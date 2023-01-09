Read full article on original website
sauconsource.com
Thieves Steal More Than $3,000 in Diesel Fuel from Wawa: Police
An upper Bucks County convenience store’s gas station was the target of two successful diesel fuel thefts that occurred at the same pump Wednesday morning, authorities say. According to Hilltown Township Police, the Wawa at 320 N. Rt. 313, Perkasie, was victimized in two separate incidents involving unknown suspects, one of which occurred at about 7:45 a.m. and another which occurred at approximately 9:10 a.m.
morethanthecurve.com
West Conshohocken police report attempted vehicle break-ins and that one resident caught someone in the act
The West Conshohocken Police Department announced via a social media post on January 11th that it had received reports of attempted vehicle break-ins and encouraged people to lock their vehicles. Additionally, the department also shared in the post that on January 11th at 4:00 a.m. a resident interrupted someone inside...
Man, 39, Dies In South Jersey Fire, 2nd Person Escapes
Authorities have identified a 39-year-old man killed in a Salem County fire.The deceased was identified as Andres Gutierrez, of Oldmans Township, according to New Jersey State Police.The fire broke out at 12:33 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Porch Farms, Pennsville-Pedricktown Road in Oldmans Townsh…
delawarevalleynews.com
Car Splits In Half In Bristol Borough Crash
A grinding two car crash on Bristol Pike at Commerce Circle sent several people to local hospitals just before 6:00 PM tonight. None of the injuries is said to be life threatening. One of the vehicles was in the Northbound lanes of Route 13 and the other car was split in half blocking the south bound lanes.
WFMZ-TV Online
3 vehicles involved in Quakertown crash
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - One person was trapped after a crash in Quakertown, Bucks County. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on Route 309, in front of the entrance for Buffalo Wild Wings, said emergency dispatchers. Crews had to work to get the door of a pickup truck to open so...
Robbery suspects shoot man, rob store owner in Kensington: Sources
Sources tell Action News several suspects pistol-whipped and robbed the store owner. They took his wallet and then forced him to an area upstairs to take more items.
fox29.com
Video: Man caught firing gun as he runs down South Philadelphia street
PHILADELPHIA - The moment a man opened fire on a South Philadelphia street last month was caught on camera. Police say the suspect was spotted checking his firearm in a stairwell after a brief encounter with unknown males on December 28. Moments later, he can be seen running down the...
Worker rescued after being trapped in trench collapse for more than 8 hours in Allentown
Officials tell Action News two men were working when the trench collapsed. One worker made it out but the other became trapped in dirt up to his neck.
Driver was taking a photo before fatal crash, cops say
Authorities have charged a Camden County motorist with vehicle homicide after she allegedly collided with another vehicle while taking a photo with her cell phone. Lashya Y. Goldsmith, 30, of Camden, was driving her car on Malaga Road in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 when her westbound vehicle left its lane of travel and collided with an eastbound truck pulling a trailer, according to Monroe Township Police.
Double Shooting Brings Large Police Presence To Allentown Apartment
A double shooting brought a large police presence to an Allentown apartment complex Wednesday, Jan. 11.Reports of a double shooting brought officers to the scene on the 700 block of Harrison Street around 6:30 p.m., where they found one victim suffering a non-life-threatening injury, authoriti…
WGAL
Crash causing delays on Route 30 in Chester County
DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. — A crash is causing delays this morning on Route 30 in Chester County. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 near PA 340, Bondsville Road. Multiple fire trucks are blocking the left lane and shoulder. Vehicles are getting around the scene, but there...
Viral TikTok video shows aftermath of fleeing driver’s Allentown crash
A now-viral TikTok video shows the aftermath of a driver accused of not stopping for Allentown police, then crashing into another vehicle and a city corner store. The video posted to the social media app over the weekend drew more than 1 million views and 63,000 likes, and has been shared more than 15,000 times.
Local Firefighters Lauded for Their Heroism in Massive Buckingham Township Fire
A recent fire in Bucks County had a happy ending when firefighters worked to save the lives for a few four-legged friends stuck in the blaze. Members of the Midway Volunteer Fire Company worked to save the lives of four dogs that were involved in a massive fire in Buckingham Township. While the house was destroyed in the blaze, the lives of four pets were rescued thanks to the quick action of the fire company and those assisting.
fox29.com
Police searching for trio who stole 83-year-old woman's wallet, spent $5K at Best Buy in Bucks County
FAIRLESSS HILLS, Pa. - Police in Bucks County is searching for two suspects accused of stealing a woman's wallet and using her cards to purchase electronics. According to the Falls Township Police Department, the robbery occurred on December 31, 2022, around 2 p.m. at the BJ's Wholesale Club in Fairless Hills.
N.J. driver was traveling at 119 mph seconds before fatal crash: police
Police have charged a Gloucester County man with death by auto following a high-speed fatal crash last month. Gabriel H. Woolson, 22, of Williamstown, was allegedly traveling at 119 mph just three seconds before he struck a car on Route 322/South Black Horse Pike near Ocean Lane in Monroe Township on Dec. 14, according to details included in an affidavit of probable cause.
Police search for suspects in Hunting Park robbery, carjacking
The crime happened on January 2 at a shopping center. New surveillance video shows three suspects approach the victim in front of a Wingstop.
Fire Ravages Montgomery County Home
A fire broke out ravaging a home in Montgomery County overnight. Flames shot out of the roof of the Greenbriar Road home around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Responders tell 6abc that the blaze is believed to have started in the garage before spreading to the house itself. The family...
Berks Gun Show Nets 3 Arrests, Police Say
Three men were arrested in three separate instances for trying to buy firearms in violation of state law at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center last month, authorities say. Those charged:. Christian Haas, 32, of Doylestown, is accused of lying on purchase applications about being legally unable...
Furniture Barn employee threatened to kill co-workers with gun
NEW CASTLE, DE – An employee of Furniture Barn in New Castle has been arrested after threatening to shoot his coworkers with a gun on Saturday. According to the Delaware State Police, 28-year-old Ryan Book of Newark was arrested for threatening his coworkers with a handgun during an argument that occurred that morning. At approximately 11:38 a.m., Delaware State Police troopers responded to the Furniture Barn located at 791 South Dupont Highway in New Castle regarding a dispute involving a weapon. “Troopers arrived and learned that Ryan Book, an employee of the business, had been involved in a heated argument with a The post Furniture Barn employee threatened to kill co-workers with gun appeared first on Shore News Network.
phl17.com
12-year-old boy shot, taken to hospital by own mother
A 12-year-old year boy was the victim of gunfire in Parkside yesterday. Monday evening, Philadelphia police responded to the 5200 Parkside Avenue for a 12-year-old boy with a graze wound to the his head. The boy was taken to the CHOP by his mother where he is currently in stable...
