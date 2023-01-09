Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Phillies pick up another reliever in trade with Giants
The Phillies continued to add pitching depth with another trade Monday, acquiring right-handed reliever Yunior Marte from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Erik Miller. Marte, who appeared in 39 games with the Giants in 2022, turns 28 in February. He struck out 44 and walked...
Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher
The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs With Red Sox As Much-Needed Depth Piece
The Boston Red Sox reportedly added a former member of the New York Yankees as a depth option in the outfield on Wednesday.
Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender
The Nelson Cruz Show is officially back on the air for a 19th season. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the veteran slugger Cruz has signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with the San Diego Padres. Cruz is expected to get ample at-bats for the Padres at the designated hitter spot, Passan... The post Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Angels News: Brett Phillips' Role Revealed, What it Means for Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak
He'll give the Angels some defensive depth in the outfield.
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Swap Relievers With Giants to Bolster Bullpen Depth
Phillies pick up another reliever in trade with Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. ⚾ The Phillies continued to add pitching depth with another trade Monday, acquiring right-handed reliever Yunior Marte from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Erik Miller. Marte, who appeared in 39...
MLB
Corey Dickerson signs 1-year deal with Nats
WASHINGTON -- Left fielder? Check. Left-handed bat? Check. Corey Dickerson checks the boxes for the Nationals’ offseason needs. The 33-year-old and the Nats finalized a one-year contract on Tuesday ahead of his 11th Major League season. The deal is worth $2.25 million, including performance bonuses that can increase it to $3 million, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
MLB
Belt, Blue Jays finalize 1-year, $9.3M deal
TORONTO -- Consider the Blue Jays’ lineup officially remodeled, with the club finalizing a one-year, $9.3 million deal with veteran Brandon Belt on Tuesday. Belt has been a fixture with the Giants for 12 seasons, winning World Series rings in 2012 and ’14. Belt played some outfield when he was younger, but comes to the Blue Jays as a first baseman and DH option, giving manager John Schneider a major upgrade as a bench bat on days he’s not in the lineup.
MLB
Phillips signs 1-year deal with Angels
ANAHEIM -- The Angels have made it their mission to add quality depth this offseason, and they improved their outfield on Monday, signing Brett Phillips to a one-year deal worth $1.2 million. Right-hander Austin Warren was designated for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man roster. Phillips is yet...
MLB
The best baseball players born on Jan. 11
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 11. Real name “Maximillian George Carnarius,” he used the fake name “Max Carey” to preserve his amateur eligibility as a track-and-field star. (He didn’t even know what baseball was until he was in high school.) He immediately took to his new game, using those track skills to steal 738 career bases, still ninth all-time. He managed the Dodgers from 1932-33, and 11 years later he managed the Milwaukee Chicks in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League before becoming the league’s president.
MLB
Padres agree to deal with veteran slugger Cruz (source)
SAN DIEGO -- Padres manager Bob Melvin penciled in 13 names at designated hitter in the starting lineup last season. This year, San Diego is looking to rely heavily on just two veterans. The Padres and free agent Nelson Cruz on Wednesday agreed on a one-year, $1 million deal for...
MLB
Best farm systems in baseball? MLB execs weigh in
In the first three parts of the 2023 MLB Pipeline Poll, executives looked at individual players and what the industry as a whole thought of them. In this final part of the series, we’ll switch our focus to farm systems as a whole. This last set of questions gives...
Dodgers Rumors: LA Has Traded for a New Shortstop Option
The former Dodger is back and ready to deliver as a productive hitter.
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins
After spending two years in the Yankees organization, Ryan LaMarre is returning to Minnesota
MLB
Before Correa, 12 blockbuster deals that almost happened
In one of the wildest free-agent sagas we've ever seen, star shortstop Carlos Correa nearly signed megadeals north of $300 million with the Giants and the Mets before ultimately inking a six-year deal with the Twins. The Correa contract marathon got us thinking: What other blockbuster deals, whether via free...
MLB
Arbitration deadline nears for Tucker, Valdez and Co.
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart’s Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Friday is the deadline for teams and arbitration-eligible players to exchange desired salary figures for the 2023 season, which usually leads to many contracts being settled. The Astros have eight arbitration-eligible players, led by All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker and All-Star left-hander Framber Valdez.
MLB
These 5 under-the-radar teams had strong offseasons
When assessing the biggest winners of the 2022-23 offseason, it’s easy to point to the big spenders as the teams that had the most productive winters. The Yankees brought back Aaron Judge and signed Carlos Ródon. The Phillies added Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker, Gregory Soto and Craig Kimbrel. Then there were the Mets, whose offseason haul includes Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Díaz, Kodai Senga, David Robertson, José Quintana, Omar Narváez and Adam Ottavino.
