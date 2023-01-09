ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJFW-TV

One arrested on drug charges in Marathon Co.

WESTON (WJFW) - One person was arrested on drug charges last week in Marathon Co. Jacob L. Gould, 33, was arrested by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force (CWNTF) and the Marathon County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 6. On Friday, the Marathon County Sheriff's Office tried to stop Gould with...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Man Arrested for Assaulting a Public Transit Worker

The Marshfield Police Department responded to a report of a man assaulting a Public Transit worker in Marshfield on Friday. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, officers responded to a physical disturbance where a 45-year-old Marshfield male was assaulting a driver from Marshfield Public Transit. Officers arrived...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Jan. 10

Drunken driving and possession of methamphetamine are among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Jan. 10. A 42-year-old Tomahawk man was cited for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, following a traffic stop in the town of Bradley on Jan. 8. A deputy on patrol stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Highways 8 and Y, after observing the vehicle travelling 75 mph in a 55 mph speed zone. Upon contact with the driver, the deputy noted the odor of intoxicating beverages. Following roadside field sobriety testing, the man was taken into custody, cited and later released to a responsible party.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marathon County Sheriff Extends Promotion to Deputy Wellhoefer

The Marathon County Sheriff had the privilege of extending a promotion to Deputy Samuel "Sam" Wellhoefer. On January 22, 2023 Deputy Wellhoefer will assume his new role as a Lieutenant within our Patrol Division. Deputy Wellhoefer started his career with the Marathon County Sheriff's Office in April of 2016. Almost a year later Deputy Wellhoefer was hired full-time by the Sheriff's Office.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marathon County Sheriff's Department Welcomes Two New Deputies

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department had the privilege of welcoming two new deputies to the Office. Deputy Morgan Day and Deputy Benjamin Slempkes were sworn in and are preparing to start their training. Deputy Day will be graduating from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in Resource Management and a minor in Criminal Justice.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Judge Orders Probation for Chippewa Falls Woman that Assaulted Hospital Workers

(AP) A judge has sentenced a Chippewa Falls woman who assaulted three hospital workers to two years on probation. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reported that Eau Claire County Circuit Judge Jon Thesen sentenced the 33-year-old woman on Friday after she pleaded no contest to a felony count of bodily harm to a health care provider. The woman also must undergo a mental health assessment.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
merrillfotonews.com

LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT

A 54-year-old Merrill man will be cited following an incident on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in the Town of Harding. Just before 5:00 p.m. a deputy responded to a report of a mailbox being struck and damaged on Cty. Rd. E. The investigating deputy located a vehicle registration plate in the area of where the mailbox was struck and made contact with the owner of the vehicle, which matched the registration. The registered owner reportedly admitted to striking the mailbox after being run off the road by another motorist, and stated he was unaware he was required to report the incident. As a result, the man will be cited for failure to report to law enforcement and hit and run-causing property damage.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
wausharaargus.com

Local fire departments respond to house fire in the City of Wautoma

On Jan. 6 the Wautoma Area Fire Department and City of Wautoma Police responded to a structure fire at 518 S Waupaca Street in Wautoma. The caller reported one individual trapped on the second floor. The initial responding units arrived and learned the individual was able to evacuate before their arrival. The fire was contained to the second floor. The cause of the fire may have been an electrical issue and is still under investigation. Assistance was provided by Wild Rose and Redgranite Fire Departments, Waushara County EMS, WI Highway Patrol and the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department.
WAUTOMA, WI
merrillfotonews.com

MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS

At 12:53 p.m. officers responded to a residence after drug paraphernalia was located inside. A glass pipe was located and collected as evidence. At 7:20 p.m. multiple vehicles were observed doing burnouts and driving recklessly in a snow covered parking lot. One of the drivers was stopped and issued a citation for the observed behavior.
MERRILL, WI
WEAU-TV 13

I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, I-94 is back open in Monroe and Jackson counties. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says icy conditions caused a series of crashes around 3:05 a.m. About two dozen vehicles were involved in an incident near Tomah. One person has minor injuries from that crash.
TOMAH, WI
WEAU-TV 13

NEILLSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the Neillsville Police Department for the Sunshine Award. Two officers stopped to have a snowball fight and show the kids of Neillsville the fun and good side of police officers. Stacey Fausett.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
cwbradio.com

Clark County Sheriff's Department Experiencing TDS Phone Issues

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is aware TDS is experiencing phone issues that are intermittently affecting both landline and cell phone emergent and non-emergent calls. We have been in contact with TDS to resolve the issue as soon as possible. TDS has not advised of an estimated time for a resolution. We will do our best to keep you updated with any changes.
WSAW

Nearly 70 crashes reported Tuesday morning in Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy conditions caused nearly 70 crashes in Marathon County on Tuesday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office between the hours of 6-9 a.m. at least 69 crashes were reported. None of the crashes Tuesday morning were fatal. NewsChannel 7 viewers reported black ice conditions. The...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Low Level Threat Discovered at Neillsville School District

A low level threat was discovered at the Neillsville School District. According to a message from the District, a low level threat was discovered for Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Neillsville High School. Both law enforcement and school officials have determined the threat to be a low level, and the investigation into the threat is ongoing.
WSAW

Icy condtions impacted numerous highways on Wednesday morning

(WSAW) - Road conditions across much of western and south-central Wisconsin were difficult Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions. As of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s road condition map showed icy highways in most of Adams, Juneau, Sauk, Columbia, Monroe and Marquette counties. Wednesday...
MONROE COUNTY, WI

