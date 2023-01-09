Read full article on original website
These local cemeteries and gravesites share a part of Oregon history
Read about the gravesites, monuments and memorials at four local cemeteries that remind modern-day Oregonians of those who once roamed the state.
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object moving 800 feet over the neighborhood at 6 p.m. on December 18, 2023, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Portland developer voices concern for red tape after Kotek’s housing order
On her first full day in office, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek set what she calls an "ambitious" goal to help the homeless crisis.
kezi.com
Audit shows broadband internet access in Oregon needs help
SALEM, Ore. -- The state of Oregon is set to receive millions of dollars in federal funding for broadband internet infrastructure, but according to an audit released Wednesday by Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, the office distributing those funds will need yet more assistance to make sure the funding gets to communities that need it the most.
Effort to Make Oregon Counties Part of Idaho Certified to Appear on Wallowa County Ballot in May
ENTERPRISE - The Wallowa County Clerk has certified that the "Greater Idaho" movement has submitted enough valid signatures to force its ballot initiative onto the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement seeks to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho by convincing the state legislatures of Oregon and Idaho...
Oregon set to receive $400M-$1B in federal grant money to increase broadband access
Oregon's Broadband Office is ready to use federal money to get everyone in the state online.
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped object
An Oregon witness at West Salem reported watching and photographing a large, silent, oval-shaped object at 5:30 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The best barbecue spot in Oregon, according to Food Network
Barbecue is comfort food to many -- so which Oregon restaurant has the best?
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Lost Legends: Gold Mine, Sea Monster to Treasures Debunked, Coos Bay Skyjacker
(Oregon Coast) – Getting lost in history around these parts can be one seriously fun set of rabbit holes to venture into. Yet there's plenty of tales from these beaches that are along various degrees of truth to untruth, which themselves have been lost to time. (Above: Coos Bay's hometown girl gone bad in the '70s.)
hereisoregon.com
Backyard Habitat program grows to 10,000 Oregon gardens
For Portland’s Debbie Guthrie, the Backyard Habitat Certification Program run by Portland Audubon and the Columbia Land Trust is “therapy.”. For Hillsboro’s Charmaine Guillory, “it’s a way to stay grounded and sane.”. Karli Del Biondo of Milwaukie said it introduced her to “the only way...
These Oregon cities named among best U.S. destinations to visit
TripsToDiscover named the 24 Best Places to Visit in the USA in December 2022.
KGW
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — There are still no winners of the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot, but a number of people across the United States, including one lucky Oregonian, will be headed to the bank with a $1 million winning ticket. The ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and the...
Hank Williams Jr Exciting Tour in Washington, Oregon, California
The legendary Hank Williams Jr has announced his 2023 US Tour with special guest Old Crow Medicine Show. Tickets go on sale as of Friday, January 13th at 10 am. Hank Williams Jr has sold more than 70 million albums worldwide and continues to light up the stage and thrill country music audiences with his unique brand of high-powered entertainment.
opb.org
Peer mentors are key to Oregon’s Measure 110 success, but they are working in a broken system
On a sunny September evening in 2021, Nathaniel Sean Stringer joined family and colleagues for a recovery celebration at a park in the eastern Oregon town of Ontario. To enthusiastic applause, he received an award for his service to those struggling with addiction. Just weeks later, Stringer overdosed on fentanyl...
mybasin.com
February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits
(Salem) – Since April 2020, most people in Oregon who receive food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have also received extra emergency food benefits each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. These emergency food benefits were provided to help people who receive SNAP get enough healthy food for themselves and their families during the COVID-19 emergency.
KGW
Kotek appoints new director to Oregon Health Authority
PORTLAND, Ore. — With a new year comes new appointments to key positions, including the Oregon Health Authority. James Schroeder has officially stepped into the role, and is already taking aim at some of the biggest issues affecting Oregonians. During his first day in the lead position Schroeder named...
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season to see limited opening on Jan. 15
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced that the state’s commercial crabbing season will see a partial opening on Jan. 15 from Cape Falcon in Tillamook County to Cape Arago in Coos County.
kptv.com
Oregon state leader calls on TriMet to increase safety after ‘disturbing’ recent crimes
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - TriMet safety is top of mind for state leaders and riders alike with recent high-profile crimes shaking up the community. Now an Oregon state leader is calling on TriMet to increase security measures and to do so quickly. Police and TriMet said recent crimes were “isolated”...
XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant expected to spread fast, but cases, hospitalizations falling in Oregon for now
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell sharply this week, though local experts say the anticipated arrival of the XBB.1.5 variant could interrupt the downward trajectory. Nearly 24% fewer people who tested positive for the coronavirus occupied hospital beds Wednesday compared to the previous week. Reported cases fell 11%, even as testing climbed 4%, although both measures do not track at-home testing.
KVAL
Oregon Chinook salmon moving closer to Endangered Species Protection
OREGON — On Wednesday, the National Marine Fisheries Service determined that the Oregon Coast and southern Oregon/Northern California Coast Chinook salmon may warrant protection under the Endangered Species Act, in a response to a petition by the Native Fish Society, according to a release from the Center for Biological Diversity.
