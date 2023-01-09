Read full article on original website
Related
‘SOS’ Secrets: SZA Reveals Unheard Lizzo Collaborations, Plus More Rock Songs
SZA has always incorporated plenty of guitar into her genre-hopping music, but there have been hints along the way that she might be ready for a full-on rock turn — covering Wheatus’ “Teenage Dirtbag” onstage in 2019 was the biggest clue. “I really love Blink-182,” she says in her in-depth interview on the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “I really love Good Charlotte.” On her new album SOS, the big rock moment is “F2F,” which hits hard both lyrically (“I fucked him ’cause I miss you,” she sings) and musically, even if it sounds more like Avril...
Beyoncé And Britney Spears’ Visual Collab Reportedly Scrapped As “CUFF IT” Climbs ‘Billboard’ Charts
Beyoncé and Britney Spears were reportedly set to collaborate in a new music video that has since been shelved, according to Page Six. There’s no word on why the partnership didn’t come to fruition, but it would’ve been refreshing to see the singers reunite. The respective icons have previously worked together in the early 2000s for a Pepsi commercial, singing Queen’s hit single, “We Will Rock You.” Additionally, the news of this visual is the first since Bey issued the teaser for “I’M THAT GIRL” from her Grammy-nominated album, RENAISSANCE. In spite of the album not having any full music videos...
Advocate
Pop Star Kim Petras to Headline WorldPride’s Epic Concert
German pop star Kim Petras, who broke a record with collaborator Sam Smith to become the first trans and non-binary artists, respectively, to hit number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, will headline Sydney’s WorldPride’s closing concert. Sydney WorldPride runs from February 17 to March 5, and...
Watch David Byrne and Miley Cyrus Dance Their Way Into 2023
Miley Cyrus might have been without the red shoes during her time onstage at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, but that didn’t stop the singer from belting out two songs with new-wave icon David Byrne. Related Dolly and Miley Ring in New Year With Moving ‘I Will Always Love You’ Duet Miley Cyrus Ushers in 2023 With New Song Announcement Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ In an electric blue suit, Byrne joined the “Wrecking Ball” singer onstage for a powerhouse duet of the David Bowie classic “Let’s Dance,” accompanied by a full band and a well-placed saxophone. “Because...
Star never wanted to sing this Grammy-winning song
Legendary singer Dionne Warwick success began in 1962 with "Don't Make Me Over," followed by 18 consecutive Top 100 singles, including "Walk On By." The documentary about her career airs Sunday, January 1, at 9 p.m. ET.
ETOnline.com
Shania Twain Gets Down and Dirty in 'Giddy Up' Music Video
"Giddy up" might be the "let's go girls" of 2023! This year, Shania Twain puts a little up in her giddy in her new music video!. The country music legend released the dance video for her latest single, "Giddy Up," on Thursday. The clip opens on Twain getting down and dirty in a mechanic's shop, before her fellow workers burst out in a choreographed dance number. Then, blue collar workers and patrons in a diner, grocery store and bar also break out their moves and "Giddy Up!"
Hypebae
SZA Teases Dropping a Deluxe Version of 'SOS' Soon
It hasn’t been long since SZA released her sophomore album, SOS, and already, she’s teasing dropping a deluxe version. The “Kill Bill” singer revealed her plans for the deluxe album during a recent interview with Most Requested Live. She mentioned she recorded a lot of songs,...
SZA Releases New Video for “Kill Bill”: Watch
SZA has released a new music video for “Kill Bill” from her new album SOS. Directed by Christian Breslauer, the clip draws heavily from the Quentin Tarantino films of the same name, with a katana-wielding SZA seeking revenge on a violent ex-lover. It also features a second sequence with SOS track “Seek & Destroy,” in which SZA hangs nude from the ceiling restrained with shibari, a decorative style of Japanese bondage. Watch it below.
ETOnline.com
SZA Celebrates Making History as 'SOS' Spends 4th Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200
The singer's sophomore album, SOS, has reached a month sitting at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, breaking multiple records: it's the first R&B album by a woman to spend four weeks at No. 1 since Alicia Keys' As I Am earned a fourth and final nonconsecutive week at the top in February of 2008; the first R&B album by a woman to spend its first four weeks at No. 1 in nearly 30 years, since Janet Jackson's Janet ruled for its first six weeks; the first album by a woman to spend its first four weeks at No. 1 since Adele's 30 ruled for its first six weeks; and the first album by a woman to have four consecutive weeks at No. 1 since 30's six week-run at No. 1.
