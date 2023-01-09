ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WAVY News 10

5 from Hampton Roads nominated for ’23 McDonald’s All American Games

Five Hampton Roads area high school basketball standouts - Kennedy Harris (Hampton HS), Diamond Wiggins (Norview HS, Norfolk) and Zakiya Stephenson (Princess Anne HS, Virginia Beach) - and two boys, Jordan Leaks (Phoebus HS, Hampton) and Etienne Strothers (Menchville HS, Newport News) - have been nominated to play in the McDonald's All American Games taking place in late March.
NORFOLK, VA
NORFOLK, VA
HAMPTON, VA
NORFOLK, VA
NORFOLK, VA
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
HAMPTON, VA
HAMPTON, VA

