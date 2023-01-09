Read full article on original website
Related
Charlotte County residents may wait up to 6 months for temporary trailers
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of people across southwest Florida are waiting on temporary housing. Now Charlotte County is announcing it could take 4 to 6 more months before anyone could get into temporary trailers. The reason is because of a lack of space. County leaders report more than...
businessobserverfl.com
Large logistics center under construction in Punta Gorda lands first tenant
A Texas lumber distributor will take 75,000 square feet of space for its first Florida location. Dakota Premium Hardwoods, a national lumber distribution company, is opening its first Florida location in a new 75,000-square-foot Punta Gorda warehouse. The site of the new facility is the Florida Gulf Coast 75 Logistics...
Cape Coral park will soon become the prime place for pickleball
CAPE CORAL, Fla.– A Cape Coral community park will soon turn into a pickleball hotspot. On Wednesday, Cape Coral City Council members approved the builder for the Lake Kennedy Racquetball Center. The 14-acre lot is across the street from SunSplash. The project will feature 16 or more pickleball courts,...
WINKNEWS.com
Issues, safety concerns arise at portables for Franklin Park Elementary School
Silent alarms not working, portable doors not locking, and poor air quality. These are some of the claims about the conditions at the temporary campus of Franklin Park Elementary from people in the community and even staff members. Former School Board member Gwyn Gittens said it was known for years...
gulfshorebusiness.com
City of Cape Coral announces changes to permitting counter services
The Cape Coral City Hall permitting counter will only accept and verify permit application documents starting Jan. 17. Permits won’t be immediately issued at the permitting counter. For roofing, electrical, fence, garage door, plumbing re-piping or shutter/awning permits, applicants can apply through the city’s self-service portal. Many common types of permits are issued immediately online. Push-button permits include residential air conditioning, residential and commercial emergency electrical repair/replacement, fence repair/replacement, residential garage door replacement, residential roof metal or shingle, residential roof tile, residential dock electric, residential and commercial plumbing re-piping, residential shutters/awning and residential shutters/awning with electric.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee Health hospitals nearing capacity; non-emergency patients urged to go elsewhere
Lee Health hospitals are bursting at the seams and are at nearly 100%capacity. Now, they are warning you not to come to the emergency room unless you absolutely have to. “We are at nearly 100% capacity in our hospitals, very close to that,” said Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser, chief medical officer at Lee Health.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man reported missing in Manatee County is a school employee, the Manatee County School District reports. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.
businessobserverfl.com
Parrish community slated to bring over 4,600 residences
New homes will become available in north Manatee County by the end of the year in a newly announced master-planned community. The Parrish community, Oakfield, was announced by Tampa-based real estate firm Eisenhower Property Group. The firm has about 17,000 residential units currently under development across Florida. “Our vision of...
Island residents in Lee County forced to drive hours for mail, still no delivery after Hurricane Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — More than three months after Hurricane Ian, and there is still no mail delivery on Fort Myers Beach or Sanibel Island. The storm wiped out those buildings. That leaves thousands of residents to drive hours just to pick up and return home with their mail.
WINKNEWS.com
Why some Lee County homeowners are receiving code violations for hurricane repairs
The aftermath of Hurricane Ian has been devastating for many, and now some are dealing with violations and small fines as they repair their homes. WINK News investigative reporter Peter Fleischer visited a neighborhood where nearly 20 homes have been hit with Lee County code violations. Homeowners say they’re not trying to get away with illegal work; they’re just trying to get their lives back.
Cape Coral homeowner looking to get rid of house boat on dock
A Cape Coral man has been stuck living with a house boat on his dock since Hurricane Ian. A situation that is becoming more desperate by the day.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral rental prices and the SWFL housing crisis
A new study released on Tuesday said Cape Coral has the most overpriced rent in the country. WINK News could have Liseth Ceja telling our audience about this report however she isn’t in Southwest Florida yet. WINK News hired her in 2022, but she hasn’t been able to start...
gulfshorebusiness.com
New Sawgrass community in Cape Coral to unveil townhome models
Dallas-based developer Centex will host a grand opening first look of Sawgrass, a new Cape Coral townhome community, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 21. Sawgrass is planned for 230 townhomes in the Coral Lakes community in northeast Cape Coral with prices starting in the $300,000s. Copyright 2023 Gulfshore...
WINKNEWS.com
HGTV to makeover exterior of Lee County home
A Southwest Florida home is getting an exterior facelift. HGTV is coming in and giving the place, known as “the fire house,” a new look. Built 13 years ago, the home is starting to show its age. Located along Donna Drive off McGregor Boulevard, the driveway is full...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral’s mayor lays out the city’s plans for the future
There are big plans in the works for Southwest Florida’s largest city. From attracting companies to offer jobs to traffic growth and safety, Cape Coral has big plans for the future. Cape Coral was growing almost too fast before Hurricane Ian. The storm put a pause on that. Now,...
WINKNEWS.com
Fire department purchases Big Hickory Waterfront Grille & Marina for $6M
The Bonita Springs Fire Department closed a $6 million deal with the owners of Big Hickory Waterfront Grille & Marina on Tuesday to purchase the property that served as a restaurant for Bonita Beach visitors for decades. The property also includes a commercial center with a Bonita Springs Fire Department substation.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee Health doctor shows how AEDs save lives when cardiac arrest strikes
More than a week after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night football, he has been discharged from the hospital in buffalo after undergoing plenty of tests. As Hamlin continues to improve, the miraculous recovery is shining a spotlight on automated external defibrillators, handy pieces of equipment that save lives every day.
Punta Gorda Airport asks residents to vote for their new mascot
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) has three options for its new mascot, but they need your help deciding. The new mascot will do special appearances at airport events and community festivities. PGD options are “Curtiss the Hawk”, “Joy the Jet” and “Sunny the Snowbird”. Voting...
Group targets memory pills, cosmetics during ransacking of multiple Lee County pharmacies
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The search is on for a gaggle of criminals who have stolen thousands in memory pills and cosmetics from multiple Lee County pharmacies. Crime Stoppers of SWFL is currently aware of five robberies at multiple Walgreens, including at stores in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and South Lee County.
gulfshorebusiness.com
FDOT study shows Naples Airport generates $781M of total economic impact annually
Naples Airport supports 5,454 jobs and generates a total economic impact of $781 million annually, according to a study from the Florida Department of Transportation. The 2022 Florida Aviation Economic Impact Study, which used the 2021 calendar year to quantify $336 billion in economic impact associated with more than 125 public-use airports, 11 military installations, off-airport air cargo services and aviation-reliant industries in the state, shows a 77% increase from the agency’s previous valuation of Naples Airport’s annual economic impact of more than $440 million in 2019.
Comments / 0