‘SNL’ Announces First Two Musical Guests of 2023—Sam Smith and Lil Baby
The comedy variety show Saturday Night Live has a history of showcasing some of the biggest names in music week after week. And now the television program has announced its next two musical performers for 2023. Next up? Sam Smith and Lil Baby. Smith will perform on January 21, the...
Childish Gambino Is Back In The Studio: “I’m Making Music Right Now”
While backstage at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino confirmed that he’s been back in the studio making music. As he’s been more focused on TV and film lately with shows like Atlanta, many fans began to think that they wouldn’t get another Childish Gambino song for a while, as Glover has hinted at retiring his musical moniker for some time now. “I’m making music right now. I love it,” stated Donald Glover backstage. “I’m actually in the studio. I’ve been bringing people in, like secret people, working on little things. I’ve been just making it for...
Hypebae
Rosalía Teases New Song "Lie Like You Love Me"
Rosalía stays putting out hit after hit and it’s looking like she’ll be continuing her streak into 2023 as the Grammy-award winning songstress teased a new song on TikTok. “Lie Like You Love Me” is the title of her upcoming hit as the 30-year-old Spanish singer lip-synched...
New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Lola Indigo, Luis Fonsi, Shania Twain, El Santo Golpe, and more
It’s the first Friday of the new year and artists did not waste time dropping new music. Check out a roundup of the first releases of 2023, from a variety of genres. 1. Lola Indigo, Luis Fonsi - Corazones Rotos Lola Indigo and Luis Fonsi join forces for...
Jai Paul to Perform First Live Show Ever at Coachella 2023
Jai Paul is set to take the stage at Coachella this year, marking the enigmatic musician’s first-ever live performances. He takes the stage on Sunday, April 16, and again on April 23. Other musicians on the bill seem to be pretty excited, with Kaytranada, for one, tweeting, “forget about me performing, i’m going to see Jai Paul.” This year’s headliners are Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, and Blackpink.
Radio Ink
iHeartRadio Announces Nominees for Music Awards
IHeartMedia and Fox Entertainment announced the nominees for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Wednesday. The awards will be held at the Dolby Theater on Monday, March 27 and aired live on Fox stations and affiliates on the East Coast (tape-delayed for West Coast stations), as well as on iHeartRadio stations across the country.
Coachella 2023 lineup revealed: Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean to headline festival
Get ready to party with Bad Bunny at Coachella 2023. After all, the rap superstar, who was Spotify's most-streamed performer and Billboard's top-grossing touring artist of 2022, is one of the three headlining acts at this year's California music festival, organizers announced on Jan. 10. He will take the stage on April 14 and April 21.
Grammys 2023: 3 BTS Members Are Credited as Engineers for an ‘Album of the Year’ 2023 Grammy Nomination
BTS is the K-pop group behind 'My Universe,' with some members taking on an added role as engineers/mixers for the 'Music of the Spheres' song.
TeamTO’s ‘Behind the Beats’ Animated Music Series Attracts 12 Million Views on YouTube
YouTube Originals show “Behind the Beats” has clocked up almost 12 million views since the release of its first eight episodes, which began on Nov. 17. It has 6.7 million subscribers. The 26-part animated music anthology is produced by leading French animation company TeamTO, with rights clearance firm 22D Music Group, in partnership with public broadcaster France Télévisions. The series takes viewers behind the scenes of the emergence of key trends in the global music scene, such as punk, grunge, techno, funk and salsa. Each six-minute video features three tracks and has a lead protagonist – such as Debbie Harry in...
Lady Gaga's 2011 Song "Bloody Mary" Is Captivating Millions of Listeners Once Again
There are few faces who have had as much of an impact on pop music in the 21st century as much as Lady Gaga has. Between chart-topping tracks, award-winning albums, critically-lauded acting work, and more, there's little in the entertainment world that Lady Gaga hasn't conquered at this point in her career. With that being said, it's fitting that she is at a level of success where some deeper cuts from her discography are finally getting the recognition they deserve.
Vogue
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Die-hard Whitney Houston fans will instantly recognise the opening frame of director Kasi Lemmons and writer Anthony McCarten’s Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody. It shows Houston (played by Naomi Ackie) from behind, dressed in a black velvet turtleneck gown with a shimmering capelike train and an updo, about to begin her performance at the 1994 American Music Awards. Known today as “the Impossible Medley” (she sang a mix of show tunes like “I Am Telling You, I’m Not Going” and her hit “I Have Nothing” over 10 minutes), it’s a defining moment in the singer’s 30-year career. The outfit only emphasises her indelible performance and talent. She’s a star, through and through.
Comments / 0