Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Rare Signing That Everyone LovesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Related
wtae.com
Laurel Highlands School District: Possible inappropriate teacher-student relationship under investigation
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A possible inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student is under investigation, the Laurel Highlands School District superintendent said Friday. In a statement to Pittsburgh's Action News 4, Superintendent Jesse Wallace said, "I am not aware of an arrest or charges being filed at this...
1 dead after shooting in Aliquippa
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A busy street in Aliquippa was swarmed by state police overnight as they continued to investigate an early morning shooting. Law enforcement officers were dispatched to a home on the 2300 block of Mill Street around 5:15 a.m., where a caller told 911 someone had been shot. One man with visible injuries was brought out in handcuffs and was taken away in an ambulance.
wtae.com
2 of 8 suspects testify in Indiana County homicide case
INDIANA, Pa. — Two suspects charged in the disappearance and death of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa testified in court Friday about the brutal attack on the Dilltown man last October. Watch the report from the courthouse: Click the video above. Fourteen-year-old Harmony Hayward, who is charged as an adult, and...
PennLive.com
Man arrested after holding child hostage in Pa. home: report
Police arrested a man who they say held a child hostage during a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh, according to a story from WPXI. Citing Allegheny County dispatchers, the news outlet said crews were called to the 5000 block of Columbo Street in the city’s Garfield neighborhood at 2:35 p.m. Thursday.
wtae.com
Suburban Pittsburgh Taco Bell manager charged with killing employee waives homicide charge to trial
PITTSBURGH — A former suburban Pittsburgh Taco Bell manager will stand trial for homicide in the shooting death of a Taco Bell employee he supervised. Scott Township Taco Bell manager Zairyre Simmons waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday. He is charged in the killing of Taco Bell employee Dorian Carver in November.
DA claims Pa. activist posted threats after police chief’s killing: report
The Allegheny County District Attorney’s office has filed a motion to detain a Pittsburgh woman for a Facebook post they claim was threatening to police officers. According to TribLive, Nicky Jo Dawson, a well-known activist in Pittsburgh, made the post following the Jan. 2 killing of Brackenridge police chief Justin McIntire. The suspect was also shot and killed during the incident.
Man shot, woman injured in Aliquippa shooting
ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) -- A man was shot and a woman was injured in an early-morning shooting in Beaver County.Dispatchers tell KDKA that the shooting occurred along Mill Street just after 5 a.m. Police and medics are on scene.The condition of the man and woman are unknown at this time.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
2 men, 1 teen boy shot in Pa.: report
Shots rang out in McKees Rocks Township, Allegheny County, on Wednesday evening, resulting in two men and a teenage boy getting hit, according to a news report. According to Allegheny County police, the shooting took place in the 1500 block of Chartiers Avenue around 3:49 p.m., where the victims were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, WPXI reported.
House collapses during fire in Westmoreland County
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire has destroyed a house in Westmoreland County. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Academy Lane in Mount Pleasant Township at around 6:30 p.m. A portion of the front part of the house has collapsed and debris has reached out...
Families of local fallen police officers are helped — then they do the helping
David “Mogie” Magill plans to add fallen Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire to his Back the Blue T-shirt, which he will sell for a fundraiser concert to help local police departments in June. McIntire’s name and badge number, 1501, will join other local police officers who were shot...
Man accused of attempting to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County arrested
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man accused of attempting to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County has been arrested. Police say Frank Springer from Bolivar was arrested on Friday. Authorities believe Springer threatened a woman jogging with a handgun and tried to force her into his vehicle on Sunday.
Local Chief wants to see harsher punishment for those that threaten police
Hundreds of police officers from across the nation gathered Wednesday to honor fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. One official who was there says the funeral shouldn’t have happened in the first place.
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops despite city ordinance against them
Pittsburgh Police officers have been instructed to resume enforcing minor traffic violations — like an expired registration sticker or a poorly secured license plate — despite a 2021 ordinance to prevent them from doing so in the absence of a larger infraction. A spokesperson for the department said...
Police say intoxicated woman hit garbage truck driver in Mt. Lebanon
A Waste Management driver was transported to Mercy Hospital on Wednesday after being struck by a car in Mt. Lebanon, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. Police said a 34-year-old garbage man on his route was bringing a trash can to the truck when he was struck along Kenmont Avenue by a female driver in a black sedan.
Beaver County home hit by car for second time in less than 3 years; driver charged with DUI
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A driver is facing DUI charges are crashing into a home in Beaver County early Friday. Zane Woelfel was asleep inside his 7th Avenue Beaver Falls home around 1:15 a.m. Friday when he was abruptly woken up. “I heard a loud crash, like, I don’t...
A Final Goodbye: Fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire laid to rest
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — Wednesday was another emotional day for the community of Brackenridge as they said their final goodbyes to fallen Police Chief Justin McIntire. The funeral service began at noon at Mount Saint Peter Catholic Church in New Kensington. The service was followed by a procession down Freeport...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
DA: Pittsburgh woman posted threatening, anti-police messages after Brackenridge chief's killing
The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to detain a well-known Pittsburgh activist after, it said, she made threatening Facebook posts against police officers following the Jan. 2 killing of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire. “A pig died tonight,” Nicky Jo Dawson wrote. “They want us...
PSP, Children Services called to New Castle home
This incident is under investigation.
wccsradio.com
PENN RUN MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING WEDNESDAY CRASH IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
State police say one person was charged with DUI following a crash on Wednesday in Cherryhill Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to the intersection of Routes 422 and 259 in Cherryhill Township around 1:18 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a pickup truck. Troopers say the driver, identified only as a 68-year-old man from Penn Run, was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and charged accordingly.
Man in custody after child held hostage during SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man is in custody after a child was held hostage in a closet during a SWAT situation at a home in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood on Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the 5000 block of Columbo Street at 2:35 p.m. Police said the suspect, Phillip...
Comments / 0