conservation put a cap on a chemical compound found in some popular laundry detergents. Is yours one of them?
