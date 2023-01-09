MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The student body is not quite back on campus yet in Murfreesboro, but things are picking up steam in the Murphy Center, as three more sports start their seasons this week as both men's and women's basketball continue their winter slate, with the Lady Raiders' game on Wednesday against the Rice Owls the first chance for you to cheer on MTSU in the mid-state!

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO