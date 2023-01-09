Read full article on original website
Matt Hardy gives his thoughts on Vince McMahon returning to WWE
During his podcast, Matt Hardy discussed Vince McMahon’s return to WWE and the claims that Vince is not going to be involved with creative again…. “I feel like even if Vince is being sincere about that, he won’t be able to control himself like that. If he is back, he is going to put his fingerprints on things. It’s just who he is. It’s absolutely who it is. There was someone, I would just say randomly, without mentioning names, who said, ‘Raw felt different on Monday. I’ve got a feeling Vince may have had his fingerprints on it.’ Which is interesting. But I think if Vince comes back, I think he kinda continues as it is, and then you see a little more influence from Vince, a little more, a little more, a little more, a little more, and then it might get back to the point where he’s going, ‘Damn it, this is my show, and nobody’s better at doing this than me. This is my baby, I’m gonna raise my child, and I’m gonna see it through.'”
WWE sale update: “No deal in place at this precise moment” according to sources
On Tuesday night, reports surfaced that WWE was being sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and the company would be going private again. As of Wednesday morning, there has been no official confirmation that a sale has actually taken place. Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com provided the following update…
Possible spoilers regarding multiple WWE stars returning for the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE
In regards to the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, it is believed that several inactive WWE stars will be returning at the event. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, both Edge and his wife Beth Phoenix are slated to be at the Rumble. Neither have been on WWE television since the injury angle with Phoenix at the 2022 Extreme Rules PLE.
AEW star explains why WWE’s current “chaotic state” benefits his company
During his podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy commented on the current situation in WWE with Vince McMahon returning and Stephanie McMahon resigning…. “First and foremost, I just wanna say, since we recorded our last pod, it was after we had recorded [that] we heard all this Vince McMahon insanity, and now Vince McMahon is back, and he is the head, he is sitting as the head of the table of WWE currently, and we also have Stephanie gone. So there’s obviously been a big shakeup. There’s a lot of sales, rumors, and innuendo going around. If you ask me, more than anything, who benefits from all this? I would say AEW. So I’m very happy to be at AEW currently right now. AEW has been producing great content, I think, and one thing I love about it, at WWE, they’re posting games with thrones. It’s like in and out, who can retain the power, and who can backstab, or who can get someone else out, or how can I get back in, whatever it may be. Here, fortunately, it is just TK [Tony Khan] sitting in the iron throne.”
AEW Dynamite 1/11/23 matches and segments ranked from WORST to BEST
If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Wolfpack "There does appear to be some smoke to the fire in regards to the PIF as a potential bidder for WWE" https://media0.giphy.com/media/DMfObymU6HVeM/giphy-downsized-medium.gif. Saudi Arabia reportedly "in the hunt"...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Dark times ahead for WWE
OK now as some of you may have picked up on, I mainly write about AEW and occasionally NJPW. This is what I was hired to do. I can actually hear some of you now saying “stay in your lane then” and “don’t right stuff you know nothing about.” You know, the usual crap. The fact is I was brought on as an OPINION writer, and since I have been watching wrestling for the past 30 years I feel my opinions can be very insightful and compelling to some. If this is not you then please feel free to stop reading now and move on to another article.
Former WWE media relations manager tells story about being yelled at by Vince McMahon
During an appearance on the Chosen Life podcast, former WWE media relations manager Dawn Pappas told a story about being yelled at by Vince McMahon during her time with the company in the mid 2000’s…. “Vince did yell at me one night. He yelled at me, we were doing...
What Triple H reportedly said to WWE talent regarding Vince McMahon’s return
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Triple H held a short meeting with WWE talent prior to the January 13th 2022 edition of Smackdown Green Bay, Wisconsin. Johnson noted the following about what Triple H said in regards to Vince McMahon’s return and a possible sale of WWE…. “HHH...
Update on Ronda Rousey following her WWE Smackdown women’s title loss
As seen during the December 30th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Charlotte Flair returned from hiatus and defeated Ronda Rousey to capture the Smackdown women’s title right after Rousey had successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez. Rousey’s rumored Wrestlemania 39 match against Becky Lynch is reportedly “very unlikely”...
Adam Cole makes his return to AEW television during the 1/11/23 Dynamite
During the January 11th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole made his return to television and cut a promo about his recovery from an injured shoulder and back-to-back head injuries. Cole said the following…. “But now for the bad news. The thing is, the bad news, it’s not for...
Saudi Arabia reportedly “in the hunt” to buy WWE but “it’s too early for the deal to be finalized”
As previously noted, reports surfaced that WWE was being sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund but it was later denied by sources within WWE. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Saudi Arabia is “in the hunt” to buy WWE along with various media companies…
The first lawsuit stemming from Vince McMahon’s return to WWE has been filed
BloombergLaw.com is reporting that WWE shareholder Scott Fellows filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon in the Chancery Court of Delaware on January 10th 2023. McMahon is being accused of wielding his 81% voting control to oust three board members, replace them with “cronies” George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, and push through bylaw changes that would “impose his will on the board and WWE.”
Video: Former WWE star is new Impact Wrestling Director of Authority
During Impact Wrestling’s 2023 Hard to Kill event, former WWE star Santino Marella made an appearance and announced that he is the new interim Director of Authority while Scott D’Amore “recovers” from being put through a table by Bully Ray. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that...
Backstage news regarding William Regal’s return to WWE from AEW
As previously noted, William Regal issued a public statement that confirmed his departure from AEW. Regal reportedly started back with WWE in early January and according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Regal’s official title has been revealed as the Vice President of Global Talent Development. Johnson also noted the following…
Sting could be retiring from the wrestling business in 2023
DMagazine.com published an article about the career of Sting and stated that his contract with AEW expires “sometime this year” but he won’t say exactly when. The article also indicated that Sting could be retiring in 2023 as once his deal is up, “so will his time behind the face paint.”
Tony Khan’s family said to be “in the pool of potential buyers for WWE”
Barrons.com, a sister publication to the Wall Street Journal and a subsidiary of Dow Jones & Company, has an article up about potential buyers for WWE including Comcast, Endeavor, and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. In the following excerpt, the article also mentioned AEW as another company that is “interested” in buying WWE…
Kofi Kingston addresses the WWE locker room mentality in regards to sale rumors
During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Kofi Kingston was asked about the WWE locker room mentality in regards to sale rumors…. “I think we kind of all have the same mentality, like whatever happens outside of the company is going to happen. We really have no idea what’s transpiring, but our role remains the same, it’s just go out there and put on great matches.”
Update on the reports of WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund
On Tuesday night, reports surfaced that WWE was being sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and the company would be going private again. As of early Wednesday morning, there has been no official confirmation that a sale has actually taken place. Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, one of the...
