Brackenridge, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WPXI Pittsburgh

1 dead after shooting in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A busy street in Aliquippa was swarmed by state police overnight as they continued to investigate an early morning shooting. Law enforcement officers were dispatched to a home on the 2300 block of Mill Street around 5:15 a.m., where a caller told 911 someone had been shot. One man with visible injuries was brought out in handcuffs and was taken away in an ambulance.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
wtae.com

2 of 8 suspects testify in Indiana County homicide case

INDIANA, Pa. — Two suspects charged in the disappearance and death of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa testified in court Friday about the brutal attack on the Dilltown man last October. Watch the report from the courthouse: Click the video above. Fourteen-year-old Harmony Hayward, who is charged as an adult, and...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man arrested after holding child hostage in Pa. home: report

Police arrested a man who they say held a child hostage during a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh, according to a story from WPXI. Citing Allegheny County dispatchers, the news outlet said crews were called to the 5000 block of Columbo Street in the city’s Garfield neighborhood at 2:35 p.m. Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

DA claims Pa. activist posted threats after police chief’s killing: report

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s office has filed a motion to detain a Pittsburgh woman for a Facebook post they claim was threatening to police officers. According to TribLive, Nicky Jo Dawson, a well-known activist in Pittsburgh, made the post following the Jan. 2 killing of Brackenridge police chief Justin McIntire. The suspect was also shot and killed during the incident.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man shot, woman injured in Aliquippa shooting

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) -- A man was shot and a woman was injured in an early-morning shooting in Beaver County.Dispatchers tell KDKA that the shooting occurred along Mill Street just after 5 a.m. Police and medics are on scene.The condition of the man and woman are unknown at this time.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
PennLive.com

2 men, 1 teen boy shot in Pa.: report

Shots rang out in McKees Rocks Township, Allegheny County, on Wednesday evening, resulting in two men and a teenage boy getting hit, according to a news report. According to Allegheny County police, the shooting took place in the 1500 block of Chartiers Avenue around 3:49 p.m., where the victims were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, WPXI reported.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

PENN RUN MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING WEDNESDAY CRASH IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP

State police say one person was charged with DUI following a crash on Wednesday in Cherryhill Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to the intersection of Routes 422 and 259 in Cherryhill Township around 1:18 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a pickup truck. Troopers say the driver, identified only as a 68-year-old man from Penn Run, was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and charged accordingly.
PENN RUN, PA

