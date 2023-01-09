Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bookstore in Wicker Park credits a viral tweet for a surge in business as online orders are pouring in at Volumes Bookcafe.But as CBS2's Noel Brennan shows us, it started with a customer asking for an unexpected refund.The business of owning a bookstore is not the most page-turning material. But Rebecca George has a good story."David versus Goliath kind of a thing."That tale is keeping shelves stocked at Volumes Bookcafe in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood."Bookstore people are fiercely loyal and will jump into fisticuffs, I think for any bookstore."Like any good book, this story has a...
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
Eater
Rock Bottom Brewery Ends a Two-Decade Run and Five More Restaurant Closings
Chicago winters inevitably arrive with a plethora of difficulties, but for the city’s hospitality industry, it’s the most challenging time of year. Cold, wet weather is an obvious obstacle, but in 2023, chefs and restaurateurs are also grappling with inflated food costs, ongoing staffing shortages, and the possibility of a “tripledemic” headed down the pipeline.
5 resources the Chicago Office of Veteran Affairs offer to Veterans
Resources for veterans in the city are vital to helping them live the lives they deserve. As the nation's heroes return from keeping the country as protected as possible, they face challenges such as limited housing and job opportunities.
thereporteronline.net
Horseshoe Hammond Casino 2023 Jan & Feb Lineup
The legendary Horseshoe Hammond, the exceptional 400,000-square-foot property right along Lake Michigan at 777 Casino Center Drive in Hammond, Indiana, is taking advantage of the cooler winter season with some of the hottest names in music and comedy at the Venue, one of the most popular concert arenas in the region.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Rock Bottom Brewery abruptly closes
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Edgewater’s Broadway Armory Could Get Pool Addition With Help From $2 Million In Federal Fund: Ald. Harry Osterman said he is working to secure the estimated $10 million needed to add a pool to the Park District facility.
Chicago Magazine proposes trading southern Illinois for St. Louis
A Chicago Magazine essay is proposing a trade between Missouri and Illinois. The Land of Lincoln would get St. Louis in exchange for sending southern Illinois to Missouri.
Eater
This Fabulous Suburban Hot Dog Stand Serves Wieners and Fried Rice
There are several hallmarks at a classic Chicago street food stand. The food centers around hot dogs, Italian beef, and the occasional pizza puff. The letterboard menus (often featuring a soft drink sponsor) make natives feel they are in a safe space, a place where they can find an affordable and quality meal. To honor these restaurants, Eater Chicago has launched a regular feature highlighting some of the more noteworthy stands around the city and suburbs.
Former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company
Brian Urlacher is suing Houston Hair Transplant Center for using his likeness to promote its business, according to the complaint filed by the former Chicago Bear.
Study: Chicago is most congested city in the country, 2nd in the world
CHICAGO — It’s not Los Angeles or New York City that has people stuck in traffic the longest. Turns out, the Windy City takes the cake. According to the analytics firm Inrix, the average Chicago driver lost 155 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, up from 104 hours in 2021, and marking the second year […]
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Chicago
Chicago might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
The Wieners Circle delivers hot dogs, burgers to refugees after Gov. Abbot tweet
CHICAGO - A Chicago Hot Dog Stand famous for its rough treatment of customers shows a softer side. When The Wieners Circle saw the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbot, touting how many migrants he's bused to sanctuary cities like Chicago, the restaurant decided to step up. "Our country's built on...
newcity.com
Raise A Glass: Local Taverns Where Good Times Have Rolled For More Than A Century
Visiting historic sites doesn’t have to involve hushed voices, droning docents and solemnity. Among the Chicago area’s vintage destinations, three local spots have long encouraged boisterous conviviality and good times: Village Tavern in Long Grove, York Tavern in Oak Brook and the Green Door Tavern in Chicago. All three of these public houses are more than a century old, stand in their original locations and are great ways to enjoy a bit of history along with good food and drink.
ems1.com
Chicago FD criticizes ‘Chicago Fire’ for baby box surrender scene: ‘We just don’t do that here’
CHICAGO — On Wednesday’s episode of NBC’s “Chicago Fire,” a storyline involving an infant safe surrender box sounded the alarm for both the Chicago Fire Department and an advocate for abandoned children, who called the plot “misleading.”. In a scene from the most recent...
Chicago Cubs announce Coca-Cola returning to Wrigley Field
Coca-Cola was originally sold and advertised at Wrigley Field from 1927-81.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago college changing its name as it starts a new semester
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A northwest suburban two-year college is changing its name as it starts a new semester. Effective Jan. 17, Oakton Community College will be known as Oakton College. Faculty and staff celebrated the transition this week at an event on its Des Plaines campus. College leaders say...
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in Illinois
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will open its newest Illinois location in Chicago at 10 am, according to local reports.
scottsdaleairpark.com
Gangster’s Paradise: Richard Raschillo just couldn’t give up F&B
After opening restaurants in Chicago, Richard Raschillo moved to the Valley to relax. Instead, the industry called him back. “I got anxiety from not working and it was either go to Lexapro or open another restaurant,” Raschillo says with a laugh about the antidepressant. Raschillo signed a lease at...
rejournals.com
The beginning of a slowdown in Chicago?
After a prosperous run, the inevitable is approaching as the market has started to slowdown. The signs? Well, Savills’ Q$ 2022 Industrial Report found that (1) while vacancy remains well below the long-term average, it has risen for two consecutive quarters, closing the year at 4.6%, and (2) demand seems to be lessening, though asking-rate growth has not yet abated, increasing 3.7% over the quarter to $5.60 per square foot. Rates have risen slightly over the past two years due to strong occupier demand and upward pressure from inflation.
