Bleacher Report

Every MLB Team's Biggest Offseason Regret of the Last 10 Years

The MLB offseason is a transformative time with free-agency signings and trades helping to reshape the landscape of the sport for the upcoming year. However, those headline-grabbing moves don't always work out as hoped. Whether it's a big-money free-agent signing that doesn't pan out, a blockbuster trade that turns into...
Aroldis Chapman Rumors: Yankees Free Agent Drawing Interest From 3 Teams

Three MLB teams are considering free-agent relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The teams were not named. Chapman has made seven All-Star games over a 13-year career with the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees. He has a lifetime 2.48 ERA and 315 saves.

