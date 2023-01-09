Read full article on original website
Italian seafood restaurant The Garden at Ellera temporarily closed in Bee Cave
The Garden at Ellera in Bee Cave will be temporarily closed through early 2023. (Courtesy The Garden at Ellera) The Garden at Ellera in Bee Cave at 12432 Bee Caves Road will be temporarily closed through early 2023. The company announced at the end of December that it will be closed for the holiday season and through early 2023 for improvements.
New restaurant, bar offering ‘ode to fire’ coming to Austin's Seaholm District in February
Ember Kitchen & Subterra Agave Bar will be located in the Seaholm District. (Courtesy Jane Yun) A new multilevel concept called Ember Kitchen & Subterra Agave Bar will open in the Seaholm District in early February. Ember Kitchen will serve Latin fare and offer live-fire experiences while dining due to...
Food truck park Leander Trucking Co. now offering barbecue, hot dog options
Construction on Leander Trucking Co. began in July 2022. (Courtesy Leander Trucking Co.) Two food trucks—Texana BBQ and Topp Dawg—had soft openings at the Leander Trucking Co. food truck park located at 1500 S. Bagdad Road, Leander, on Dec. 18. Texana BBQ serves brisket, ribs and smoked turkey...
Stonewall Warehouse owner sells ‘failing’ business, promises employees 2 weeks' pay following closure
Stonewall Warehouse closed Jan. 1 at 141 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Stonewall Warehouse, a staple and lone LGBTQ hot spot in San Marcos, closed abruptly Jan. 1 with no notice to staff, a move that raised eyebrows throughout the community. In an email to Community Impact,...
Second Bar + Kitchen closes at Domain Northside; bar AKB opening in late January
The Archer Hotel is located inside Domain Northside. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) The Archer Hotel’s Second Bar + Kitchen in Domain Northside closed Dec. 31. Located at 3121 Palm Way, Austin, the restaurant was open for six years. Following the closure, the hotel will open hotel bar AKB in late January. AKB features a central bar and communal tables under Executive Chef Kendal Duque and Chef de Cuisine Mario Medina.
The Pour Haus celebrates 10 years of business in New Braunfels
The Pour Haus Patio Bar originally opened in New Braunfels on Dec. 15, 2012. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The Pour Haus Patio Bar, located at 386 W. San Antonio St., celebrated its 10-year anniversary in the New Braunfels business community on Dec. 15. The Pour Haus has an indoor and outdoor bar featuring live music, craft beer and cocktails. The anniversary celebration included musical performances from multiple artists and complementary street tacos. 830-214-6033.
Celebrations Bridal and Prom celebrates 35 years of business in New Braunfels
The Bridal Store is a family-owned business that has been helping customers say "yes" to the dress in New Braunfels for 35 years. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Celebrations Bridal and Prom, located at 275 S. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels, celebrated 35 years in business Jan. 12. The business offers altercations and steaming services for formal attire to customers throughout the San Antonio-Austin area and beyond. A wide range of wedding dresses, tuxedos and more are available. 830-629-4419. www.celebrationsbridalandprom.com.
Austin-based Chi'lantro adding San Marcos location to roster in 2023
Austin-based Chi'lantro will expand into San Marcos in 2023. (Courtesy Chi'lantro) A new location of Chi'lantro, an Austin-based Korean barbecue-inspired restaurant, is set to open in San Marcos sometime in 2023, though neither a date nor location is confirmed. The chain was founded in 2010 and now has locations throughout the Austin metro and Houston in food trucks and brick-and-mortar stores.
gotodestinations.com
Smoke Signals: The Top Barbecue Spots in New Braunfels – 2023
Are you a BBQ fanatic on the hunt for the next great pit stop? Look no further than the charming town of New Braunfels, Texas. This little slice of heaven is home to some of the most mouthwatering BBQ around. From succulent brisket to fall-off-the-bone ribs, these joints serve up...
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio and the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in San Antonio.
San Antonio's top ranked pizza restaurant opens second location
If you love pizza, then I have some good news for you. Popular pizza restaurant Via 313 opened its second location in San Antonio today. The first location opened in August 2022 at 8435 Wurzbach Rd, and it is already the number one ranked pizza in San Antonio, according to Yelp reviewers. The demand has led to Via 313 opening a second location in Culebra Commons.
New hot springs to open soon near San Antonio's Hot Wells ruins
It will feature foot soaking, private bathing, and craft brews.
EcoClean opening in Belterra shopping center
EcoClean, a dry cleaning service, will open in Belterra between T-Mobile and GNC. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) EcoClean will open Jan. 15 at 165 Hargraves Drive, Austin, within Belterra. EcoClean has been operating in Austin since 1996 and provides nontoxic dry cleaning services. Unique to other dry cleaners, EcoClean uses a...
South Austin food truck Song La to reopen this month
Song La food truck is located in Thicket Food Park, 7800 S. First St., Austin. (Courtesy Shirley Yang) Song La, an authentic Taiwanese street food truck and catering service in South Austin, is set to reopen Jan. 14 in Thicket Food Park. Owner and chef Shirley Yang said the food...
Report: Two San Antonio-area ZIP Codes among the hottest real estate markets in the nation
New Braunfels and far West Side San Antonio were active markets for homebuyers last year.
30-plus projects challenging mobility, changing profile of downtown Austin
The area around the Rainey Street Historic District will continue to see new high-rise additions. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) High-rise development in downtown Austin continues to move at a rapid pace as millions more square feet of space are in line to be added in the changing city center in the coming years.
MEP Engineering Inc., company involved in Leander ISD's North Elementary School design, undergoes rebranding
MEP Engineering Inc. conducted its rebranding in mid-December. (Courtesy MEP Engineering Inc.) MEP Engineering Inc.—the company that helped design Leander ISD’s newest school, North Elementary—implemented its rebranding Dec. 13. The company designed high-efficiency ground-coupled, geothermal heat pumps, water-conserving plumbing systems and electrical systems, including LED lighting for...
Cosmos clothing store at Arbor Walk to close by end of March
The owner, Abdullah Maraclu, will transfer all merchandise left at the end of the lease in March to his other stores in Round Rock and Lakeline Mall. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Cosmos, a clothing store at 10515 N. Mopac, Ste. A130, Austin, carrying women’s attire and accessories, will close at the...
Plans for South Congress coffee and cocktail yard, Windsor Park multifamily move forward
A new art yard and coffee and cocktail lounge could be coming to South Congress Avenue. (Courtesy city of Austin) Planning Commission members signed off on several project plans across Austin Jan. 10, including a new cocktail lounge and art yard off South Congress Avenue and a 34-unit apartment complex in Windsor Park.
First Look: San Antonio's new Go Fish Market offers extensive wine list, unexpected seafood takes
The new spot, located at 125 W. Grayson Street, will open to the public Thursday.
