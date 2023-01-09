Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Reunites Popular WWE Faction Vince McMahon Had Broken Up
Triple H continues to delight WWE fans as tonight’s WWE Raw (January 9) teased the reunion of a popular WWE faction. While some may fear that Vince McMahon may pop back into WWE creative like a boogeyman, it isn’t stopping Triple H’s creative plans from marching forward.
wrestlingworld.co
Former WWE Superstar Has Reportedly Been Re-Signed With The Company For Some Time
Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has been on the company’s radar for some time, but according to a report by Fightful Select, the former SmackDown star has already been re-signed. The report notes that she is now waiting for creative direction before she makes her return to TV, but...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On WWE Plans For Beth Phoenix And Edge
WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Edge have reportedly been factored into several creative plans in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39. According to Fightful Select, as of late November, Edge was penciled in to wrestle Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell bout at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. Thereafter, WWE had a "tentative plan" for Edge and his wife, The Glamazon, to wrestle Balor & Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match at February's Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada.
wrestletalk.com
Update On Kylie Rae WWE Status Following Tryout & Debut
WWE held it’s most recent tryouts last month, which were attended by a number of independent wrestlers. One name who was at the tryouts was former AEW, IMPACT and NWA star Kylie Rae. Kylie, under the name Briana Ray, not only attended the tryout, but also went on to...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Triple H’s WWE Status Following Stephanie McMahon’s Resignation
*** UPDATE – WWE has reportedly been sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund with plans to take the company private – read more at this link ***. The latest twist in the Vince McMahon WWE return saga was announced today (January 10), when it was announced that Stephanie McMahon had resigned from her position as co-CEO of WWE.
bodyslam.net
Uncle Howdy’s Identity Possibly Revealed
We have been left in the dark regarding one of WWE’s creepiest new faces, but it appears now that we know who is behind the mask. Since Uncle Howdy’s debut, it has been wondered who is terrorizing Bray Wyatt from behind the mask. And while there have been reports about the person behind the mask keeping it a secret, we now may know who it is.
MMAmania.com
Ronda Rousey Before Stephanie McMahon Resigned: Everything In WWE Is A Little In Flux Right Now
Ronda Rousey comments on what's been happening in WWE. On Tuesday evening, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE as co-CEO of the company leaving Nick Khan as the lone CEO. Vince McMahon, who returned to the board of directors on January 6, was unanimously voted as executive chairman. Before...
WWE Legend Sgt. Slaughter Went Off On Social Media About Lacey Evans Using The Cobra Clutch
Sgt. Slaughter recently learned about WWE's Lacey Evans using the cobra clutch as a finisher, and he had a lot to say about it.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Would Return To The Ring For $3 Million Dollars
People in wrestling often joke that no one stays retired forever, but Kurt Angle has yet to return to the ring since he was defeated by Baron Corbin in his retirement match at WrestleMania 35. During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, former WWE Champion Kurt Angle reacted...
PWMania
Multiple WWE Stars Would Leave if Saudi Arabia Deal Happens, When Vince McMahon Started Sale Talks
Following Stephanie McMahon’s resignation as Chairwoman and Co-CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon was named Executive Chairman of the Board, and Nick Khan was named CEO. There have been rumors of a WWE sale, with WWE agreeing to sell in principle to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. WWE has not publicly announced this and it is only rumored for the time being.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Dunn Accused Of Trying To Bury Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa collided with former world champion Dolph Ziggler in a singles match on the red brand last night. Sikoa took control in quick fashion, stomping on Ziggler before suffering a headbutt. The end of the match came after a Samoan Spike, but Vince Russo recently indicated that Kevin Dunn intentionally attempted to bury Solo Sikoa on WWE RAW by showing an unflattering replay.
stillrealtous.com
Steve Austin Shows Off Jacked Physique Ahead Of WrestleMania Return Rumors
For years fans wondered if Steve Austin would ever wrestle again and the unthinkable happened last year at WrestleMania 38 when Steve Austin came out of retirement to defeat Kevin Owens in the main event of night 1. It was reported months ago that WWE has already made Steve Austin...
Tully Blanchard Confirms He's No Longer With AEW Or ROH, Says Wrestling Career Is 'Probably Over'
Tully Blanchard is seemingly done with the wrestling business. Blanchard joined AEW in July 2019 and was a regular part of television as the manager for members of The Pinnacle and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). He was fired by FTR in March 2022 and started Tully Blanchard Enterprises in Ring Of Honor, putting together a group of Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) and Brian Cage.
wrestletalk.com
Report: Stephanie McMahon Said There Was ‘Animosity’ & ‘Angst’ About Vince McMahon Returning
*** UPDATE – WWE has reportedly been sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund with plans to take the company private – read more at this link ***. With today’s shocking news that Stephanie McMahon had resigned from WWE, there comes backstage reaction from within the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Teases Return To Popular NBC Series
This season on "Young Rock," Becky Lynch pleasantly surprised wrestling fans with her uncanny portrayal of Cyndi Lauper and, via Twitter today, "The Man" announced that she would be returning once again to the network series as the 80s pop music icon. "She's baaaaaaaack," Lynch wrote, accompanied by a video...
tjrwrestling.net
Former IMPACT Wrestling Champion Announces Divorce
A controversial former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has announced that they are set for divorce following their marriage in 2020. In August 2020, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard married Mexican wrestling star Daga – real name Miguel Olivo. However, it now appears that the relationship is over after both parties took to social media to release a joint statement announcing their divorce:
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Has Reportedly Signed A Deal To Return
WWE has brought back a number of released Superstars over the last few months, and it’s been rumored for a while now that the company was interested in bringing Chelsea Green back. Fightful Select reports that even though Chelsea Green hasn’t appeared on TV yet she is signed to...
stillrealtous.com
Multiple Wrestlers Planning To Leave WWE If Saudi Arabia Sale Goes Through
Vince McMahon returned to the WWE Board of Directors last week with the intention of selling the company, and it was reported on Tuesday night that Vince had reached a deal to sell WWE to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund and take the company private. WWE has yet to confirm any type of deal, and multiple outlets have reported that at this point in time a deal between Saudi Arabia and WWE is not yet set in stone.
Uncle Howdy Appears On 1/9 WWE Raw, Stares Down Alexa Bliss
Alexa Bliss explains herself. After weeks of teases, Alexa Bliss finally snapped on the January 2 edition of WWE Raw, as she attacked a referee during her Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair. The attack was seemingly initiated after Bliss came face to face with multiple people at ringside that were wearing Uncle Howdy Masks. After the match was called, Bliss also attacked Belair, which resulted in 'EST Of WWE' being stretchered off after the segment.
