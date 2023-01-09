To: Citizens of Pflugerville and concerned parties. The following ordinance was approved on First Reading by the Pflugerville City Council at their regular meeting on January 10, 2023. The ordinance is scheduled to be considered on second and final reading at the regular City Council meeting on January 24, 2023. The meeting will take place at the Justice Center located at 1611 Pfennig Lane and will begin at 7:00 p.m.

