Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Dollar General Store Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergNewport News, VA
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social ServiceVictorNewport News, VA
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Proud ECSU Alum Boosts Alma Mater in DMV, Nationwide
For years, Capt. Anthony Swain has been working to promote and recruit for his alma mater, Elizabeth City State University, an HBCU in northeastern North Carolina. The post Proud ECSU Alum Boosts Alma Mater in DMV, Nationwide appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Chesapeake coach maintains innocence on prison release anniversary
Thursday marks one year since the release of a former Chesapeake basketball coach from prison, following a News 3 investigation uncovering evidence pointing to his innocence in a 2012 robbery.
5 from Hampton Roads nominated for ’23 McDonald’s All American Games
Five Hampton Roads area high school basketball standouts - Kennedy Harris (Hampton HS), Diamond Wiggins (Norview HS, Norfolk) and Zakiya Stephenson (Princess Anne HS, Virginia Beach) - and two boys, Jordan Leaks (Phoebus HS, Hampton) and Etienne Strothers (Menchville HS, Newport News) - have been nominated to play in the McDonald's All American Games taking place in late March.
WTKR
Five area high school stars nominated for McDonald's All-American Game
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The McDonald's All-American Games are the most prestigious high school basketball contests in the country and five Hampton Roads standouts are up for spots on the roster. Hampton's Kennedy Harris, Diamond Wiggins of Norview and Zakiya Stephenson of Princess Anne are among the nominees for the girls...
WAVY News 10
Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx Program for students
On this week's Sunday Sitdown with Jon Dowding, Hampton City Schools wants families to know about a unique, free virtual learning option for students. Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx …. On this week's Sunday Sitdown with Jon Dowding, Hampton City Schools wants families to know about a unique,...
WAVY News 10
New tenant moving into ex-Texas de Brazil space in MacArthur Center
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Just over eight months after Texas de Brazil departed MacArthur Center mall in downtown Norfolk, we now know what will take its place. Local fine dining restaurant BROTHERS, opened in 2020 by NBA referee and Norfolk native Tony Brothers, will move in April 2023. It’s currently at 200 E Plume Street, across the street from The Main hotel and just down the street from the Battleship Wisconsin.
odu.edu
ODU State of the Commonwealth Report Puts Blacksburg-Christiansburg Under the Microscope
Virginia’s population, power and wealth are increasingly concentrated in an area called the “crescent,” the semicircular geographic regions of Northern Virginia, Richmond and Hampton Roads. However, authors of Old Dominion University’s State of the Commonwealth Report argue that there is a broader story to be told about...
WAVY News 10
NSU professor: Pandemic-related perfect storm may have set stage for NN teacher shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Some academics were not surprised by what happened at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News last Friday when police said a teacher was shot in the chest by a first-grader who was armed with a 9mm pistol. Norfolk State psychology professor Dr. Ernestine Duncan said...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Festevents announces ’23 events season
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Festevents unveiled its 41st season of events, which begins in early May with the 15th annual Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival. That event takes places May 6-7, followed by the 33rd annual Bayou Boogaloo Cajun Music & Food Festival May 19-21. Tickets for...
Aaron Rouse says he's won special election in Va. Senate District 7
State Senate District 7 candidate Aaron Rouse (D) has declared victory in the district's special election Tuesday night, though the official results still have to be certified.
Safety a focus at new Rivers Casino Portsmouth
"Safety and security of the facility and the surrounding area has been one of the top topics," said Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover.
Virginia Business
Franklin Johnston Group sees father-son succession
Wendell Franklin moves to chairman, W. Taylor Franklin to CEO. The Franklin Johnston Group, has promoted W. Taylor Franklin to CEO, succeeding his father, Wendell Franklin, who has become chairman, the Virginia Beach-based real estate development, investment and management firm announced last week. Taylor Franklin previously served as the firms’...
whro.org
Former Virginia Beach councilman Aaron Rouse wins special Virginia Senate election
Democrat Aaron Rouse, a former Virginia Beach councilman and NFL player, declared victory in a special state Senate election against Republican Kevin Adams, a Navy veteran. He beat Adams by 348 votes — less than 1% of the vote. "No rest for the weary – tomorrow, we head to...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Hampton University Appoints New Title IX Coordinator
HAMPTON, Va. (Jan. 11, 2023) — Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams announced today the appointment of Ms. Kori Harris as the new Title IX Coordinator at Hampton University. “Ms. Kori Harris is a seasoned professional who will continue to bring integrity and compassion to the Title IX office,”...
More than 700 kids in Virginia wait to be adopted; not enough foster families
According to the Children's Home Society of Virginia, more than 700 children in the commonwealth are waiting to be adopted.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth opening pushed back to Jan. 23
The opening of Virginia's first free-standing casino has been delayed.
Democrats Flip Virginia Seat Held by Republicans for Over 25 Years
Republican senators had kept a solid hold on Virginia's 7th Senate district seat since 1996.
Former Navy sailor sentenced for killing Virginia Beach man with dumbbell
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from March 15, 2022. Jason Jablonski, a former Navy sailor who initially faced murder charges that were later reduced to voluntary manslaughter, was sentenced on Tuesday in Virginia Beach Circuit Court. According to a spokesperson for the...
GoFundMe started for Abby Zwerner, first-grade teacher who was shot
The fundraiser's description states that the GoFundMe was organized by Hannah Zwerner, Abby's twin sister
WAVY News 10
BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big Bethel Rd in Hampton
Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big …. Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. William & Mary holds off Hampton 81-65 Hampton defeated William & Mary 81-65 in the first meeting between the two schools as members of the Colonial Athletic Association. Sheriff’s deputy critically hurt, suspect dead after...
