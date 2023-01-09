ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

kezi.com

Audit shows broadband internet access in Oregon needs help

SALEM, Ore. -- The state of Oregon is set to receive millions of dollars in federal funding for broadband internet infrastructure, but according to an audit released Wednesday by Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, the office distributing those funds will need yet more assistance to make sure the funding gets to communities that need it the most.
hereisoregon.com

Backyard Habitat program grows to 10,000 Oregon gardens

For Portland’s Debbie Guthrie, the Backyard Habitat Certification Program run by Portland Audubon and the Columbia Land Trust is “therapy.”. For Hillsboro’s Charmaine Guillory, “it’s a way to stay grounded and sane.”. Karli Del Biondo of Milwaukie said it introduced her to “the only way...
KGW

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — There are still no winners of the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot, but a number of people across the United States, including one lucky Oregonian, will be headed to the bank with a $1 million winning ticket. The ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and the...
News Talk KIT

Hank Williams Jr Exciting Tour in Washington, Oregon, California

The legendary Hank Williams Jr has announced his 2023 US Tour with special guest Old Crow Medicine Show. Tickets go on sale as of Friday, January 13th at 10 am. Hank Williams Jr has sold more than 70 million albums worldwide and continues to light up the stage and thrill country music audiences with his unique brand of high-powered entertainment.
mybasin.com

February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits

(Salem) – Since April 2020, most people in Oregon who receive food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have also received extra emergency food benefits each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. These emergency food benefits were provided to help people who receive SNAP get enough healthy food for themselves and their families during the COVID-19 emergency.
KGW

Kotek appoints new director to Oregon Health Authority

PORTLAND, Ore. — With a new year comes new appointments to key positions, including the Oregon Health Authority. James Schroeder has officially stepped into the role, and is already taking aim at some of the biggest issues affecting Oregonians. During his first day in the lead position Schroeder named...
The Oregonian

XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant expected to spread fast, but cases, hospitalizations falling in Oregon for now

COVID-19 hospitalizations fell sharply this week, though local experts say the anticipated arrival of the XBB.1.5 variant could interrupt the downward trajectory. Nearly 24% fewer people who tested positive for the coronavirus occupied hospital beds Wednesday compared to the previous week. Reported cases fell 11%, even as testing climbed 4%, although both measures do not track at-home testing.
KVAL

Oregon Chinook salmon moving closer to Endangered Species Protection

OREGON — On Wednesday, the National Marine Fisheries Service determined that the Oregon Coast and southern Oregon/Northern California Coast Chinook salmon may warrant protection under the Endangered Species Act, in a response to a petition by the Native Fish Society, according to a release from the Center for Biological Diversity.
