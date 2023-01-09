Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Every MLB Team's Biggest Offseason Regret of the Last 10 Years
The MLB offseason is a transformative time with free-agency signings and trades helping to reshape the landscape of the sport for the upcoming year. However, those headline-grabbing moves don't always work out as hoped. Whether it's a big-money free-agent signing that doesn't pan out, a blockbuster trade that turns into...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Juan Soto, Padres Agree to $23M Contract for 2023 to Avoid Arbitration
The San Diego Padres and Juan Soto agreed to a $23 million salary for the 2023 season, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal allows for the parties to avoid what can be the contentious arbitration process. Soto is arbitration-eligible for one more season before his highly anticipated free agency...
Bleacher Report
Mets Rumors: Trey Mancini Remains in Contact with NYM amid Andrew McCutchen Buzz
The New York Mets have remained in contact with free agents Trey Mancini and Andrew McCutchen, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Mancini, who will turn 31 years old in March, hit .239 (.710 OPS) with 18 home runs and 63 RBI for the Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros last season.
Bleacher Report
Mets Rumors: Pete Alonso Agrees to Historic $14.5M Contract to Avoid Arbitration
Pete Alonso and the New York Mets are avoiding arbitration. The sides reportedly agreed to a one-year, $14.5 million deal for the 2023 season that was the largest number for a first baseman ever in arbitration negotiations, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. Alonso, 28, will have one more year of...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Marlins' Pablo López Seen by Exec as Potential Trade Match with Padres
San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller may not be done retooling the roster this offseason. ESPN's Buster Olney reported the Padres could be a landing spot for Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo López, with veteran shortstop Ha-Seong Kim going the other way in the swap. López went 10-10...
Bleacher Report
Aroldis Chapman Rumors: Yankees Free Agent Drawing Interest From 3 Teams
Three MLB teams are considering free-agent relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The teams were not named. Chapman has made seven All-Star games over a 13-year career with the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees. He has a lifetime 2.48 ERA and 315 saves.
Comments / 0