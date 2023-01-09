Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
One arrested on drug charges in Marathon Co.
WESTON (WJFW) - One person was arrested on drug charges last week in Marathon Co. Jacob L. Gould, 33, was arrested by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force (CWNTF) and the Marathon County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 6. On Friday, the Marathon County Sheriff's Office tried to stop Gould with...
WSAW
Weston man arrested for $40,000 worth of narcotics, 4th OWI makes initial court appearance
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Jacob Gould, 33, was in court Wednesday at the Marathon County Courthouse as he faces multiple felony charges including trafficking fentanyl and meth, evading police, and a fourth OWI offense. Gould was arrested on Jan. 6 by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force and deputies from...
nbc15.com
Fmr. Juneau Co. deputy accused of providing false pills believed to be stimulants
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Juneau County deputy is accused of providing a woman with pills he told her were stimulants, which he later told authorities were actually Tylenol and stool softener. A criminal complaint details the imitation of a controlled substance charge filed on Jan. 3 against 37-year-old...
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff's Department Welcomes Two New Deputies
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department had the privilege of welcoming two new deputies to the Office. Deputy Morgan Day and Deputy Benjamin Slempkes were sworn in and are preparing to start their training. Deputy Day will be graduating from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in Resource Management and a minor in Criminal Justice.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Jan. 10
Drunken driving and possession of methamphetamine are among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Jan. 10. A 42-year-old Tomahawk man was cited for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, following a traffic stop in the town of Bradley on Jan. 8. A deputy on patrol stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Highways 8 and Y, after observing the vehicle travelling 75 mph in a 55 mph speed zone. Upon contact with the driver, the deputy noted the odor of intoxicating beverages. Following roadside field sobriety testing, the man was taken into custody, cited and later released to a responsible party.
Blood Trail Through Woods Leads Wisconsin Police To Suspect
The man is now faces multiple charges, including fleeing/eluding.
cwbradio.com
Judge Orders Probation for Chippewa Falls Woman that Assaulted Hospital Workers
(AP) A judge has sentenced a Chippewa Falls woman who assaulted three hospital workers to two years on probation. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reported that Eau Claire County Circuit Judge Jon Thesen sentenced the 33-year-old woman on Friday after she pleaded no contest to a felony count of bodily harm to a health care provider. The woman also must undergo a mental health assessment.
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff Extends Promotion to Deputy Wellhoefer
The Marathon County Sheriff had the privilege of extending a promotion to Deputy Samuel "Sam" Wellhoefer. On January 22, 2023 Deputy Wellhoefer will assume his new role as a Lieutenant within our Patrol Division. Deputy Wellhoefer started his career with the Marathon County Sheriff's Office in April of 2016. Almost a year later Deputy Wellhoefer was hired full-time by the Sheriff's Office.
wwisradio.com
Freezing Rain Results in Extensive Interstate Slosure, but No Serious Injuries
During the early morning hours of January 11, 2023 the northeast corner of Monroe County received rainfall while the. temperature was in the upper 20s, which resulted in a significant ice event in the affected area. I-94 between Tomah and Warrens was the primary effected area and the Interstate remains...
WEAU-TV 13
I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, I-94 is back open in Monroe and Jackson counties. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says icy conditions caused a series of crashes around 3:05 a.m. About two dozen vehicles were involved in an incident near Tomah. One person has minor injuries from that crash.
merrillfotonews.com
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
A 54-year-old Merrill man will be cited following an incident on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in the Town of Harding. Just before 5:00 p.m. a deputy responded to a report of a mailbox being struck and damaged on Cty. Rd. E. The investigating deputy located a vehicle registration plate in the area of where the mailbox was struck and made contact with the owner of the vehicle, which matched the registration. The registered owner reportedly admitted to striking the mailbox after being run off the road by another motorist, and stated he was unaware he was required to report the incident. As a result, the man will be cited for failure to report to law enforcement and hit and run-causing property damage.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin deputies follow blood trail into woods after 100+mph pursuit ended in crash, suspect in custody
SPRINGVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in central Wisconsin has a 62-year-old man in custody on requested charges that include fleeing/eluding and OWI (10th offense), after he allegedly stole a vehicle and crashed it in a ditch following a pursuit with deputies. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office,...
wausharaargus.com
Local fire departments respond to house fire in the City of Wautoma
On Jan. 6 the Wautoma Area Fire Department and City of Wautoma Police responded to a structure fire at 518 S Waupaca Street in Wautoma. The caller reported one individual trapped on the second floor. The initial responding units arrived and learned the individual was able to evacuate before their arrival. The fire was contained to the second floor. The cause of the fire may have been an electrical issue and is still under investigation. Assistance was provided by Wild Rose and Redgranite Fire Departments, Waushara County EMS, WI Highway Patrol and the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department.
cwbradio.com
Low Level Threat Discovered at Neillsville School District
A low level threat was discovered at the Neillsville School District. According to a message from the District, a low level threat was discovered for Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Neillsville High School. Both law enforcement and school officials have determined the threat to be a low level, and the investigation into the threat is ongoing.
WSAW
Nearly 70 crashes reported Tuesday morning in Marathon County
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy conditions caused nearly 70 crashes in Marathon County on Tuesday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office between the hours of 6-9 a.m. at least 69 crashes were reported. None of the crashes Tuesday morning were fatal. NewsChannel 7 viewers reported black ice conditions. The...
cwbradio.com
Crews Repairing Emergency Water Main Break in Marshfield
Today, Tuesday, January 10th, Marshfield Utilities - Water Utility will be repairing an emergency water main break in the 1700 block of North Central Avenue (adjacent to Starbucks). This work will require the shifting of northbound and southbound traffic lanes for the safe operation of maintenance equipment. Both northbound and...
cwbradio.com
Clark County Sheriff's Department Experiencing TDS Phone Issues
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is aware TDS is experiencing phone issues that are intermittently affecting both landline and cell phone emergent and non-emergent calls. We have been in contact with TDS to resolve the issue as soon as possible. TDS has not advised of an estimated time for a resolution. We will do our best to keep you updated with any changes.
radioplusinfo.com
1-5-23 drug bust-fdl
A Wisconsin Rapids couple is in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday night for an equipment violation after it exited northbound Interstate 41 at Hickory Street. A police K9 detected the odor of drugs and a search of the vehicle recovered a pound each of cocaine and marijuana. A 30 year old woman and 35 year old man from Wisconsin Rapids were taken into custody.
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of New Bond Scam
If there's anything we've learned over the past few years, it is that scams do not stop or slow down for anyone! Even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, scammers did not let up and now the scams just keep coming. There were many local scams in 2022 unrelated...
Split City Council sides with neighbors, rejects rezoning for Wausau development project
The Wausau City Council on Tuesday rejected a rezoning proposal facilitating a commercial townhouse development project that was strongly opposed by neighborhood residents and some alders. The ordinance to rezone 1427 Lake Street and 1601 & 1607 Chellis Street from single family residential to townhome residential failed 6-5 after the...
