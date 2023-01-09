Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders erase 16-point deficit to complete season sweep of Rice
HOUSTON – Middle Tennessee men's basketball dug a 16-point hole in the first half Wednesday, but the Blue Raiders fought back to defeat Rice 71-68 at Tudor Fieldhouse, snapping a two-game losing skid. Eli Lawrence and DeAndre Dishman scored 13 points apiece in the second half to fuel the comeback.
goblueraiders.com
Lady Raiders Dominate Third Quarter to Rock Owls, Sweep Season Series
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee women's basketball embraced the physicality on Wednesday night in the Murphy Center, drawing 28 fouls to help push past Rice 85-56 in a dominant win over a C-USA foe to stretch their winning streak to 11 games. The Lady Raiders held the advantage early,...
goblueraiders.com
Lady Raiders Face Rice for Second Time
MURFREESBORO, Tenn.—RV/RV Middle Tennessee women's basketball and Rice square off for the second time this season Wednesday at the Glass House. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. The Lady Raiders handed the Owls their first loss of the season back on Dec. 20 in a 74-68 win. Tickets are...
goblueraiders.com
NOTEBOOK: Women’s Basketball highlights packed week of MTSU Athletics
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The student body is not quite back on campus yet in Murfreesboro, but things are picking up steam in the Murphy Center, as three more sports start their seasons this week as both men's and women's basketball continue their winter slate, with the Lady Raiders' game on Wednesday against the Rice Owls the first chance for you to cheer on MTSU in the mid-state!
Kaleb Beasley Named All-American
Max Preps recognized Tennessee corner commit Kaleb Beasley as a high school All-American. The future Volunteer had a banner season for Lipscomb Academy.
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Football Ranks In Final AP Poll
The 2022-23 college football season is in the rearview as Georgia defended its title by winning a second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship. With the season over, the AP released it final top 25 of the season. Tennessee came in at No. 6 in the final AP Poll, the program’s highest final rankings since 2001.
mainstreetmaury.com
Columbia Central brings pair from state title team home as assistants
For Columbia Central football exemplars Tra’Darius Goff and Dre Hall, returning to join the coaching staff at their alma mater is as simple as timing. For Lions’ second-year coach Bobby Sharp, it’s an opportunity to address short- and long-term goals.
5 Places to Dine in The Fountains at Gateway
The number and diversity of restaurants in The Fountains at the Gateway is growing. From an ice cream shop to fine dining, there is something for every appetite. All of these restaurants are Middle Tennessee owned and operated, with most being locally owned. And farm fresh meats and produce found in the area can be found on many of the tables.
In-N-Out Burger opening first Tennessee location, others on the way
California-based burger chain In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee - establishing its first corporate presence east of Texas. The company announced today plans to establish an eastern corporate hub in Franklin, Tenn., to employ 277. In addition, the chain will open restaurants in the state, with locations in and around Nashville by 2026.
KFVS12
In-N-Out planning expansion into Tennessee, Gov. Lee says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - “A great American company” is coming to Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday, saying that In-N-Out is planning to open a corporate office in the Volunteer State- the company’s first in the eastern United States. The burger company is a California staple and...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Murfreesboro.
1 critically injured in Madison shooting
One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Madison.
The Finch restaurant coming to Downtown
Oysters, half-priced happy hour cocktails, and filet mignon will be served at the restaurant.
1 killed in crash on I-840 in Williamson County
One person has died following a crash that occurred overnight in Williamson County on Interstate 840.
WSMV
Deputies searching for remains in wooded area near Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) — Williamson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for human remains in a wooded area near Franklin. Investigators are searching the same area where skeletal remains were found in November by a hunter tracking deer near Clovercroft Road. Those remains had appeared to be exposed to the outdoors for “some time,” investigators said.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 10, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 10, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Nashville’s...
Tennessee Tribune
Mayor Announces Several Neighborhood Projects in Bordeaux
NASHVILLE, TN — Mayor John Cooper joined the 2022 Bordeaux North Nashville Participatory Budgeting steering committee for the city project selection unveiling. During the 2022 cycle, Bordeaux and North Nashville residents 14 years and older were eligible to cast ballots online, by mail and in person for their top five city project choices on a list of 25 potential projects. Those ideas – which all came from Bordeaux and North Nashville residents – were on showcase at an October 12 voting expo at the Hadley-Lillard Park Community Center. The Participatory Budgeting steering committee reviewed and adopted final results on December 15.
WSMV
Vanderbilt Health to drop some Medicare Advantage plans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced it would no longer accept specific Medicare Advantage plans. Vanderbilt Health ended participation with Humana and Wellcare of Tennessee Medicare Advantage plans. The change goes into effect April 1, 2023. In an institutional statement, the hospital said:. “Vanderbilt University Medical Center...
fox17.com
Intoxicated man arrested for swinging knife at downtown Nashville honky tonk
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man arrested this week is accused of swinging a knife at people at a downtown bar. John McMahon is facing charges of aggravated assault and public intoxication for an incident that happened at FGL House on 3rd Avenue South on Monday. According to the...
40 cars reported stolen within 3 weeks in Clarksville
According to Clarksville police, 40 cars have been stolen in a matter of three weeks.
