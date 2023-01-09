ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Community Impact Austin

Second Bar + Kitchen closes at Domain Northside; bar AKB opening in late January

The Archer Hotel is located inside Domain Northside. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) The Archer Hotel’s Second Bar + Kitchen in Domain Northside closed Dec. 31. Located at 3121 Palm Way, Austin, the restaurant was open for six years. Following the closure, the hotel will open hotel bar AKB in late January. AKB features a central bar and communal tables under Executive Chef Kendal Duque and Chef de Cuisine Mario Medina.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Pour Haus celebrates 10 years of business in New Braunfels

The Pour Haus Patio Bar originally opened in New Braunfels on Dec. 15, 2012. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The Pour Haus Patio Bar, located at 386 W. San Antonio St., celebrated its 10-year anniversary in the New Braunfels business community on Dec. 15. The Pour Haus has an indoor and outdoor bar featuring live music, craft beer and cocktails. The anniversary celebration included musical performances from multiple artists and complementary street tacos. 830-214-6033.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Celebrations Bridal and Prom celebrates 35 years of business in New Braunfels

The Bridal Store is a family-owned business that has been helping customers say "yes" to the dress in New Braunfels for 35 years. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Celebrations Bridal and Prom, located at 275 S. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels, celebrated 35 years in business Jan. 12. The business offers altercations and steaming services for formal attire to customers throughout the San Antonio-Austin area and beyond. A wide range of wedding dresses, tuxedos and more are available. 830-629-4419. www.celebrationsbridalandprom.com.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin-based Chi'lantro adding San Marcos location to roster in 2023

Austin-based Chi'lantro will expand into San Marcos in 2023. (Courtesy Chi'lantro) A new location of Chi'lantro, an Austin-based Korean barbecue-inspired restaurant, is set to open in San Marcos sometime in 2023, though neither a date nor location is confirmed. The chain was founded in 2010 and now has locations throughout the Austin metro and Houston in food trucks and brick-and-mortar stores.
SAN MARCOS, TX
gotodestinations.com

Smoke Signals: The Top Barbecue Spots in New Braunfels – 2023

Are you a BBQ fanatic on the hunt for the next great pit stop? Look no further than the charming town of New Braunfels, Texas. This little slice of heaven is home to some of the most mouthwatering BBQ around. From succulent brisket to fall-off-the-bone ribs, these joints serve up...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Ash Jurberg

San Antonio's top ranked pizza restaurant opens second location

If you love pizza, then I have some good news for you. Popular pizza restaurant Via 313 opened its second location in San Antonio today. The first location opened in August 2022 at 8435 Wurzbach Rd, and it is already the number one ranked pizza in San Antonio, according to Yelp reviewers. The demand has led to Via 313 opening a second location in Culebra Commons.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

EcoClean opening in Belterra shopping center

EcoClean, a dry cleaning service, will open in Belterra between T-Mobile and GNC. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) EcoClean will open Jan. 15 at 165 Hargraves Drive, Austin, within Belterra. EcoClean has been operating in Austin since 1996 and provides nontoxic dry cleaning services. Unique to other dry cleaners, EcoClean uses a...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

MEP Engineering Inc., company involved in Leander ISD's North Elementary School design, undergoes rebranding

MEP Engineering Inc. conducted its rebranding in mid-December. (Courtesy MEP Engineering Inc.) MEP Engineering Inc.—the company that helped design Leander ISD’s newest school, North Elementary—implemented its rebranding Dec. 13. The company designed high-efficiency ground-coupled, geothermal heat pumps, water-conserving plumbing systems and electrical systems, including LED lighting for...
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

