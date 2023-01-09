Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJFW-TV
One arrested on drug charges in Marathon Co.
WESTON (WJFW) - One person was arrested on drug charges last week in Marathon Co. Jacob L. Gould, 33, was arrested by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force (CWNTF) and the Marathon County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 6. On Friday, the Marathon County Sheriff's Office tried to stop Gould with...
WSAW
Weston man arrested for $40,000 worth of narcotics, 4th OWI makes initial court appearance
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Jacob Gould, 33, was in court Wednesday at the Marathon County Courthouse as he faces multiple felony charges including trafficking fentanyl and meth, evading police, and a fourth OWI offense. Gould was arrested on Jan. 6 by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force and deputies from...
nbc15.com
Fmr. Juneau Co. deputy accused of providing false pills believed to be stimulants
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Juneau County deputy is accused of providing a woman with pills he told her were stimulants, which he later told authorities were actually Tylenol and stool softener. A criminal complaint details the imitation of a controlled substance charge filed on Jan. 3 against 37-year-old...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Arrested for Assaulting a Public Transit Worker
The Marshfield Police Department responded to a report of a man assaulting a Public Transit worker in Marshfield on Friday. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, officers responded to a physical disturbance where a 45-year-old Marshfield male was assaulting a driver from Marshfield Public Transit. Officers arrived...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Jan. 10
Drunken driving and possession of methamphetamine are among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Jan. 10. A 42-year-old Tomahawk man was cited for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, following a traffic stop in the town of Bradley on Jan. 8. A deputy on patrol stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Highways 8 and Y, after observing the vehicle travelling 75 mph in a 55 mph speed zone. Upon contact with the driver, the deputy noted the odor of intoxicating beverages. Following roadside field sobriety testing, the man was taken into custody, cited and later released to a responsible party.
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff Extends Promotion to Deputy Wellhoefer
The Marathon County Sheriff had the privilege of extending a promotion to Deputy Samuel "Sam" Wellhoefer. On January 22, 2023 Deputy Wellhoefer will assume his new role as a Lieutenant within our Patrol Division. Deputy Wellhoefer started his career with the Marathon County Sheriff's Office in April of 2016. Almost a year later Deputy Wellhoefer was hired full-time by the Sheriff's Office.
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff's Department Welcomes Two New Deputies
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department had the privilege of welcoming two new deputies to the Office. Deputy Morgan Day and Deputy Benjamin Slempkes were sworn in and are preparing to start their training. Deputy Day will be graduating from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in Resource Management and a minor in Criminal Justice.
Blood Trail Through Woods Leads Wisconsin Police To Suspect
The man is now faces multiple charges, including fleeing/eluding.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin deputies follow blood trail into woods after 100+mph pursuit ended in crash, suspect in custody
SPRINGVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in central Wisconsin has a 62-year-old man in custody on requested charges that include fleeing/eluding and OWI (10th offense), after he allegedly stole a vehicle and crashed it in a ditch following a pursuit with deputies. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office,...
cwbradio.com
Judge Orders Probation for Chippewa Falls Woman that Assaulted Hospital Workers
(AP) A judge has sentenced a Chippewa Falls woman who assaulted three hospital workers to two years on probation. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reported that Eau Claire County Circuit Judge Jon Thesen sentenced the 33-year-old woman on Friday after she pleaded no contest to a felony count of bodily harm to a health care provider. The woman also must undergo a mental health assessment.
merrillfotonews.com
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
A 54-year-old Merrill man will be cited following an incident on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in the Town of Harding. Just before 5:00 p.m. a deputy responded to a report of a mailbox being struck and damaged on Cty. Rd. E. The investigating deputy located a vehicle registration plate in the area of where the mailbox was struck and made contact with the owner of the vehicle, which matched the registration. The registered owner reportedly admitted to striking the mailbox after being run off the road by another motorist, and stated he was unaware he was required to report the incident. As a result, the man will be cited for failure to report to law enforcement and hit and run-causing property damage.
wausharaargus.com
Local fire departments respond to house fire in the City of Wautoma
On Jan. 6 the Wautoma Area Fire Department and City of Wautoma Police responded to a structure fire at 518 S Waupaca Street in Wautoma. The caller reported one individual trapped on the second floor. The initial responding units arrived and learned the individual was able to evacuate before their arrival. The fire was contained to the second floor. The cause of the fire may have been an electrical issue and is still under investigation. Assistance was provided by Wild Rose and Redgranite Fire Departments, Waushara County EMS, WI Highway Patrol and the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department.
merrillfotonews.com
MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS
At 12:53 p.m. officers responded to a residence after drug paraphernalia was located inside. A glass pipe was located and collected as evidence. At 7:20 p.m. multiple vehicles were observed doing burnouts and driving recklessly in a snow covered parking lot. One of the drivers was stopped and issued a citation for the observed behavior.
WEAU-TV 13
I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, I-94 is back open in Monroe and Jackson counties. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says icy conditions caused a series of crashes around 3:05 a.m. About two dozen vehicles were involved in an incident near Tomah. One person has minor injuries from that crash.
WEAU-TV 13
NEILLSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the Neillsville Police Department for the Sunshine Award. Two officers stopped to have a snowball fight and show the kids of Neillsville the fun and good side of police officers. Stacey Fausett.
cwbradio.com
Clark County Sheriff's Department Experiencing TDS Phone Issues
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is aware TDS is experiencing phone issues that are intermittently affecting both landline and cell phone emergent and non-emergent calls. We have been in contact with TDS to resolve the issue as soon as possible. TDS has not advised of an estimated time for a resolution. We will do our best to keep you updated with any changes.
WSAW
Nearly 70 crashes reported Tuesday morning in Marathon County
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy conditions caused nearly 70 crashes in Marathon County on Tuesday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office between the hours of 6-9 a.m. at least 69 crashes were reported. None of the crashes Tuesday morning were fatal. NewsChannel 7 viewers reported black ice conditions. The...
wwisradio.com
Freezing Rain Results in Extensive Interstate Slosure, but No Serious Injuries
During the early morning hours of January 11, 2023 the northeast corner of Monroe County received rainfall while the. temperature was in the upper 20s, which resulted in a significant ice event in the affected area. I-94 between Tomah and Warrens was the primary effected area and the Interstate remains...
cwbradio.com
Low Level Threat Discovered at Neillsville School District
A low level threat was discovered at the Neillsville School District. According to a message from the District, a low level threat was discovered for Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Neillsville High School. Both law enforcement and school officials have determined the threat to be a low level, and the investigation into the threat is ongoing.
WSAW
Icy condtions impacted numerous highways on Wednesday morning
(WSAW) - Road conditions across much of western and south-central Wisconsin were difficult Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions. As of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s road condition map showed icy highways in most of Adams, Juneau, Sauk, Columbia, Monroe and Marquette counties. Wednesday...
Comments / 0